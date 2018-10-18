news

Travel is usually one of life's greatest pleasures but sometimes rather unpleasant surprises present themselves.

This is especially true when hotels enter the picture. The truth is you never know exactly what you're going to find when you step into a hotel room for the first time and, as the following stories prove, what you do find might be quite gross.

Here, 17 Reddit users share the grossest thing they've seen in hotel rooms.

Of course, these anecdotes are just for fun and can't be verified by INSIDER.

"It looked like the carpet was dancing."

"Recently I was in a hotel with a few friends. I thought my eyes were going funny as when I looked down it looked like the carpet was dancing. Blaming the heat and dehydration, I sat down to get myself together. The longer I looked, the more it danced.



"After a short while, I realized the floor was literally covered in the tiniest little bugs. Super, super tiny, but that many of them that the carpet as a whole looked to be moving. Nice." – Reddit user csswizardry

"The ceiling was infested."

"Opened the door to a fresh, clean hotel room. I lay back on the bed, with my eyes closed and when I opened them, I noticed the ceiling was infested with spiders." – Reddit user MaximalDOMS

"It was being lifted up the wall by ants."

"I've traveled quite a lot over the years, and I've found my fair share of cockroaches in hotel rooms over the years. The most memorable, though, was dead. It was being lifted up the wall by an army of ants. They eventually dropped it and started again. I was aghast. This was somewhere in Java, Indonesia." – Reddit user Triseult

"Shaved pubes."

"Pubes. Shaved pubes, everywhere.



"Blankets, toilet, tub, bathroom floor, desk/TV stand.



"It was like some horrible practical joke gone wrong." – Reddit user Professional_Intern

"Noticed a foul smell."

"Fell into a motel bed after a long drive, noticed a foul smell coming from around the headboard. Lifted the mattress and found a used condom tucked between the mattress and headboard." – Reddit user DarthContinent

"Came home with head lice."

"Went on a road trip some 10 years ago to Minnesota with my dad to visit family. Dad decided we should get the cheapest hotel room he can find because he doesn't want to stay with his sister, but doesn't want to spend much money.



"Came home with head lice. My mom was furious and we spent so much on those lice-killing shampoos because I have hair down to my butt. Thanks, Dad." – Reddit user icecherry

"It has brown liquid in the bottom."

"Found a plastic water bottle tucked away in the back of the closet and thought, 'The maids must have missed it, I'll just throw it away.' I pull it out and it has a brown liquid in the bottom (probably used as a spittoon) with a used condom floating it.

"I also found an empty condom box behind where the bottle was ... needless to say, I was slightly traumatized because this was supposed to be a nicer hotel. They gave us a $20 credit and brought us a new trash can, at least." – Reddit user octopusthud

"It was so gross, there was puke all over."

"I used to clean hotel rooms for a summer as a job between semesters… man, people are NASTY. There was one room that was stacked with beer cans and pizza boxes up three feet with just a little path from the door to the bed to the bathroom. It was so gross, there was puke all over the place, even in a dresser drawer. We never found the TV remote, either. They had trashed the room real bad." – Reddit user Squeakz

"There were boogers everywhere."

"I was staying at a hotel with my family a few years back. Above the headboard, on the wall, there were boogers everywhere." – Reddit user coopermaee

"I found loads of salami."

"I work at a hotel and when I was moving a TV (not at the hotel I currently work in), I found loads of salami underneath; some of it was open and stank really bad plus it had all turned really black. It. Was. Disgusting." – Reddit user Dunny5000

"Found a large pile of soiled nappies."

"Found a large pile of soiled nappies (diapers) in a nasty hotel room in central London. When I brought it to the attention of the receptionist, she didn't seem to give a f---." – Reddit user wimpykid

"The comforter was soaked in BO."

"I lied down on a comforter that was soaked in horrible BO." – Reddit user too_many_mangos

"The bathroom was filthy and moldy."

"We walked into our room and there was rotten fruit on the counter, the bed was all stained and the floor was soaking wet. The bathroom was filthy and moldy. It was terrible. Front desk told me they could do nothing.

"Finally, we got a new room, spent one night. It was also revolting. We relocated the following morning." – Reddit user girlnamedgeorge

"A used catheter."

"A used catheter." – Reddit user toomuchcoffeee

"Toenail clippings."

"Toenail clippings ... Sadly I only realized it when I was packing up to leave on the ground and glanced at the chair I had been sitting on for the past few days.



"They had gunk on them too." – Reddit user jelloello

"A tiny lizard skeleton."

"I once found a tiny lizard skeleton in an ashtray. It's a little gross to think of how long it went ignored by the maids if it had time to decompose completely in there, but I thought it was pretty cool." – Reddit user popeyes_chicken

"Found a dead rat."

"I walked into the smell of death, and upon further inspection found a dead rat." – Reddit user MEXICAN_GUARD

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.