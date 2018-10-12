Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

21 people reveal why they don't use dating apps — and how they meet people instead


Lifestyle 21 people reveal why they don't use dating apps — and how they meet people instead

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Jacob Lund/Shutterstock

  • Dating apps are now a common way to meet people, though there are many who prefer not to use them.
  • People have various reasons for not using them, from saying they're a waste of time to preferring natural, in-person chemistry.
  • Here, 21 people reveal why they don't use dating apps — and how they meet people instead.

Though dating apps are a common way to meet people these days, there are still many people who prefer to meet romantic prospects in real life for the first time.

According to a 2017 report by Statista, 61% of Americans aged 18-29 and 44% of Americans 30-59 are currently using a dating site/app or have used one in the past. However, a 2018 survey by polling platform The Tylt found that almost 84% of millennials would rather find love “in real life” than online.

"Meeting people ‘in the wild' makes conversations more organic and easygoing," Maria Avgitidis, founder of Agape Match, a matchmaking service based in NYC, told Business Insider in an email.

Avgitidis said that meeting in person provides an opportunity for exploration, curiosity, and a different kind of sexual tension. "More significantly, you're not hiding behind a screen and turning a soulmate into a pen pal," she said.

Here, 21 people reveal why they don't use dating apps — and how they meet people instead. The answers have been condensed and edited for clarity.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle Tesla just released a new software update — these are the new...bullet
2 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
3 Lifestyle These are the top 10 most powerful passports in Africa...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Lifestyle JetBlue will sell you $31 one-way tickets on select routes for one day only (JBLU)
Jaguar XJL.
Lifestyle The 10 best used cars to buy to get the most for your money
8. Take financial security seriously
Lifestyle I just turned 40 — here are 8 life lessons I wish I'd learned a decade ago
If you're a bit down on your luck, your neighbors may show up with dinner.
Lifestyle I'm from Ohio — here are 6 things all Midwesterners know to be true
X
Advertisement