Here are 15 of the most popular dog names from around the world, from Bella to Charlie.
According to Today, in the United States, the most popular name for female dogs are Bella, Daisy, and Lucy. Bella is a name of Italian origin that means "beautiful" and "lovely."
According to Today, Max is the most popular name for male dogs in the US. Max is derived from the German and Dutch word "Maximus" which means "greatest." The names Buddy and Charlie also made the list.
In England, Independent reports that Poppy was the most popular name for female dogs in 2017. The name is derived from the red flower of the same name. The names Bella and Molly also made the list.
According to Independent, Alfie was the most popular name for male dogs in England in 2017, but Charlie and Max also made the list. Alfie is derived from the Old English name Alfred and it means "elf" and "counsel."
According to Rover, Coco and Nina are also popular names for female dogs in Mexico. Luna is Latin for "the moon."
Chico and Coco are also top dog male names in Mexico. Interestingly enough, Oscar is originally Gaelic for "deer friend."
According to Go Fetch, in Canada, Stella is the most popular name for owners to give their female dogs. Stella is Latin for "star."
In Canada, Zeus is the most popular name for male dogs. Zeus is the highest of the gods in Greek mythology.
According to Rover, Molly, Riley, and Fiona were some of the most common names for female dogs in Ireland for 2018. Molly is diminutive of Mary, a name of biblical importance.
In Ireland, Rover reported that Riley was the most popular name for male dogs in 2018. The name means "rye clearing" in Old English. Cody, Finn, and Brody were also popular dog names in Ireland this year.
Making another appearance on this list is the name Bella. According to news.com.au, Molly and Ruby were also some of the most popular dog names for female dogs in Australia in 2017.
In Australia, the most popular name for boy dogs in 2017 was Charlie. Max and Oscar also made the list. Charlie is derived from Charles, which originated in Germany and simply means "man."
According to SoraNews 24, Kotaro is a popular name for male dogs in Japan. The name roughly translates to "small boy." It's a popular name for humans in Japan, too. Koro and Choco were also popular name choices for male dogs in Japan.
According to SoraNews 24, most of the top female dog names in Japan are related to flowers and fruits. "Momo" translates to "peach" in English. The second most popular female dog name is Sakura, a type of blossom, and the names Choco and Hana also topped the list.
According to Dutch News, the most popular dog name in Denmark is Max. Pip, Bella, and Bailey also made the top five name ranking.