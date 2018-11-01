news

We've all been made to envy couples on television — maybe for their romance, their on-and-off dynamic, their caring abilities. But sometimes the most oggle-worthy part of a fictional relationship is how couples manage to pull off amazing fashion.

We rounded up some couples who deserve some props for their fashion chops.

Charlotte and Trey from "Sex and the City" didn't end up together, but they did always look great.

A couple full of their own number of quirks, Charlotte and Trey showed they at least had a penchant for dressing right for any occasion. Despite a string of strange occurrences (one that included a cardboard baby), this couple never let others see them sweat in terms of dressing up for every occasion.

Danny and Mindy from "The Mindy Project" were quirky and fashionable in their own ways.

This dysfunctional, on-and-off couple had the style to match.

Mindy was a fan of loud, fun prints — just like her personality, and Danny kept things classic with muted colors and lots of button-down shirts.

But just like them, their styles always worked perfectly together.

Seth and Summer from "The O.C." rocked that classic early 2000s California style.

A lovable match-up between the nerd and the popular girl, this couple was quintessential Cali cool. The pairing finally got together after years of living next door. But throughout their couple arc, they always kept up appearances in the romance departments, especially on big holidays, where they notched up their outfit choices and general cuteness to 10.

Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky on "Full House" had very different styles, but made it work together.

An adorable pairing that demonstrated to the world that supporting each other as a couple is always a must — and that big dreams are a great means to back each other up. Jesse was the sultry yet playful rocker who you could frequently find in leather.

Becky always the well-groomed, self-reliant mom with awesome hair (a trait of this couple), and a wardrobe that mixed the funky and loud, with tailored, professional outfits.

Jane and Rafael's style is relatable and charming on "Jane the Virgin."

Jane and her son's father turned boyfriend turned friend turned co-parent turned lover Rafael are always dressed in a way that we can imagine ourselves in — if we amped up our style a little bit.

Rafael is the king of tailor suits and fitted sweaters and Jane is either charming us in a cute colorful jean outfit or a casual sundress.

They manage to be relatable with their style even with all the wild things that life throws them.

Kurt and Blaine from "Glee" both had a great sense of style.

It's almost too easy to ship this extremely fashion-savvy pair not only for their impressive harmonies but also their impeccable wardrobe choices which could wow a room just as much as an impressive harmony.

From the Warbler uniforms to Kurt's outgoing looks that combined grace and glamour, this couple could never say no to not making a statement.

Beth and Randall are always in sync with each other, outfits included on "This Is Us."

This ride or die couple always look as good as they do happy — even when they are battling real-life struggles of fostering, new family members, or annoying siblings.

Their outfits are great no matter if they're both excelling in their jobs or hanging out at home.

Could this couple (or their style) get any more perfect?

Blair and Chuck from "Gossip Girl" showed us that nothing goes better with scheming than designer clothes.

The Queen B and the Upper East Side Prince may not have always been a match-made in heaven, but their tumultuous relationship gave us endless drama — in addition to some of the most eye-catching style ever to grace the small screen.

With Blair's penchant for wearing to-die for coats, and Chuck’s willingness to don visually interesting styles, the two never were boring to watch (especially if they were scheming to destroy each other while holding up the show’s momentum).

On "Scandal" Fitz and Olivia's problems were never fashion.

While Fitz and Olivia's relationship was always a roller coaster filled with secrets, scandals, and deep feelings — they were always dressed to the 9s, even if they weren't feeling too great inside.

Ftiz, as President of the United States, had beautifully tailored suits and Olivia had the best dresses, usually looking powerful in white outfits with bold accents.

There is no doubt that these two always looked great together.

"Sex and City" showed us that you can be stylish as a magazine columnist and a finance tycoon.

These two never seemed like they were going to end up together, but lo' and behold, they did. And we don't want to chalk it up to the magnetism of great style, but maybe that played a part in it. Mr. Big, seemed to be perpetually in a suit (he did work in finance) or a tux (he did always have big events to go to).

Carrie was the Manhattanite with the wardrobe anyone would kill for. And even though they seemed to be on the outs pretty regularly, they did know how to look good on the town together.

Will and Vince from "Will and Grace" both had unique, but equally sleek dressers.

One of Will's longest relationships and one of the long-running show's most absorbing, Vince was Will's man in uniform for the beginning of their courtship when Vince was a copy on the NYPD. The two still managed to show off impressive side-by-side style when Vince got fired and began working at Harry Winston Jewelers.

Will, forever a compulsively neat dresser (with a love for ironing), consistently showed he loved an open-button dress shirt and body-hugging coat in the winter. Vince, who never met a pair of gloves he didn't like and suffered the results once, was a similarly sleek dresser in muted colors and V-neck necklines.

Cookie and Lucious on "Empire" can only be described as eye-catching.

The couple and their outlandish prints make for a dizzying spread of glamour on "Empire." Their affinity for drama manifests in their relationship, as well as their wardrobe. Eye-popping prints, sharp lines, and sparkly jewelry to spare make this one-time power couple a complete showstopper when they move across the screen.

Virginia and Bill's clothes of "Masters of Sex" is an important part of the story.

Virginia and Bill may be busy pioneering the future of society's understanding of sex, but they can also look terrific while they are doing so. The Showtime series was a great spotlight of the style of the '50s,' 60s and all through the '70s, demonstrating points in the sexual revolution through clothes.

Similarly, the fashion showed off the waves of change in style from prim and proper pleats of the 50s, to shorter hemlines and bigger hair of the '60s. To create the looks, the show’s costume designer referenced old issues of Harper’s Bazaar to fill-out Virginia’s impressive closet.

Don and Betty weren't usually happy in "Mad Men" but they always looked great.

Another tumultuous couple that seemed destined to crash, but also, had some of the best style ever seen on television. The original married couple on "Mad Men" only lasted through season three of the series. Thankfully, the pair gave the viewers some epic moments, including their Valentine’s Day dinner, their vacation abroad, or simply each character's own daily routines looking glamorous at home or looking strapping at the office.

Together, they made such a striking couple, Don and Betty could easily have starred in their own advertisement.

Schmidt being very into his clothes, and Cece being an effortless model was the perfect combination for these two on "New Girl."

These two lovebirds could not stay away from each other, despite what their heads were telling them. Cece, a model with a naturally great style, seem to go hand-in-hand with Schmidt's penchant for a myriad of suiting and preppy details (he did have a super organized binder of himself posing in all his suits).

Who could forget the display presented on their wedding day, which served as a pitch-perfect style representation of their love?

Mitch and Cam were always in sync on "Modern Family".

The couple who bickers together looks good together. This comedic couple always keeps it light, despite the disagreements they may have gotten into, and consistently seem to sport some corresponding shirts for their hilarious interviews. Even with a young daughter, Lily, the couple makes an effort to fix themselves up for all the fashion-loving fans' benefit.

Crosby and Jasmine from "Parenthood" were cute and low-key.

Most of the couples of "Parenthood" were amazing but there is just something about Crosby and Jasmine that make them one of the cutest — and the ones with the best style.

These two got to know each other when they had to co-parent after not seeing each other for eight years, ended up together, and looked good along the entire journey.

Jasmine's style is more bohemian and trendy whereas Crosby is casual and fun in a lives-on-a-boat way. But together, they look like the cutest and most normal couple in town.

Hanna and Caleb's outfits never really went together on "Pretty Little Liars" but they always worked — just like them.

Known as "Haleb," this duo is known for setting shippers' hearts ablaze with their undeniable chemistry. The couple also has two senses of style that don’t exactly coordinate, but do however seem to fit together. Hanna's cool, city-slicker style brings a chic-er balance to Caleb's penchant for a grungier look (we’re talking lots of baggy skater looks and beanies on beanies). The two lovebirds manage to complement each other visually, even if they are sparring socially.

Cristina and Owen always surprised us with their outside of work clothes on "Grey's Anatomy."

While we saw Cristina and Owen in blue scrubs a good 98% of the time, when they dressed up outside of the hospital, they always brought it.

Cristina always opted for muted, well-fitting dresses at events like weddings or galas and Owen always kept in classic with fitted suits and accent ties.

Even though Cristina cut their relationship short by moving to Switzerland, they always wowed us with their deep love, intense support, and surprisingly incredible fashion sense.

Brad and Jane on "Happy Endings" were always the best dressed in the friend group.

"Happy Endings" was canceled after five seasons and has become a highly mourned show in the years since.

Even though we don't get to see what our favorite friend group are up to on a regular basis, we have enough memories of Brad and Jane and their wild antics to last a lifetime.

Lots of their antics involved couples outfits like matching jogging suits and some interesting role play. When their outfits weren't part of their goofiness, they were always dressed to impress — with Brad in tailored suits with colorful ties and Jane in bright, well-fitted dresses and accessories.

