The most popular Halloween costumes change every year, but Disney character getups are always on the list.

This year is no different. Both Edna Mode and the Avengers have already been listed as some of the most common costumes of 2018, and makeup artists on Instagram have proven that Disney princess looks will remain popular as ever.

But for dedicated Disney fans, classic character costumes can be a bit tired. For those looking for more unique options, we've rounded up 21 underrated Disney costumes that you should try on Halloween.

Kim Possible and her nemesis Shego make for a great duo costume.

A live-action "Kim Possible" movie was announced over the summer, so Halloween is the perfect time to dress as your favorite characters from the show.

Jessica Faye and Krista Holtzman created these costumes of Kim Possible and Shego, which can easily be recreated using clothes you might already have at home.

Rather than dressing as Mrs. Incredible, dress as her earlier alter ego, Elastigirl.

Superhero suits from "The Incredibles" will be a popular costume this year, but you can avoid the hype by wearing the Parr family's earlier outfits.

Using a white leotard, red gloves, and red boots, you'll have no problem making a DIY version of this Elastigirl look created by cosplayer Erin Haus of HausPlay.

Jane from "Tarzan" is rarely seen on Halloween.

You'll need a decent amount of time to create a Jane from "Tarzan" costume, but it's worth making nonetheless to stand out from the crowd.

Disney enthusiast and costumer Kell created a spot-on Jane costume, which you can recreate at home with a yellow dress, purple tie, heeled boots, and an umbrella.

Try dressing as a character from the Disney Channel, like Zenon.

Blogger Jamie Rose of Petite Panoply created this look from "Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century," and it makes for a perfect Halloween costume.

Not only does this costume give you the opportunity to sing "Supernova Girl" all day, but you also won't need to buy a ton of new clothes to make it.

Roger and Anita from "101 Dalmatians" make for an underrated couples costume.

You probably think about dogs when you hear "101 Dalmatians," but the film could not exist without its human characters, Roger Radcliffe and Anita.

Highlights Along the Way blogger Kate Hamernik made a spot-on recreation of one of their looks, which is a good option for couples who don't want to dress as traditional princes and princesses.

You can show your love for Disney theme parks with a costume inspired by the "Dumbo the Flying Elephant" ride.

"Dumbo the Flying Elephant" was one of the first rides introduced to Disneyland in 1955, and it's still a fan favorite today.

If you're looking for a unique costume that will still make sense to even the most casual Disney fans, take inspiration from this ride-inspired outfit, created by cosplayer Emelia Aukee and her friend Alicia Luoma.

You can dress as Ariel from "The Little Mermaid" without wearing a tail and seashell bra.

Ariel wears seven different outfits throughout "The Little Mermaid," but her classic fins and seashell bra remain the most common Halloween costume inspired by the movie.

Disney enthusiast Kaitlyn Hawkins took a different approach, and instead recreated the dress that Ariel makes using a boat sail when she first washes ashore. The costume is easy enough to DIY, and will be one of the most unique princess costumes wherever you celebrate Halloween.

You can find underrated costume inspiration in Disney's "The Princess Diaries."

Though Disney is known for its group of elegant princesses, some unconventional ones are also in the mix, like Princess Mia Thermopolis of "The Princess Diaries."

Costume enthusiast Dixie created the ultimate Princess Mia costume with a classic school uniform. To really stand out, make sure to add Mia's signature accessories: a backpack, scooter, and silver heart locket.

Those in a group might want to consider dressing as the characters from "Big Hero 6."

Costumer Jin and his friends created this "Big Hero 6" group costume in 2015, and it's been one of their most popular ever since.

For the most dedicated fans of the 2014 film, there are technically two different ways in which you can dress as Hiro and friends: you can wear their everyday clothes, or opt for their battle armor.

This Hades costume adds some glitz to the villainous "Hercules" character.

Costumer Sarcasm-himé put a glam twist on the "Hercules" antagonist Hades, and the same can be done for any Disney villain or hero.

However, it should be noted that this costume is a bit advanced, and would probably require a decent amount of preparation. But if you'd really like to stand out on Halloween, the extra effort will certainly help you do it.

Buzz Lightyear and Woody from "Toy Story" are always popular costumes, but Bo Peep isn't as common.

"Toy Story" was released over 20 years ago in 1995, but the franchise still has a pretty dedicated fan base. If you'd like to dress as one of the film's less popular faces, opt for a character like Bo Peep.

You'll have to get a little creative to recreate the exact look created by cosplayer Poison Bella Cosplay and her fiancé, but a full white skirt, baby pink shirt, and blue shepherd's cane will do the trick.

You don't have to be part of a group or duo to dress as Sally from "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

One of the most important parts of creating a costume from "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is pairing periwinkle makeup with painted-on stitches.

Vlogger Jasmine Liraa captured both of these elements perfectly with her costume, and tied her whole look together with Sally's signature dress.

Beret Girl is one of the most underrated characters from "A Goofy Movie."

There are tons of costumes that you can create using a simple pair of black leggings, and Beret Girl from "A Goofy Movie" is one of them. Just add a magenta wig, black beret, and plain turtleneck, and you're all set.

To mirror Beret Girl's style exactly, follow the lead of cosplayer Kendra Davis and pair purple eye shadow with a thick cat eye.

Stacey is a another underrated character from "A Goofy Movie" that you can dress as for Halloween.

As Roxanne's best friend in "A Goofy Movie," Stacey might not get as much attention as other characters. Still, she makes for a great Halloween costume. To get her look, pair a red tank top with matching pants and a lavender cardigan. For accessories, all you'll need is some purple glasses and a DIY sunflower hat.



For some extra inspiration, take a look at costumer Ana Baron's recreation of the underrated character.

Anastasia and Drizzella from "Cinderella" put an alternative spin on traditional Disney princess costumes.

If you want to wear a ballgown on Halloween but don't want to dress as a Disney princess, try dressing as Cinderella's stepsisters Anastasia and Drizella.

This detailed look was created by Disney enthusiasts Joanna Lynn and Allen Waiserman, but you can create a DIY version at home with simple blue and purple dresses.

There are five muses in "Hercules," but you can go solo as one for Halloween.

Artist Kiera Please created a costume inspired by Calliope, one of Hercules' five muses.

On Halloween, try making a DIY costume of whichever muse you prefer, which can be worn alone or as part of a "Hercules"-inspired group costume.

There are tons of characters from "Holes" to dress up as on Halloween.

"Holes" was originally a 1998 novel written by Lois Sachar, but Disney turned the book into a movie in 2003.

For Halloween, follow in the footsteps of cosplayer Samantha Kane and her friends by dressing as Stanley, Zero, Zig Zag, or any other characters from the fan-favorite franchise.

Those who frequent Disney theme parks will love this "Haunted Mansion"-inspired costume.

You might think that "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is Disney's only connection to Halloween, but don't forget about the "Haunted Mansion" ride that exists in three different Disney Parks.

Cosplayer Fairwind Cosplay recreated the look of the Tightrope Walker, who can be seen walking above a crocodile pond early in the ride. To wear this on Halloween, you can either make a DIY version or buy a replica directly from Disney.

Despite being one of Disney's most famous films, "Pinocchio" rarely inspires Halloween costumes.

Pinocchio may be one of Disney's most critically acclaimed films, but besides the film's namesake, you'll rarely see characters from the movie on Halloween.

While characters like Honest John and Gideon are a bit creepier than most Disney characters — they con Pinocchio in attempts to sell him to a puppeteer — cosplayers Fearynna, Camy, and Lea created a group costume that would be a good idea at a Halloween family function.

"Atlantis: The Lost Empire" was released in 2001, so you won't have to worry about other people copying your costume.

"Atlantis: The Lost Empire" was one of Disney's least successful ventures, but fans still love the 2002 film — it even has Cole Sprouse's seal of approval.

Cosplayer Moe Dreaming reimagined the leading characters Milo and Kida almost exactly, and you can do the same with the help of some simple sewing skills. Milo's outfit can be recreated with any thrifted trench coat and white turtleneck, but to match Kida's look, you'll need to sew blue fabric into a crop top and then use the rest to make a skirt.

Only true Disney fans will dress as Captain Amelia from "Treasure Planet" on Halloween.

"Treasure Planet" was technically a financial flop for Disney, but the film still holds a special place in the hearts of fans — some of whom even made a Reddit thread in honor of the movie.

Cosplayer Taylor Griffin created a Halloween costume inspired by Captain Amelia, but any character from the film will work just as well.

