When watching your favorite shows, there are few things more satisfying than seeing a couple you’ve been rooting for finally get together. Especially when their chemistry is just as strong as you'd hoped.

Many couples have made TV history with their love stories — here are some of the couples that have had the most onscreen chemistry.

Ross and Rachel are the epitome of a '90s couple.

The quintessential '90s sitcom couple, no list would be complete without Ross and Rachel from "Friends."

After Ross pined for her since his high school days, it was so gratifying to finally see them together ... only for them to be ripped apart during the "we were on a break" debacle. Were they on a break or not?

But ultimately, they just couldn’t stay apart forever, and the iconic series finale drew them right back to each other when Rachel got off the plane.

Derek and Meredith will always share an epic love for each other.

Sure, they got off to a rocky start in the first season of "Grey’s Anatomy" — after all, Derek was still technically married to Addison when they first got together.

But their chemistry was undeniable, and fans got to see them fall in love, get married, and have children, even when Meredith was told that would be impossible. Through several near-death experiences, their love never died.

Their chemistry was also what made it so absolutely devastating when Derek died at the hand of incompetent surgeons. If anyone deserved a happy ending, it would have been these two.

Jess was the best of Rory’s boyfriends on "Gilmore Girls."

There will be an eternal debate between "Gilmore Girls" fans: Jess, Logan, or Dean? But when you’re talking about chemistry, the only answer to that question is Jess.

They had a passion that Rory didn’t have with any of her other boyfriends.

Olivia and Fitz were so wrong they were right.

"Scandal" might be over for good now, but who could argue that Olivia and Fitz’s relationship was nothing but chemistry? The sparks between them jumped off the screen.

Even though Fitz was the president and he was married, the pair were willing to take risks to be together. Their will-they won't-they relationship had us captivated.

Betty and Jughead are already the hottest "Riverdale" couple.

No offense to Archie and Veronica, but from the beginning, Betty and Jughead have had the most chemistry of any couple on "Riverdale."

There’s something about the risks they’re willing to take for each other as they dodge murderers, Ghoulies, and now in season three, a game that’s causing their classmates to kill themselves.

Besides, their love was proven when Betty was being willing to become a Southside Serpent for Jughead.

Rebecca and Jack’s love story is one of the best ever told on TV.

For three seasons, "This Is Us" has been making fans cry, and a lot of it is a result of watching the beautiful relationship between Rebecca and Jack unfold. Their love story is already legendary, and it’s pretty sweet how they managed to keep their chemistry alive through all of the ups and downs they experienced in their lives and their marriage.

Now, in the third season, the show is offering fans a peek at how these two fell in love, from their very first date. Seeing how their relationship has evolved is just more evidence of how much chemistry they have.

Beth and Randall have amazing chemistry.

The fellow "This Is Us" couple has built a beautiful family together. And, no matter what, they support each other.

Their chemistry is undeniable and they always make time to prioritize each other, whether they're fostering a child, struggling with the death of a family member, or launching a political campaign.

Callie and Arizona were complicated but meant to be.

Callie and Arizona went through a lot together on "Grey’s Anatomy." During the couple's relationship, Callie figured out her sexuality, got pregnant during a break from her and Arizona's relationship, and then dealt with her parent's disapproval when the two got married.

The two managed to get through all of it and were so in love — until Arizona lost her leg in the plane crash and ended up cheating on Callie, which was devastating to see.

Although the pair has since broken up, it's impossible to deny their chemistry.

Jim and Pam were the perfect office romance.

The chemistry between Jim and Pam was evident before they even got together on "The Office," so it was that much more gratifying to see them finally fall in love … even though it took a few seasons for them to get there.

Maybe their love story was so special because, for a while, it seemed like they’d never actually end up together. Either way, their chemistry was unforgettable.

Seth and Summer's chemistry was undeniable.

Seth and Summer were the most unlikely couple on "The OC." Even though Seth had a crush on Summer since they were kids, who thought they’d actually get together? And when they finally got it right, their relationship was amazing, but it didn’t last long because Seth left when Ryan did.

Later in the series, though, they got together and stayed together — and it really seemed obvious that they were truly meant to be when they were able to grow up a bit and still fit together. In the meantime, they were the perfect couple.

Carrie and Big were nothing but chemistry on "Sex and the City."

Although not every viewer liked Big and Carrie's relationship on "Sex and the City," it's easy to see that the pair had major chemistry.

Carrie and Big always ended up back together because of their special spark. And in the movies, they got their happy ending, even though it seemed impossible at times.

Joey and Pacey were way better suited for each other than Joey and Dawson.

One of the best couples to ever come out of "Dawson’s Creek" is Joey and Pacey. They fell in love unexpectedly, and since they kind of hated each other before they realized their true feelings, their chemistry was somehow even stronger.

They shared plenty of steamy scenes on the show, so it’s no wonder that years later they ended up together in the series finale.

Jack and Doug were an unexpected couple, but a perfect one.

Yes, "Dawson’s Creek" has done it again. It wasn’t until the series finale that these two got together, but when they finally did, it made total sense.

Jack was able to help Doug become comfortable with his sexuality, and they raised Jen’s baby together — what could be sweeter?

Plus, this meant that Pacey and Jack were officially family, which was pretty sweet.

Nick and Jess were the perfect couple on "New Girl."

It’s hard to imagine "New Girl" without Jess and Nick's relationship, even though they both dated other people and it took a while for them to realize their feelings for each other. Once they did make it work, they fit together like puzzle pieces.

Cameron and Mitchell have a great relationship.

The "Modern Family" couple is a great pair, and they're also wonderful parents. The way they banter with each other and look out for each other is delightful to watch and only proves their chemistry.

Leslie and Ben were so sweet on "Parks and Rec."

There were a lot of relationships on "Parks and Rec," some more functional than others, but none of them even came close to the relationship that Leslie and Ben had.

At first, they were pretty much forbidden to date each other because it would have been a conflict of interest— Leslie even ended up on trial because of it. But, they couldn’t deny their feelings for each other and once they officially started dating the chemistry just didn’t quit.

