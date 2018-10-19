news

YouTube/WatchTower

An Aerolíneas Argentinas flight from Miami to Buenos Aires experienced "severe intense turbulence" while flying over Brazil, leading to injuries sustained by 15 passengers, according to multiple reports.

Aerolíneas Argentinas Flight 1303 departed from Miami en route to Buenos Aires, Argentina at 9:16 a.m. on Thursday, October 18, but experienced turbulence while flying over western Brazil.

In a statement posted its website, Aerolineas Argentinas said, "Once the turbulence zone was crossed, the crew in charge of the flight was dedicated to assist the injured passengers and to relieve the general state of the 192 passengers."

USA Today reports seven passengers were treated upon arrival at Ezeiza International Airport, with the remaining eight taken to a hospital.

The Daily Mirror reports that with 192 passengers on board, Flight 1303 experienced "terrifying conditions" as the plane passed over western Brazil.

In a statement issued on its official website, Aerolíneas Argentinas said, "There was a turbulence of severe intensity, which left 15 minor injuries."

Aerolíneas Argentinas did not respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

Aerolíneas Argentinas statement said, "The incident occurred in the flight phase called 'cruise' and was immediately reported by the commander in charge of the aircraft."

In a screenshot of the Flight 1303's path shown below, the rapid velocity changes the plane experienced can be seen in the sudden zig-zag formation diverting out from the flight's previous straight-line path.

In its statement, Aerolíneas Argentinas said, "Once the turbulence zone was crossed, the crew in charge of the flight was dedicated to assist the injured passengers and to relieve the general state of the 192 passengers."

The statement by the airline notes that a medical team was on hand, "to assist those passengers who suffered blows or bruises due to the sudden movements that this type of atmospheric conditions cause."

In videos posted on YouTube by those onboard, shaken passengers are crying and some are holding tissues covered with blood.

Photos posted on social media by those who were onboard paint a terrifying picture of what occurred when the turbulence struck. Food, debris, luggage, and clothing are splattered all over the plane and oxygen masks can be seen hanging from the ceiling.