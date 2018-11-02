The beloved '90s classic is known for more than its main character Cher's unmatched sass. Here are the best looks from the movie.
"Clueless" the beloved '90s classic might be the most well known for its iconic outfits. Cher and Dionne's matching plaid ensemble has even become a go-to Halloween costume but that's not the only memorable outfit from the movie.
Here are 22 of the best looks in "Clueless."
Amber is a character with a lot of sass and that is always replicated in her outfits. Why she felt like wearing an outfit covered in feathers to her 9 a.m. homeroom? I'm not sure. But she's owning the look.
Once again, Amber pulled off something that seems like only she could pull off. The square-neck camisole top is a '90s given, but the ultra-short pink frilly skirt, the feather choker, and the tiny tiara are really what make this an Amber only look.
Amber's fantastic hair accessories are truly enviable. Her pigtails paired with an on-trend shearling jacket make the look entirely her own.
Amber's look is without a doubt a bold statement but it works. Plus, red is definitely her color.
This dress is so amazing that it prevented Cher from laying on the ground in it — even when a man held her at gunpoint told her to do so.
Cher proved she is the master at layering. The way she mixes patterns and fabrics here is truly impressive. The key is keeping everything in the light blue monochrome color palette that she's selected. This look is a slam dunk.
This super simple dress is a more daring silhouette than Cher usually goes for since she's trying to impress a guy. Plus we got this brilliant, oft-quoted dialogue because of it: "Cher, get in here! What the hell is that?" "A dress." "Says who?" "Calvin Klein!"
This dress is very similar to Cher's Calvin Klein number, which might mean she has a strict outfit formula that she follows for the first three dates. All dresses must be short, classic, and have spaghetti straps.
These outfits are all great in their own way: Cher's sets the tone for the rest of her outfits in the film and shows how she can rock a simple dress with a few special details, and Dionne's matching set paired with a pink stripe top is a perfect indicator of her personality. Tai's outfit may have been more suitable for 1992, but the grungy, oversized style is something that defines her character early on in the film.
Once Cher realizes that Christian isn't interested in her romantically, they still remain close and even go shopping together. Cher's simple A-line dress and Christian's black and pink bomber jacket and matching trousers are both easy yet stylish.
Cher's sheer top over white tank top could easily pass for 2018 style. The frilly sleeves, cross necklace, and her attitude complete the look.
This film has no shortage of feathered sleeves and collars when it comes to outfits and this is one of the best. The pop of yellow underneath picks up the color in the jacket and also ties into Cher's overall personal style since it's a color she wears repeatedly.
Cher has no shortage of matching outfits, and though this one is one of the most understated color combinations that she wears in the film its one of her most sophisticated looks.
This Cher outfit on the top is a nod to the '80's with a slightly oversized blazer and button-up combination, but the short argyle skirt and the knee-high socks transport it back into the '90s.
Cher donned this bold workout look in the comfort of her own home rather than the gym. She still made the look her own by rocking plaid.
Dionne may have been a trend forecaster in her past life because magenta and leopard were all over the SS19 runways this season. That leopard coat would be flying off of the racks today and the simple jewelry she pairs with it is the perfect accent.
Dionne is rocking this rather strange hat with no shame. And even if she removed the hat, that cute orange, textured top would still stand on its own.
If you and your friends are those people who always wait until the last minute to decide on a group Halloween costume, go ahead and bookmark this right now. Each character found a way to do monochrome that matches their personal style.
There is perhaps no costume from this film talked about or replicated as widely as these two outfits. This yellow color has in many ways become synonymous with Cher's character and the proportions of both of these looks is what has made them stand the test of time. Don't expect the buzz about these outfits to die down anytime soon.
While Summer doesn't get a ton of screen time in the film, we can't help but turn heads at her personal style. Here she layers a graphic tee over a yellow long sleeve shirt, with red popping up on the collar of the shirt, her bag, and her hairpiece.
Every girl loves a sweater and mini skirt combination and this outfit is a timeless one. Swap the Mary Janes for some ankle boots for a 2018 update on this look.
Tai isn't immune to the matching sets that populate this film either, but hers has a bit of an old school feeling to it. The pocket detailing and wide collar evokes some vintage Chanel styles but with the tube socks and the headband, she gives it some contemporary flavor.
