20 dead after limousine and vehicle collide in upstate New York, police say

news

Screenshot via Google Maps

At least 20 people are dead after a limousine and another vehicle collided in upstate New York on Saturday, police said.

Details of the crash are still unclear.

A limousine and another vehicle collided in upstate New York on Saturday afternoon, killing 20 people, state police said Sunday.

Details of the crash, which occurred in Schoharie County, are still unclear. The National Transportation Safety Board announced early Sunday it was sending a "go-team" to investigate.

Local media reported that the limousine, carrying members a wedding party, sped into another vehicle near the Apple Barrel Country Store.

It's unclear how many of the victims were in the vehicles, and how many were bystanders, according to The Albany Times Union.

Authorities said in a statement they are not releasing the victims' names because their next-of-kin are still being notified.

Schoharie is roughly 30 miles west of Albany, New York.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.