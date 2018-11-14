news

Dogs are adored in many countries around the world, but the most popular dog names in each place might surprise you.

Here are 15 of the most popular dog names from around the world, from Bella to Charlie.

Bella is the top name for female dogs in the United States.

According to Today, in the United States, the most popular name for female dogs are Bella, Daisy, and Lucy. Bella is a name of Italian origin that means "beautiful" and "lovely."

Max is the top name for male dogs in the US.

According to Today, Max is the most popular name for male dogs in the US. Max is derived from the German and Dutch word "Maximus" which means "greatest." The names Buddy and Charlie also made the list.

Poppy is the most popular name for female dogs in England.

In England, Independent reports that Poppy was the most popular name for female dogs in 2017. The name is derived from the red flower of the same name. The names Bella and Molly also made the list.

Alfie is the most popular name for male dogs in England.

According to Independent, Alfie was the most popular name for male dogs in England in 2017, but Charlie and Max also made the list. Alfie is derived from the Old English name Alfred and it means "elf" and "counsel."

Luna is the top name for female dogs in Mexico.

According to Rover, Coco and Nina are also popular names for female dogs in Mexico. Luna is Latin for "the moon."

Oscar is the top name for male dogs in Mexico.

Chico and Coco are also top dog male names in Mexico. Interestingly enough, Oscar is originally Gaelic for "deer friend."

Stella is the most popular name for female dogs in Canada.

According to Go Fetch, in Canada, Stella is the most popular name for owners to give their female dogs. Stella is Latin for "star."

Zeus is the most popular name for male dogs in Canada.

In Canada, Zeus is the most popular name for male dogs. Zeus is the highest of the gods in Greek mythology.

Molly is the most popular name for female Irish dogs.

According to Rover, Molly, Riley, and Fiona were some of the most common names for female dogs in Ireland for 2018. Molly is diminutive of Mary, a name of biblical importance.

Riley is the most popular name for male Irish dogs.

In Ireland, Rover reported that Riley was the most popular name for male dogs in 2018. The name means "rye clearing" in Old English. Cody, Finn, and Brody were also popular dog names in Ireland this year.

Bella is also the most popular dog name for female dogs in Australia.

Making another appearance on this list is the name Bella. According to news.com.au, Molly and Ruby were also some of the most popular dog names for female dogs in Australia in 2017.

In Australia, the most popular name for male dogs is Charlie.

In Australia, the most popular name for boy dogs in 2017 was Charlie. Max and Oscar also made the list. Charlie is derived from Charles, which originated in Germany and simply means "man."

In Japan, Kotaro is the most popular male dog name.

According to SoraNews 24, Kotaro is a popular name for male dogs in Japan. The name roughly translates to "small boy." It's a popular name for humans in Japan, too. Koro and Choco were also popular name choices for male dogs in Japan.

Momo is a popular female dog name choice in Japan.

According to SoraNews 24, most of the top female dog names in Japan are related to flowers and fruits. "Momo" translates to "peach" in English. The second most popular female dog name is Sakura, a type of blossom, and the names Choco and Hana also topped the list.

In Denmark, Max is the most popular dog name.

According to Dutch News, the most popular dog name in Denmark is Max. Pip, Bella, and Bailey also made the top five name ranking.