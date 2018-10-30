news

So many TV shows premiere each season that it's hard to determine which ones to watch. Between network TV, premium channels, and streaming services, there are enough options to overwhelm even the most discerning viewer.

To figure out which series you can skip, INSIDER consulted data from Metacritic. Keep scrolling to learn about 20 new shows that viewers think you can skip.

"Rel" (Fox) stars "Get Out" actor "Lil Rel" Howery as a fictionalized version of himself.

User score: 1.8/10

"Rel" is a sitcom inspired by the life of "Get Out" actor Milton "Lil Rel" Howery, who also stars in the series. It centers on a self-made Chicago man who has to start over after his divorce.

In spite of the show's likable lead and cast, some have just not found it funny.

Viewers said "Camping" (HBO) falls somewhere between funny and serious.

User score: 2.3/10

Adapted by Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner from the British series of the same name, "Camping" stars Jennifer Garner and David Tennant as a married couple on a birthday getaway that goes awry.

Falling somewhere between funny and serious, viewers have called the show "burdensome" and "painful to watch."

Fans of the original are put off by the 2018 remake of "Charmed" (The CW).

User score: 2.7/10

"Charmed," a remake of the cult favorite '90s series about three sisters who learn that they're witches, transplants the action from San Francisco to a fictional college town in Michigan. The new series is also more diverse, centering on a Latinx family and featuring a queer main character. In addition to the demon-fighting action that viewers of the OG "Charmed" will expect, the 2018 show also handles social issues such as consent.

While these updates make the series feel fresh and relevant, some fans of the original are put off by the remake's feminist slant.

For a horror series, viewers say "The Purge" (USA/Syfy) fails to thrill.

User score: 3/10

Based on the titular horror movie franchise, "The Purge" takes place in an alternate, totalitarian United States in which all crimes (murder included) are legal during a particular 12-hour period each year.

Despite the darkly thrilling potential of the premise, viewers say they have been underwhelmed by the show's plots so far. In fact, according to critics, it could be classified as "a creepy, occasionally absurdly funny dystopian drama" rather than a straight-up horror series.

The "Magnum PI" (CBS) reboot is less interesting than the original, according to fans.

User score: 3.1/10

"Magnum PI" is a reboot of the iconic 1980s crime drama set in Hawaii. It stars Jay Hernandez as the eponymous Navy Seal turned private investigator, a role originated by Tom Selleck.

Fans say that compared to Selleck ― known for his goofy charm and good looks ― Hernandez is a more generic lead. One reviewer went as far as to describe the reboot as "ruining" the series.

For a series revolving around a fire station, "Station 19" (ABC), a "Grey's Anatomy" spin-off, is apparently inaccurate.

User score: 3.8/10

"Station 19," the second "Grey's Anatomy" spin-off after "Private Practice," centers on Seattle firefighters ― including "Grey's" character Ben Warren (Jason George), Miranda Bailey's husband, who leaves Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to become a rookie firefighter.

Viewers, including several retired firefighters, have criticized the series for being over-dramatic and under-researched (i.e. civilians aren't actually allowed to ride on fire trucks responding to a call).

Nonetheless, "Station 19" was renewed for a second season, which premiered at the beginning of October.

Fans think that the race-centered premise of "The Neighborhood" (CBS) feels outdated.

User score: 3.9/10

Starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield (Schmidt on "New Girl"), "The Neighborhood" tells the story of a white family from the midwest that moves to a predominantly black neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Although it's garnered inevitable comparisons to past comedies that dealt with race, such as "All in the Family" and "The Jeffersons," some viewers just don't think "The Neighborhood" is that funny. Its premise and "broad racial humor," as one person phrased it, fall short in 2018.

Despite positive critical reception, fans haven't fallen for the open relationship drama "Wanderlust" (Netflix/BBC).

User score: 4/10

Now streaming on Netflix, "Wanderlust" is a British drama adapted by Nick Payne from his 2010 play of the same name. It stars Toni Collette and Steven Mackintosh as a wife and husband who attempt an open relationship to reinvigorate their marriage.

Although critics have written overwhelmingly positive reviews of the series, praising its earnest look at relationships and sex, fans are less impressed.

The "Roseanne" spin-off, "The Conners" (ABC), has viewers divided.

User score: 4.1/10

Following the controversies surrounding Roseanne Barr and the 2018 reboot of "Roseanne," the series was reworked as "The Conners." The spin-off, part of this year's fall TV lineup, features every Conner but the family's matriarch.

The retooled series has viewers divided. Some are pleasantly surprised by "The Conners," while others feel that the family sitcom premise doesn't work without Barr.

Based on a real-life startup, "Alex, Inc." was cancelled after one season.

User score: 4.1/10

"Scrubs" made Zach Braff a household name, but his most recent show, "Alex, Inc." ― based on the Gimlet Media business podcast StartUp ― was canceled after one season. In the short-lived series, Braff plays a fictionalized version of Gimlet co-founder and CEO Alex Blumberg.

One viewer commented that the comedy suffered from bad writing, bad acting, and poor casting choices.

Viewers say political parody "Our Cartoon President" (Showtime) lacks the edge of other adult-geared animated series.

User score: 4.3/10

Based on a recurring segment from "The Late Show" and executive produced by Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, and R.J. Fried, "Our Cartoon President" is an animated series that satirizes Donald Trump and his administration.

Although some fans praised the series' animation and voice acting, others have observed that it lacks the edge of adult-geared cartoons like "South Park" and "Family Guy."

"Life Sentence" (CW), a drama about a woman who survives cancer, was canceled after one season.

User score: 4.4/10

In "Life Sentence," Lucy Hale portrays Stella, a young woman diagnosed with terminal cancer. When her disease is astoundingly cured, she has to re-evaluate how she lives her life and must come to terms with how her illness has affected her family.

Despite some positive reception from viewers and critics, this sentimental comedy-drama was ultimately canceled after one season.

"Burden of Truth" (The CW/CBC) is a likeable but predictable legal drama.

User score: 4.4/10

"Burden of Truth," a Canadian drama series, focuses on a corporate attorney who returns to her hometown to defend a pharmaceutical giant ― but has a change of heart when she meets the girls who became ill from the company's drugs.

With one viewer labeling it "likable" and "well-intended," viewers said this show's worst quality is its lack of originality.

Viewers said "Dietland" (AMC), which aired for one season, was unevenly paced.

User score: 4.5/10

Created by Marti Noxon ("UnREAL"), "Dietland" is a dark comedy set in the fashion magazine world. The series, based on the novel by Sarai Walker, centers on Alicia "Plum" Kettle (Joy Nash), a ghostwriter whose prospective weight loss plan leads her to a feminist group.

Canceled after one season, some felt that the show was unevenly paced and addled with too many storylines.

"I Feel Bad" (NBC), based on the book of the same name, has mixed reviews.

User score: 4.6/10

"I Feel Bad," based on Orli Auslander's book of the same title, is a comedy about a woman named Emet (Sarayu Blue) who struggles to balance family life and her career at a video game company.

With mixed reviews, not all fans were won over by Emet's antics, ranging from clashes with her mother to conversations with misogynistic coworkers.

Alan Cumming stars in the police procedural "Instinct" (CBS), which some viewers find too predictable.

User score: 4.6/10

"Instinct," an adaption of James Patterson's novel "Murder Games," tells the story of a former CIA operative turned professor (Alan Cumming) who teams up with an NYPD detective (Bojana Novakovic) to stop a serial killer.

Although Cumming's fanbase attracted viewers to the show, people said they were underwhelmed by the series' weak scripts and predictable plots.

"Murphy Brown" (CBS) returned after a 20-year hiatus, and fans are divided about the series' revival.

User score: 4.8/10

Originally running from 1988 through 1998, "Murphy Brown" — which stars Candice Bergen as the eponymous TV journalist — was revived for an 11th season this year.

While some viewers are impressed with the show's "intelligent" and "topical" plots, others feel that the new version is too political.

When it comes to "The Rain" (Netflix), a sci-fi horror series from Denmark, viewers felt the premise was more enticing than the execution.

User score: 4.9/10

In "The Rain," a Danish sci-fi horror series, a virus transmitted via precipitation has decimated the population of Scandinavia. Two siblings who survived the rain-pocalypse join a band of survivors as they journey through Denmark and Sweden in search of shelter ― and answers.

Some viewers were unimpressed by the show's writing and the characters' foolish decisions.

The stylish but forgettable "American Woman" (Paramount Network) ended after one season.

User score: 4.9/10

Alicia Silverstone stars in "American Woman" as an unconventional mother trying to raise two daughters in 1970s LA. Set against the backdrop of second-wave feminism, the series was inspired by the life of actress and reality TV star Kyle Richards (you might recognize her from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills").

Some viewers were won over by the series' "Mad Men" meets "Sex in the City" vibe but others found the characters unlikable, and the plotlines forgettable. It was canceled after one season.

"Heathers" (Paramount Network) is a modern adaptation of the dark comedy film.

User score: 5/10

"Heathers" is a modern adaptation of the darkly comic 1989 film. It centers on Veronica, a "good girl" high school student who falls in with a devious clique of young women all named Heather. As with the reimagined version of "Charmed," there are several changes from the source material (a main character identifies as gender-queer, for example).

Although critics have panned "Heathers," fans of the new series have mixed feelings.

