From TV characters to funny puns, here's a roundup of some of the best costumes from celebrity couples for Halloween 2018.
Halloween may have come and gone, but it’s still fun to see what celebrities dressed up as. This year, some of the best Halloween looks were brought to us by celebrity couples.
Here are some of the best celebrity couple costumes from 2018.
The makeup is pretty impressive.
Hyland dressed up as a taco and Adams was Princess Belle from "Beauty & the Beast." Together, they were Taco Belle.
Beyonce went as Florence Griffith Joyner, an iconic track star, and Jay-Z dressed as Tommie Smith, who famously gave the black power salute at the 1968 Summer Olympics.
Read More: Everything you need to know about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's real-life love story
It’s impressive how much they resemble the fictional couple.
Read More: Everything you need to know about Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' love story
These two completely nailed it.
Seacrest appropriately captioned his Instagram photo with "coming to a haunted haus near you."
They even dressed up their dogs to match.
The couple wore similar wigs.
This costume choice never fails to please horror movie fans.
Carey wore a pink wig.
This was only one of the multiple costumes these two pulled off for Halloween.
Their outfits were amazing.
The two are hardly recognizable.
They definitely nailed it.
They even had their baby dressed up for this classic costume.
Cutler was dressed as Bowser and Cavallari was dressed as Toad.
For more great stories, head to INSIDER's homepage.