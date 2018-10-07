20 dead after limousine drives through intersection, collides with parked SUV in upstate New York, police say

Pulse.com.gh logo
Associated Press/Hans Pennink

  • Twenty people are dead after a limousine collided with a parked SUV in upstate New York on Saturday, police said.
  • Eighteen of the victims were inside the limo, and the remaining two were pedestrians.
  • Details of the crash are still unclear.

A limousine carrying 18 people struck an empty, parked SUV in upstate New York on Saturday afternoon, killing everyone inside as well as two pedestrians, police said Sunday.

Chris Fiore, the New York State Police First Deputy Superintendent, told reporters at a press conference the limo was traveling southwest on State Route 30, and failed to stop at the intersection of State Route 30A in Schoharie.

He added that all of the victims were adults.

Details of the crash, which occurred in Schoharie County, are still unclear. The National Transportation Safety Board said early Sunday it was sending a "go-team" to investigate.

Local media reported that the limousine, carrying members a wedding party, sped into another vehicle near the Apple Barrel Country Store.

Fiore said autopsies are being conducted, and authorities are not releasing the victims' names until the victims' next-of-kin are still being notified.

Schoharie is roughly 30 miles west of Albany, New York.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

