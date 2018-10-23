Hafþór Björnsson who plays The Mountain on "Game of Thrones" recently got married, and he and his wife have a pretty big height difference, seen in their adorable photos.
On Saturday, Hafþór Björnsson, who plays Gregor Clegane (The Mountain) in "Game of Thrones," announced that he and blogger Kelsey Henson tied the knot in Iceland, much to the delight of their many Instagram fans.
The World's Strongest Man and the lifestyle and fitness blogger have a 19-inch height difference. Björnsson is a whopping 6 feet 9 inches tall and Henson is 5 feet 2 inches tall, as per her Instagram bio.
The couple regularly posts photos together, leaving fans in awe of their height difference.
Here are 16 photos of the happy couple that showcase their incredible height difference and sweet romance.
It is with great pleasure that I now get to call Kelsey Morgan Henson my wife!#emo#77iP## . I get to hold this beautiful woman through thick and thin for the rest of our lives! I#emo#4oCZ##m so excited for all of the future adventures we will tackle side by side. @kelc33 #emo#8J+mjQ==## #justmarried
"I get to hold this beautiful woman through thick and thin for the rest of our lives!" Björnsson captioned this sweet photo, where he's holding Henson in his arms.
Looking forward to pulling this big guy around for the rest of my life. #emo#77iP## . @thorbjornsson I love you now and forever and promise to stand by your side through all that life throws at us. I love you baby! #emo#8J+PvA==###emo#8J+ktQ==###emo#8J+PvA==## . . @weddingiceland . #married #justmarried #wife #husband #wifelife #ballandchain #together #forever #partners #soulmate #bestfriend #goals #love #happy #happiness #smiles #beautiful #family #secret #intimatewedding #wedding #photography #weddingphotography #weddingphoto #iceland #lava #fields #viking #canadian
"Looking forward to pulling this big guy around for the rest of my life," Henson wrote in her Instagram caption of another photo from the pair's wedding day.
Never get fully in the frame together....tall with short people problems. Tag your tall or short partner/friends! #emo#77iP## . . @thorbjornsson . . #iceland #canada #canadian #woman #fit #fitness #fitfam #fitspo #train #training #partner #flex #gym #lift #weights #girlswholift #strong #build #strength #grow #gains #dedication #motivation #selflove #progress #strongman #short #tall #opposites
"Never get fully in the frame together," Henson joked of what might be a common problem for the pair.
Both are dressed to the nines and showing off their awe-inducing height difference in this shot from Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavik.
Life with the worlds strongest man! #emo#8J+PvA==###emo#77iP## . . @thorbjornsson . . #iceland #canada #canadian #woman #fit #fitness #fitfam #fitspo #train #training #partner #flex #lift #weights #girlswholift #strong #build #strength #grow #gains #dedication #motivation #discipline #progress #home #love #bestfriend #strongman #muscle
"Life with the worlds strongest man!" Henson captioned this mirror shot of her now-husband lifting her.
Here they are sporting matching "Thor" hoodies and holding hands.
Loving our new limited edition gear by @sbdapparel!! . . @thorbjornsson . . #iceland #canada #canadian #woman #fit #fitness #fitfam #fitspo #train #training #partner #flex #gym #lift #weights #girlswholift #strong #build #strength #grow #gains #dedication #motivation #selflove #discipline #progress #sbd
In terms of height, Henson almost reaches his shoulder.
"Love comes in all shapes and sizes," Björnsson captioned this adorable pool shot.
Back with my handsome Valentine just in time! Thank you for the wonderful Valentines Day. Just being with you would have been more than enough but you go above and beyond everyday. I couldn#emo#4oCZ##t have wished for anything more! #emo#77iP## . . @thorbjornsson . . #Iceland #Canada #Canadian #Valentine #Valentines #valentinesday #happy #smile #smiles #love #life #partner #so #bestfriend #inittowinit #together #strong #fit #fitcouple #handsome #beautyandthebeast #savage #mine
The pair celebrated Valentine's Day together at a restaurant in Iceland, looking positively debonair.
Huge congratulations to my strongman on his fourth Europe#emo#4oCZ##s Strongest Man win! Coming for worlds next! . . @thorbjornsson . . Also huge shoutout to family and all the #yesmen who have been here to support him!!! @stefansolvi @australianstrengthcoach @andrimarinn @andrireyr @basebodybabes @sandrawaagfjord @bjornthorr @ragnheidurmj @bodyextremegym . #iceland #canada #canadian #viking #power #fit #fitness #fitfam #fitspo #train #training #flex #gym #lift #weights #strong #build #strength #grow #gains #dedication #motivation #discipline #progress #numberone #winner #strongman
They serve as each other's biggest fans, especially when it comes to fitness goals. "Huge congratulations to my strongman on his fourth Europe's Strongest Man win!" Henson wrote. "Coming for worlds next!"
Björnsson uses the woman-in-the-red-dress-dancing emoji in his Instagram caption to represent his supportive beau.
When your love gets absolutely mangled by the sun and you can#emo#4oCZ##t stop giggling #emo#8J+kpg==###emo#8J+PvA==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP##. . @thorbjornsson . #iceland #canada #canadian #woman #fit #fitness #fitfam #fitspo #train #training #partner #flex #gym #lift #weights #girlswholift #strong #build #strength #grow #gains #dedication #motivation #selflove #discipline #progress #laughing #giggles #sunburn #strongman
"When your love gets absolutely mangled by the sun and you can't stop giggling," Henson captioned this mirror selfie of Björnsson's sunburn. She seems to have mastered the art of getting her and her now-husband in the photo.
Björnsson captioned the idyllic shot with a simple red heart emoji.
We had the most amazing time this weekend at #thescottishgames in Pleasanton California! Hafthor completed a new weight over bar world record of 56lbs at 20.1 feet, SWIPE to see!!! . . @thorbjornsson . . #iceland #canada #canadian #viking #travel #lifestyle #fit #fitness #fitfam #fitspo #train #training #partner #flex #lift #weights #girlswholift #strong #build #strength #grow #gains #motivation #worldrecord #kilt #instadaily #instagood
The two sported Scottish kilts and ferocious expressions in this photo series. "Hafthor completed a new weight over bar world record of 56lbs at 20.1 feet!" Henson shared in the caption.
"Strong motherf*#ker," The Mountain's tee aptly reads in this Instagram.
Throwback to Manila. Right after Haf#emo#w74=###emo#w7M=##r took the Worlds Strongest Man 2018 title! #emo#8J+PvA==## . . @thorbjornsson . . #iceland #canada #canadian #woman #fit #fitness #fitfam #fitspo #training #partner #lift #weights #girlswholift #strong #build #strength #grow #gains #dedication #motivation #strongman #love #bestie #throwback #power #couple #goals #smiles #instagood #instadaily
For Henson and Björnsson, a big height difference has never looked more sweet.
