news

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known to go all-out when it comes to their fashion, and this is especially true when it comes to Halloween.

While the whole family tends to pull out all of the stops, Kim Kardashian West really outdid herself in October 2017 when she wore a whopping five costumes inspired by musical icons like Cher and Selena.

For Halloween the year before that, in 2016, Kylie Jenner made a splash with her Christina Aguilera-inspired outfit, while sisters Kendall, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloe have also sported elaborate, accurate looks for the holiday over the years.

Here are 16 of their best Halloween looks to date.

In 2008, Khloe dressed up as a cop while Kim wore a flapper-style outfit.

The two went for totally different costumes, yet still managed to coordinate.

In 2010, Kim put her spin on the classic Little Red Riding Hood costume.

She wore the costume to Heidi Klum's Halloween party, where the supermodel is known to wear some intricate costumes.

Also in 2010, Kim took a selfie wearing a semi-sheer, leopard-print bodysuit.

She wore a headband to match.

For Halloween 2012, Kim went with a mermaid costume.

Her dress featured a shell design at the bodice, which she paired with pearl necklaces.

In 2014, Kendall and Cara Delevingne dressed as the classic video game characters Mario and Luigi.

Kendall wore Luigi's green shirt with Mario's red cap, while Delevingne wore Mario's red shirt with Luigi's cap. Their costume racked up over a million likes on Instagram.

Kim had a skeleton painted on her bodysuit for her first costume of 2014.

She completed the look with matching face paint.

Kim also turned to fashion icons for inspiration in 2014.

Kim went as Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, while makeup artist Joyce Bonelli channeled Vogue's creative director Grace Coddington. Bonelli's son went as Karl Lagerfeld while North West dressed as Vogue's contributing editor André Leon Talley.

Kourtney and her crew went as superheroes in 2015.

North West bucked the theme in favor of a unicorn costume.

In 2016, Kylie recreated the iconic outfit from Christina Aguilera's "Dirrty" music video.

She even perfectly recreated the singer's hair.

Khloe dressed as the "X-Men" character Storm for her 2016 costume.

Her colored contacts completed the impressive look.

Kourtney and her family went for another superhero theme in 2016.

Kourtney dressed as Spider-Woman, Scott Disick went as Captain America, Mason was Black Panther, Reign was Falcon, and Penelope dressed as Black Widow.

For the Casamigos Halloween Party in October 2017, Kim dressed up as Cher.

Her friend Jonathan Cheban was at her side as Sonny Bono.

Kim also dressed up as singer Selena in 2017.

She completed the look with a microphone.

For Halloween 2017, Khloe and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson dressed up as characters from "Game of Thrones."

Khloe dressed up as Daenerys Targaryen while Thompson went as Khal Drogo.

In 2017, Kourtney and Younes Bendjima stepped out in a look inspired by Bonnie and Clyde.

Kourtney paired her orange crop top with a slitted skirt and blonde wig, while Bendjima opted for a pinstripe tuxedo.

In 2017, Kendall Jenner channeled Buttercup of The Powerpuff Girls.

Hailey Baldwin was at her side as Bubbles, while Justine Skye dressed as Bliss.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.