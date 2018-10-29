news

It may seem like many celebrities have it made, but even they can enjoy pretending to be other people — especially on Halloween, when the whole point is to embrace surrealism and fiction.

Here are 15 celebrities who pulled out all the stops to transform into fan-favorite TV and film characters.

Halsey managed to pull off a daring Poison Ivy costume.

Halsey's annual Halloween party had a "Villains of Gotham City" theme in 2018. The hostess' own look as Batman antagonist Poison Ivy was easily a highlight, from the subtle green tint on her skin to the bright red wig.

Halsey was also a dead-ringer for Eleven from "Stranger Things."

In 2016, the singer also dressed up as the DC Comics villain Harley Quinn and Uma Thurman's character in "Kill Bill" — but thanks to her shaved head and mean stare, the Eleven costume was her tour de force.

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland put their own spin on "Stranger Things."

With an unexpected yet fitting gender swap, the couple nailed their 2017 "Stranger Things" tribute.

While "Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland went as Dustin, her boyfriend and former "Bachelorette" contestant Wells Adams donned a wig and dress to become Eleven.

Read more: The 14 best celebrity couple Halloween costumes of all time

Allison Williams made the perfect Belle from "Beauty and the Beast."

"Ugh Belle I've been telling you to get a damn Kindle," Allison Williams captioned this shot from 2015.

Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart fully committed to their hilarious "Napoleon Dynamite" costumes.

Lili Reinhart had teased that she would participate in a "couples costume" with her "Riverdale" co-star, Camila Mendes, for Halloween 2018.

Just a few days later, they revealed their surprising resemblance to the lead "Napoleon Dynamite" characters (Mendes as Efren Ramirez's Pedro and Reinhart as Jon Heder's Napoleon).

Heidi Klum went all out as Jessica Rabbit for her 16th annual Halloween party.

In 2015, Heidi Klum shared the wild, elaborate process behind becoming the vixen from "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" — which included a ton of prosthetics, all over her body.

Gigi Hadid looked exactly like Sandy from "Grease."

Gigi Hadid walked straight out of the famous final scene in "Grease" to attend Klum's 2015 Halloween party.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson personified a fan-favorite couple from "Game of Thrones."

Khloe Kardashian dressed up as Daenerys Targaryen while her boyfriend went as Khal Drogo, a short-lived yet beloved couple from "Game of Thrones."

Read more: 16 of the Kardashian-Jenners' best Halloween costumes

Jacob Tremblay somehow became even cuter when dressing up as Marty McFly from "Back to the Future."

The "Room" actor wrote on Instagram that "only the adults" recognized his costume at his school's Halloween dance.

Diane Guerrero made an exemplary Tina Belcher from "Bob's Burgers."

"Bob and Tina Belcher! We got burgers," Diane Guerrero captioned this shot from Halloween 2015.

Emily Ratajkowski even painted her skin to look like Marge Simpson from "The Simpsons."

Emily Ratajkowski found the perfect dress and wig for her Marge Simpson costume in 2015.

Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens dressed as a memorable duo from "Pulp Fiction."

In 2015, Austin Butler dressed as Vincent Vega, while Vanessa Hudgens went as the iconic Mia Wallace.

Beyoncé, as Storm from "X-Men," stood apart from the other superheroes.

While numerous women in Beyoncé's circle appeared to have a similar idea — including Ciara as Catwoman and Lala Anthony as Wonder Woman — she raised the bar by donning her white wig and contacts to transform into Storm.

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller were perfectly whimsical for their "Moonrise Kingdom" couples costume.

Back in 2016, late rapper Mac Miller and then-girlfriend Ariana Grande dressed as mischievous duo Sam and Suzy from the 2102 Wes Anderson film.

Read more: Ariana Grande posted a heartbreaking tribute to Mac Miller: 'I'm so sorry I couldn't fix or take your pain away'

Cardi B went full evil to become Cruella de Vil from "The Hundred and One Dalmatians."

With her color coordination and two-toned hair, Cardi B perfected her Cruella de Vil costume.

Joe Jonas nailed Derek Zoolander's "blue steel" look.

In addition to the perfect "Zoolander" outfit, Joe Jonas' model face is uncanny. Even Ben Stiller gave his seal of approval.

Zoë Kravitz was perfect as Marla Singer from "Fight Club."

Zoë Kravitz nailed her "Fight Club" persona — right down to the messy hair, casual smoking, and nonchalant attitude.

Nina Dobrev managed to fit three "Harry Potter" costumes into one.

Nina Dobrev could have just gone with a classic Hermione outfit, but she fit Harry and Ron into her "Harry Potter" costume as well — and even topped it off with an invisibility cloak.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka got their whole family involved for this "Star Wars" ensemble.

Ever since Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtkta welcomed twins Harper and Gideon in 2010, the family has built a reputation for dressing in adorable ensemble costumes every October.

In 2015, they must have been excited about the impending release of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Harris and Burtka were the perfect matches for Obi-Wan Kenobi and Han Solo, while the kids dressed as Luke and Leia Skywalker (the characters are twins, too!).

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.