Two cats have been trying to get inside the Onomichi Museum of Art in Japan for two years.

Security guards at the entrance do their best to keep them out.

The museum's Twitter account documents the cats' attempts and people are rooting for them.

For two years, an orange cat named Gosaku and a black cat named Ken-Chan have been determined to visit the Onomichi Museum of Art in Japan. For two years, their plot has been foiled by the museum's security guard.

SoraNews24 reports that the museum hosted an exhibition of cat photography by Mitsuaki Iwago back in 2016, which is when Gosaku and Ken-Chan decided that they absolutely could not miss it.

The museum's official Twitter account continues to document the cats' ill-fated attempts to get inside.

The security guard gives them the occasional pat on the head or scratch behind the ears, but ultimately has to do his job.

The Onomichi has even incorporated the cats into their gift shop souvenirs.

Humans of Twitter have taken up their case.

Someone get these guys a sitcom already.

