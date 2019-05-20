Every year, filmmakers from all over the world attend the Cannes Film Festival to showcase their films of all genres.

This year's event, which opened on May 14, 2019, reportedly has only two African movies - 'Atlantics' by Senegalese French director Mati Diop and '2 Weeks in Lagos' by Nigerian director Kathryn Fasegha.

Diop's film screened in the competition segment of the festival, Palme d'Or on May 16. This made her the first female African filmmaker to compete in the event's 72-year history.

Reacting to this achievement, she said, "It's pretty late and it's incredible that it is still relevant. My first feeling to be the first black female director was a little sadness that this only happened today in 2019. But if for some young black female film directors I can represent a new dynamic, I'm obviously extremely happy."

Here are five things you should know about the other African movie showing at this international festival:

Great cast

It features prominent Nollywood actors like Joke Silva, Jide Kosoko, Beverly Naya and Toyin Abraham.

ALSO READ: 10 Nollywood stars will attend the Cannes film festival 2019 to sell African narratives

Unusual plot

According to the writer and director, "It's a love story and also a faith-based story. It's a story about a young couple that meet and go through a lot of challenges. It's also a love story with a difference because of the characters involved. They are two characters with strong ethics who know exactly what they want."

It tells the love story of Ejikeme (Mawuli Gavor) and Lola (Beverly Naya) whose paths cross when Ejikeme, an investment banker comes back from the United States. It is love at first sight when these two met.

Unfortunately, they have to deal with Ejikeme's mother, who does not approve of the union because she is planning a marriage between her son and the only daughter of a well connected politician.

Set in Lagos state, Nigeria

Like the title suggests, the movie is set in Lagos state. Viewers will get to see the vibrancy of everyday life in this dynamic city.

Award-winning director

Kathryn Fasegha is a Canadian based Nigerian director, who is known internationally for her award-winning 2012 movie, 'Treacherous Heart.'

It won several foreign awards like Best Drama in Diaspora at the African Oscars in North Carolina, USA 2012 and Favorite Director African Oscars, Washington D.C. USA.

Expressing her excitement at showing her movie at the Cannes Film Festival in France, she said, "I am very excited to be at the Cannes Film Festival. For me, it's not just about directing a movie, it is also exciting to see my movie placed at one of the biggest film platforms in the world."

Exclusive premiere

It screened at the international film festival on May 17th. Next, it will be screened in Nigeria, South Africa and Ghana. A worldwide screening will follow immediately.

The festival will end on May 25, 2019.