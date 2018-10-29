news

Royal weddings are usually lavish affairs, sometimes lasting several days.

Wedding dresses range from simple white garments to vibrant and intricate designs.

A royal wedding isn't just a union between two people and their families. It's a national (and sometimes international) affair that attracts throngs of well-wishers, close media attention, and high-profile guests all hoping to catch a glimpse of the happy couple.

Simple, white wedding dresses are traditional in some countries, perhaps with a bit of lace or beading to add to the design. Other royal brides celebrate with bright, festive colors, rich embroidery, and precious stones the size of eggs.

Here's what 20 royal brides wore on their wedding day.

Princess Ayako of Japan wore a red kouchiki, a "little cloak" with long, wide sleeves, and a brown naga-bakama, a "divided skirt," when she married shipping firm employee Kei Moriya.

Princess Ayako gave up her royal status to marry a commoner.

Princess Eugenie's wedding dress was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, featuring a neckline that folds around the shoulders, a low back, and a long, flowing train.

Instead of a veil, she opted for the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara with diamonds and emeralds.

Meghan Markle wore a Givenchy dress designed by Clare Waight Keller when she wed Prince Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding on May 19, 2018.

Princess Ariana Makonnen married Prince Joel Dawit Makonnen Haile Selassie of Ethiopia in a Lazaro dress customized by Cheryl Lofton, who has tailored outfits for Michelle Obama.

Prince Joel Dawit Makonnen Haile Selassie and Princess Ariana Makonnen of Ethiopia on their wedding day in Washington, DC, in 2017.

Princess Claire of Luxembourg wore a wedding gown by designer Elie Saab.

Princess Claire of Luxembourg with her father on her wedding day in 2013.

Princess Sofia of Sweden chose a lacy dress by Swedish designer Ida Sjöstedt.

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden with his new wife Princess Sofia of Sweden after their marriage ceremony in 2015.

Princess Charlene of Monaco's simple Armani gown was embellished with subtle embroidery.

Princess Charlene of Monaco walks down the aisle to marry Prince Albert II of Monaco at the Prince's Palace in 2011.

Dayangku Raabi'atul 'Adawiyyah Pengiran Haji Bolkiah of Brunei was dripping in precious stones, including a bouquet of gems, on her wedding day.

Brunei's newly wed royal couple, Prince Abdul Malik and Dayangku Raabi'atul 'Adawiyyah Pengiran Haji Bolkiah, pose for photographers after the "bersanding" or enthronement ceremony at their wedding in the Nurul Iman Palace in Bandar Seri Begawan in 2015.

Journalist Elisabetta Rosboch von Wolkenstein married the Prince of Belgium in Valentino.

Belgium's Prince Amedeo and his wife Elisabetta Rosboch von Wolkenstein at their wedding ceremony at Santa Maria in Trastevere in central Rome in 2014.

Two billion people tuned in to watch Kate Middleton marry Prince William in a now-famous Alexander McQueen dress.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walks out of Westminster Abbey with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge in 2011.

Bhutan's "Dragon Queen" Jetsun Pema was a commoner before marrying King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in a traditional Buddhist ceremony.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema pose for pictures after their marriage at the Punkaha Dzong in Bhutan's ancient capital Punakha in 2011.

Princess Tatiana Blatnik of Greece wore a dress by Venezuelan designer Angel Sanchez.

Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Princess Tatiana Blatnik leave after getting married at the Cathedral of Ayios Nikolaos in 2010 in Spetses, Greece.

The youngest daughter of Prince Richard of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg and Princess Benedikte of Denmark, Princess Nathalie's gown was created by Danish designer Henrik Hviid.

Princess Nathalie zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg and her father arrive to her wedding to Alexander Johannsmann in 2011 in Bad Berleburg, Germany.

Viktoria Cservenyak, a former lawyer and writer, chose a dress by another Danish designer named Claes Iversen when she married Prince Jamie of the Netherlands.

Viktoria Cservenyak arrives for her wedding with Prince Jaime de Bourbon Parme at The Church Of Our Lady At Ascension on October 5, 2013 in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

Princess Noor of Jordan was radiant in a beaded wedding dress, though the couple divorced in 2009.

Crown Prince Hamzah of Jordan and his bride Princess Noor smile during their wedding celebrations held in 2004 in Amman, Jordan.

Morocco's Princess Lalla Salma, who worked as an engineer before taking the title, broke the tradition of keeping royal wives hidden when she married King Mohamed VI.

King Mohamed VI of Morocco sits with his wife Princess Lalla Salma at the royal palace in Rabat, Morocco, in 2002.

Indonesia's Prince Notonegoro and Princess Hayu were friends when they were younger, and dated for 10 years before marrying in a three-day-long wedding celebration.

Indonesia's Prince Notonegoro and Princess Hayu at their three-day wedding, from October 21 through 23 in 2013.

Karabo Motsoeneng married the King of Lesotho, a landlocked kingdom encircled within South Africa, in a jewel-encrusted dress, necklace, and crown.

The 23-year-old wife of the Lesotho King Letsie III, Karabo Motsoeneng, leaves the Royal Wedding ceremony at the Lesotho Independent stadium in Maseru in 2000.

Sayako Kuroda gave up her royal title as Princess of Japan to marry Yoshiyuki Kuroda in a plain, A-line dress and white gloves.

Mrs. Sayako Kuroda and Yoshiyuki Kuroda attend a news conference following their wedding ceremony in Tokyo in 2005.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Phillips married English rugby player Mike Tindall in an ivory silk and Duchess satin gown designed by royal couturier Stewart Parvin.

Zara Phillips with her groom, Mike Tindall, in 2011.

