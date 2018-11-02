news

"Clueless" the beloved '90s classic might be the most well known for its iconic outfits. Cher and Dionne's matching plaid ensemble has even become a go-to Halloween costume but that's not the only memorable outfit from the movie.

Here are 22 of the best looks in "Clueless."

Amber's black feather headband is unforgettable.

Amber is a character with a lot of sass and that is always replicated in her outfits. Why she felt like wearing an outfit covered in feathers to her 9 a.m. homeroom? I'm not sure. But she's owning the look.

Amber's dance outfit is something only she could pull off.

Once again, Amber pulled off something that seems like only she could pull off. The square-neck camisole top is a '90s given, but the ultra-short pink frilly skirt, the feather choker, and the tiny tiara are really what make this an Amber only look.

Amber's pigtails and shearling jacket were a winning look.

Amber's fantastic hair accessories are truly enviable. Her pigtails paired with an on-trend shearling jacket make the look entirely her own.

Amber's red money hat was adventurous.

Amber's look is without a doubt a bold statement but it works. Plus, red is definitely her color.

Cher's iconic Alaïa dress made for an equally iconic scene

This dress is so amazing that it prevented Cher from laying on the ground in it — even when a man held her at gunpoint told her to do so.

Cher's chiffon top and cropped sweater vest show she knows how to layer.

Cher proved she is the master at layering. The way she mixes patterns and fabrics here is truly impressive. The key is keeping everything in the light blue monochrome color palette that she's selected. This look is a slam dunk.

Cher's Calvin Klein dance dress is simple and chic.

This super simple dress is a more daring silhouette than Cher usually goes for since she's trying to impress a guy. Plus we got this brilliant, oft-quoted dialogue because of it: "Cher, get in here! What the hell is that?" "A dress." "Says who?" "Calvin Klein!"

Cher's red-hot date outfit is a fun take on a classic.

This dress is very similar to Cher's Calvin Klein number, which might mean she has a strict outfit formula that she follows for the first three dates. All dresses must be short, classic, and have spaghetti straps.

Cher, Dionne, and Tai's school outfits are classically '90s.

These outfits are all great in their own way: Cher's sets the tone for the rest of her outfits in the film and shows how she can rock a simple dress with a few special details, and Dionne's matching set paired with a pink stripe top is a perfect indicator of her personality. Tai's outfit may have been more suitable for 1992, but the grungy, oversized style is something that defines her character early on in the film.

Cher's mall outfit is the perfect color.

Once Cher realizes that Christian isn't interested in her romantically, they still remain close and even go shopping together. Cher's simple A-line dress and Christian's black and pink bomber jacket and matching trousers are both easy yet stylish.

Cher's loungewear is over the top in the best way.

Cher's sheer top over white tank top could easily pass for 2018 style. The frilly sleeves, cross necklace, and her attitude complete the look.

Cher's plaid jacket is gutsy but works.

This film has no shortage of feathered sleeves and collars when it comes to outfits and this is one of the best. The pop of yellow underneath picks up the color in the jacket and also ties into Cher's overall personal style since it's a color she wears repeatedly.

Cher's red and black plaid set is iconic.

Cher has no shortage of matching outfits, and though this one is one of the most understated color combinations that she wears in the film its one of her most sophisticated looks.

Cher's '80's-inspired shopping outfit makes us want to go shopping.

This Cher outfit on the top is a nod to the '80's with a slightly oversized blazer and button-up combination, but the short argyle skirt and the knee-high socks transport it back into the '90s.

Cher one-piece workout outfit is a new take on workout style.

Cher donned this bold workout look in the comfort of her own home rather than the gym. She still made the look her own by rocking plaid.

Dionne's magenta and leopard look is one of her best.

Dionne may have been a trend forecaster in her past life because magenta and leopard were all over the SS19 runways this season. That leopard coat would be flying off of the racks today and the simple jewelry she pairs with it is the perfect accent.

Dionne's red hat and orange top is a risk but it works.

Dionne is rocking this rather strange hat with no shame. And even if she removed the hat, that cute orange, textured top would still stand on its own.

Dionne, Cher, and Amber's gym outfits are uniquely theirs.

If you and your friends are those people who always wait until the last minute to decide on a group Halloween costume, go ahead and bookmark this right now. Each character found a way to do monochrome that matches their personal style.

Dionne and Cher's matching plaid sets have stood the test of time.

There is perhaps no costume from this film talked about or replicated as widely as these two outfits. This yellow color has in many ways become synonymous with Cher's character and the proportions of both of these looks is what has made them stand the test of time. Don't expect the buzz about these outfits to die down anytime soon.

Summer is only briefly in the movie but her outfit is memorable.

While Summer doesn't get a ton of screen time in the film, we can't help but turn heads at her personal style. Here she layers a graphic tee over a yellow long sleeve shirt, with red popping up on the collar of the shirt, her bag, and her hairpiece.

Tai's heart sweater could easily be worn today.

Every girl loves a sweater and mini skirt combination and this outfit is a timeless one. Swap the Mary Janes for some ankle boots for a 2018 update on this look.

Tai's matching set

Tai isn't immune to the matching sets that populate this film either, but hers has a bit of an old school feeling to it. The pocket detailing and wide collar evokes some vintage Chanel styles but with the tube socks and the headband, she gives it some contemporary flavor.

