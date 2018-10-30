Weddings are supposed to be the happiest day of our lives — but sometimes things can go wrong. Here's what people say they regret about their wedding.
Your wedding is often said to be one of the biggest and most important days of your life. There are months, sometimes years, of planning required to ensure that everything goes perfectly, and it's easy to get caught up in all of the details and the options out there. At some point, you're almost guaranteed to make a decision you'll probably regret later on.
Of course, no one's wedding will be perfect, but that doesn't mean you can't try to avoid some mistakes from the very beginning. One way to keep things running smoothly is to learn from what people have done before you.
Below, a few people on Reddit share the biggest regrets of their wedding day. These stories just might prevent you from making a decision you won't be happy with after the big night.
Of course, this is just for fun as INSIDER cannot independently authenticate these stories.
"They just cost you money, you don't interact with them at all, and they usually don't bring a nice gift to makeup for it." - Redditor Arctic_Walrus
"I didn't want it. Knew we would never use it. Received everything. Never have used it in 25 years." - Redditor supertinypenguin
"Set up a wedding site and have people RSVP there. The amount of stress I put myself through trying to get paper mailed back to me in an era when no one uses mail anymore was so unnecessary. Save yourself the headache and the money. It's my biggest wedding regret." - Redditor Shireysparrow
"We got married early in the day on a beach and all I could think about was how much I wanted a breakfast sandwich with eggs, cheese, and bacon on a toasted English muffin with just a touch of hot sauce!" - Redditor downvotesdarksouls
"We gave him a list of things he needed to shoot for portratis, and he forgot to get a picture of me, my wife, and my parents …" - Redditor what_ok
"We spent a decent chunk of our money on the photographer, and the photos look great! We didn't think we wanted a video at the time, but a year and change later I really wish we did." - Redditor 1000meeting
"My dad and I both naturally take long strides when we walk, so what was supposed to be a one-two minute-long walk of suspense turned into a brisk 20-30 second stroll." - Redditor dayoldpancakes
"Nobody cares what color the napkins are. It was my wedding and I don't remember what f---ing color the napkins were. Get napkins, move on. No need to stress about that stuff." - Redditor glahtiguy
"We thought we'd save money and just ask friends to take lots of pictures. They took some, but I have maybe five pictures worth looking at. No pictures of the cake or table settings. I kind of remember what they look like. The only decent picture of my husband I has our flower girl in it. She's sweet and I love her, but it looks like she's our kid. Every time people see the photo they're like, ‘I didn't know you had an older child.' Hire a photographer, people!" - Redditor pm-me-puppypics
"Both my wife and I spent a lot of time going around and talking to people, making sure we got through everyone and not missing anyone, and doing things to make sure everyone felt included. Since then, we've found out that everyone was super happy and we didn't need to spend that time seemingly appeasing everybody. We both regret not taking a bit of time out and just enjoying ourselves with our immediate friends." - Redditor JimmerUK
"By the time we got to the hotel that night we were both starving." - Redditor throwawaylikestacos
"I was so hungover for the wedding I didn't enjoy it. Would definitely not do it that way again." - Redditor optiongeek
"I was so frazzled trying to coordinate all the logistics and it turned out none of my 'help' had cars. It was a nightmare and I spent most of the afternoon sobbing. The pictures are lovely with my super puffy eyes!" - Redditor SmittyBunz
"I know the tradition is to take them after the ceremony, but we wasted a ton of time just waiting around with our separate parties bullshitting and then rushed to get our photos after the ceremony so we didn't keep our guests waiting too long. I wish we would have done a first look photoshoot a few hours before the wedding and then all of the party and family photos. After the wedding take some ‘just married' pics and be done with them." - Redditor cnlein
"I would up with some weird braid inspired mullet thing, and the curls fell out as soon as I left the hotel because it was super humid. I would have opted for something different." - Redditor wind_stars_fireflies
Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.