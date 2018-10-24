news

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's 2018 film "A Star Is Born" is the fourth reboot of the time-honored story of a fading musician and the struggling artist he falls in love with.

You may have heard about Cooper and Gaga singing together for the first time at Gaga's Malibu home or how the Oscar contender wowed audiences at the Venice Film Festival, but there are plenty of other interesting tidbits about the film.

Here are 15 things you might not have known about "A Star Is Born."

Other versions of this movie could've almost included Will Smith and Jennifer Lopez or Beyoncé and Leonardo DiCaprio.

As per Newsweek's reports in 2002, Will Smith was courting Jennifer Lopez for the project, saying it might work if they can get their schedules together.

Smith wanted to show off his singing skills by playing the role Lady Gaga had in the latest movie, and he wanted Lopez to take on the other leading role.

On the other hand, Clint Eastwood reportedly wanted to direct the film with Leonardo DiCaprio as the washed-up star and Beyonce as his romantic lead, according to Deadline's reports.

In 2012, Variety reported that Beyoncé was apparently on board to start filming the remake, but her pregnancy pushed back the film's start date for nearly a year. Eventually, she reportedly fell out of the project.

Bradley Cooper learned how to play guitar and piano for his role.

In an interview with W magazine, Cooper shared that he spent six months learning piano and guitar for his role.

"We mapped out my entire schedule, day by day," Cooper told W Magazine. "I’d wake up and work out, followed by two hours of guitar practice and two hours of piano lessons."

The doctor in the film is Bradley Cooper's real-life ear doctor.

Bradley Cooper told People that his real-life doctor Derek Jones plays Cooper's fictional ear doctor in the film, Dr. Slattery — a small but pivotal role.

Cooper also told People that the role of Tommy is played by someone he went to grad school with, adding "so many of the people in this movie are people I've known forever."

Cooper worked with a dialect coach to mimic another actor in the film.

Actor Sam Elliott plays Jackson's older brother in the film, so Cooper told Vanity Fair that he worked with a dialect coach for six months to make his speaking voice more resemble Elliott's.

Cooper called Elliott's Sacramento-Texan twang the perfect "hybrid accent," however, Cooper did all this vocal training before he even approached Elliott with the role.

"Thank God he said ye, because I would have had to rewrite the whole thing. Six months of work on my voice would have gone down the drain," Cooper told Vanity Fair.

Cooper's onstage persona was inspired by Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder.

Cooper said he wanted to model his onstage performance after iconic Pearl Jam rocker, Eddie Vedder.

"I went up to Seattle and spent four or five days with him and I asked him 9,000 questions," Cooper told Yahoo! Entertainment.

Interestingly, Vedder advised him against doing the movie. Obviously, Cooper didn't listen.

Lady Gaga might've paid a tribute to Judy Garland in the film.

During the title sequence, Gaga's character hums "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," which many took to be an homage to Judy Garland who played the ingenue role in the 1954 version of the film.

Garland previously starred in "The Wizard of Oz," which prominently features this song.

Gaga helped choose the drag queen who played her character's mentor.

The Daily Beast reported that Lady Gaga specifically requested that famed drag queen Shangela play her character's mentor.

The former "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant says she took the role very seriously.

"It almost felt like RuPaul bringing me back on another season, where it’s like, OK, this person stood up for me, has invested in me, has spoken for me, I better do a good job,” Shangela told The Daily Beast.

Most of the drag club scenes were improvised.

"Mr. Cooper allowed us to improvise a little also in our roles," Shangela revealed in an interview with The Playlist.

Cooper was so surprised by the performer's talent and natural ability to improvise that he invited Shangela and another "RuPaul's Drag Race" favorite Willam Belli back to film some unscripted scenes.

"Well originally, I was only supposed to go on set for one day and at the end of that day, I remember that Bradley and Lady Gaga both said ... they really wanted to switch some things around and add Willam and I to another scene," Shangela told The Playlist.

Ally's first song in the film is the same song that helped Gaga land the role.

Ally sings Édith Piaf's "La Vie en Rose" when Jackson first meets her, which was the song Gaga sang to win over Cooper and land the part in the film. Gaga performed the song at a private cancer benefit in Los Angeles and Cooper was immediately star-struck.

"She had her hair slicked back and she sang 'La Vie en Rose,' and I was just ... levitating." Cooper told Vogue. "It shot like a diamond through my brain. I loved the way she moved, the sound of her voice."

He told Vogue that he called her agent the very next day.

Willie Nelson's son Lukas Nelson co-wrote a majority of the songs.

One of the guitarists in Jackson Maine's fictional band is Lukas Nelson aka Willie Nelson's son. Lukas, a performer, and frontman in his own right, also helped co-write a majority of the songs in the film.

According to Rolling Stone, Gaga, Cooper, and Nelson formed such a musical bond that Gaga sang backing vocals on Lukas's band Promise of the Real's song "Carolina."

Gaga stopped wearing makeup for months leading up to the shoot date.

Gaga's character in the film has a very natural look, so to get into character, the singer revealed on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" that she started physically preparing for her role several months leading up to the shoot date.

"I changed my hair and took off my makeup months before filming the movie," she told Colbert. "I had to get into character, I had to get used to it."

The dog in the film is Cooper's real-life dog.

"There was no nepotism — I wanted this relationship with the dog," Cooper told People. "[Jackson and Ally] don't have a child together but they have a dog together, and I wanted it to be part of their story. I love dogs."

His dog is named after Cooper's late father, Charlie, which Cooper said helped him to feel as if both his dog and his father were a part of the making of the film.

Some of Gaga's real-life stylists and dancers appear in the film.

Instead of hiring actors, Cooper cast Gaga's own dancers, choreographer, and hair and makeup artists to appear in some scenes.

Halsey has a small cameo in the film.

Singer Halsey appears in the film as herself to present Ally Maine with the Best New Artist Grammy at the faux awards show.

"I play myself for a very small moment!" the singer tweeted. "Which is insane because it means Gaga and Bradley saw me worthy of representing a piece of the current state of music in this film forever. They could have picked any artist. It was so humbling and unreal."

Ally's best friend is played by an original "Hamilton" cast member.

Ally's best friend Ramon is played by Anthony Ramos, who originated the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in "Hamilton." The Broadway star said the most exciting part of the film was seeing Gaga's work ethic up close.

"People only see the stardom, but no one really sees the moments in-between the takes where the other person's thinking about how to make it better; the moments between the songs when maybe this piano is out of tune; can we fix this, I really want to get this right," he told Vanity Fair. "That's the kind of artist she is."

