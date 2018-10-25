Lots of TV shows have Halloween episodes which gives us the opportunity to answer the question: what would our favorite characters dress up as?
One of the best things about Halloween is seeing what kind of costume everyone else thinks up — and that includes the characters in your favorite television shows.
A lot of shows take advantage of the spooky holiday season to feature special Halloween episodes where the characters go all out in some elaborate costumes. The costumes usually perfectly reflect the personality of the character in the best way.
Below are some of the most iconic Halloween costumes worn by TV characters. Who knows? They might inspire your own costume choices for this Halloween.
"The Office" is another show that took Halloween extremely seriously. Characters were in costume every single year, and these costumes always explain something deeper about their personality. So when shy, awkward Gabe dressed as Lady Gaga, it was beyond hilarious.
Sure, Will made fun of Carlton for this costume, but it's hard to deny that he completely nailed it when he dressed as Macaulay Culkin's character of Kevin from "Home Alone." He even did the iconic scream.
Who can forget the time adorably nerdy Ross dressed as Spudnik? His explanation for the out-there costume? It was a combination of the Russian satellite Sputnik and a potato (a spud). Only Ross could pull this one off.
When doing a themed group costume for "A Clockwork Orange," Brooke dressed as … an actual orange. Tiny arms and all.
These guys went all out for this seriously creative group costume that is, unfortunately, a little difficult to replicate.
To the delight of book lovers everywhere, Jess once dressed as Ramona Quimby from the classic Beverly Clearly novel. She got it down perfectly.
Leslie is everyone's favorite feminist television character, so it only seemed right for her to go as the iconic Rosie the Riveter. They could almost be twins.
"Modern Family" always goes all out when it comes to Halloween episodes. As anyone who watches the show knows, the Dunphy family is very into October 31. There are so many great costumes from the show that it's hard to pick just one, but Haley as Mother Teresa really takes the cake.
No one will ever be able to pull off these costumes quite as well as this family did it. They even have the dance moves down.
It's hard to find a better embodiment of Mindy's extra personality than this ridiculously silly costume. It's a strangely accurate costume, too, for something that probably shouldn't exist.
Anyone who watches "The Office" knows that Pam absolutely loves Halloween. This unfortunate costume wasn't her best, though - when she took her hat off, everyone thought she was Hitler. Oh, Pam.
Howard and Bernadette fully committed to this look, using up probably a few jars of blue body paint. The funniest part is that Bernadette wouldn't let Howard leave her side so that she didn't get mistaken for an "Avatar" character.
Bill loved the Bionic Woman, and he didn't give gender rules a second thought when he decided to try as her for Halloween. It was a big move for a show back in the ‘90s.
If you know the Calvin and Hobbes comics, then you know that best friends Troy and Abed nailed this costume completely. The characters fit their own personalities to a T.
This was a meta moment in the show — Jon Cryer reprised his role as Duckie from "Pretty in Pink" in the form of the perfect Halloween costume.
Felicity looked a lot creepier than usual with her elaborate makeup as the Bride of Frankenstein in this episode.
It's hard to say how Gloria got her pregnant belly into this bright green spandex suit, but she looks awesome — she got the look perfectly, and how could she not, as a member of the Dunphy family?
For anyone who didn't watch "Cougar Town," this was sort of an inside joke: Bobby dressed as "Windy Guy" so that when conversations got awkward, he could run away backward as if he were being chased by the wind.
So, yeah, this costume is a little sad when you consider how things turned out for Princess Diana and Prince Charles, but it still looks great.
