When it comes to shopping for everyday household items, people tend to stick to department stores and online sites in order to find the lowest prices.
Target, for example, recently launched a private-label toiletries brand with items under $2, and Walmart is now offering free two-day shipping on millions of necessities.
But for those looking to splurge, many of these same everyday items can be purchased from some of fashion's biggest names. Brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Tiffany & Co. sell a variety of household goods in addition to clothes and accessories.
Below, we've rounded up 22 expensive everyday items sold by high-end designers.
Considering the price tag on this umbrella, it'd be smart not to use it on windy days.
Cost: $495
Find out more about Alexander McQueen's Black Skull Umbrella here >
This box may not contain any Band-Aids, but it is made out of sterling silver.
Cost: $600
Find out more about Tiffany & Co.'s Sterling Silver First Aid Box here >
Drawstring backpacks are often given away as promotional freebies. Prada's take on the simple style, however, is made from a high-quality nylon and will set you back over $300.
Cost: $310
Find out more about Prada's Nylon Pouch here >
Not only is this paper clip made of 18-karat gold, but it's also oversized and measures 2.5 inches long.
Cost: $1,500
Find out more about Tiffany & Co.'s 18K Gold Paper Clip Bookmark here >
You won't have to worry about confusing this clothespin with others you already own, as a Tiffany-Blue stripe is painted at the very top.
Cost: $500
Find out more about Tiffany & Co.'s Sterling Silver Clothespin here >
Unlike generic jump ropes, this one features Louis Vuitton-monogrammed handles and a leather strand.
Cost: $545
Find out more about Louis Vuitton's Christopher Jump Rope here >
The design pictured above was inspired by Westwood's "love for nature with delicate, oversized blooms."
Cost: $995
Find out more about Vivienne Westwood's Rose Dust Cushion here >
This candle is amber-scented, packaged in a transparent glass container, and features Versace's signature Medusa symbol on the lid.
Cost: $590
Find out more about Versace's Large Medusa Amber Scented Candle here >
Each bag is produced in Kenya as part of Vivienne Westwood's Ethical Fashion Initiative.
Cost: $215
Find out more about Vivienne Westwood's Yoga Carrier Bag here >
Available in three colors, there's an option for everyone.
Cost: $390
Find out more about Prada's Saffiano Leather Leash here >
Technically this bed is made for dogs, but cat lovers can rest assured knowing that it works perfectly for felines, too.
Cost: $1,425
Find out more about Versace's Barocco Print Dog Bed here >
Printed on the table is the French phrase "Maison De L'Amour," which translates to "House of Love."
Cost: $3,500
Find out more about Gucci's Maison De L'Amour Print Metal Folding Table here >
Each notebook cover is made in Italy out of grainy leather.
Cost: $490
Find out more about Burberry's Embossed Grainy Leather Ziparound A4 Notebook Case here >
Even the ping-pong balls in this set are marked with Louis Vuitton's monogram.
Cost: $2,210
Find out more about Louis Vuitton's Ping-Pong Set here >
The Hermes website describes each lantern as a "lighting tool that exudes poetry and fantasy" meant for indoor or outdoor use.
Cost: $19,100
Find out more about Hermes' Lanterne d'Hermes Lantern here >
The tray features metal handles on both sides, making it ideal for both serving and displaying.
Cost: $1,150
Find out more about Gucci's Cat Oval Metal Tray here >
These key rings were designed to honor Victoria Beckham's first store in London.
Cost: $325
Find out more about Victoria Beckham's Key Keyring here >
This set from Hermes comes with two 54-card decks and a camel-colored carrying case.
Cost: $120
Find out more about Hermes' Couvertures Nouvelles Bridge Playing Cards here >
Loewe crafts each box without stitches or inserts and hand-paints every inch.
Cost: $490
Find out more about Loewe's Box Mouse Small here >
Each candle is said to smell like a scent from a different aspect of nature.
Cost: $185
Find out more about Louis Vuitton's Candle Set here >
This high-end bookmark is made of leather.
Cost: $125
Find out more about Burberry's Embossed Leather Bookmark here >
You can also buy toasters, refrigerators, and tea kettles from the brand.
Cost: $850
Find out more about Dolce & Gabbana's X Smeg Blender here >
