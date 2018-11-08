Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle 22 photos of Prince Charles doing commoner things that will make you chuckle

  • Published: , Refreshed:

In honor of Prince Charles' 70th birthday, here are 21 amusing photos of him doing regular, commoner things.

Prince Charles on the tube. play

Prince Charles on the tube.

(Arthur Edwards - WPA Rota /Getty Images)

It's a little bit comical to see a member of the royal family out of context in the "real world." But when they're not waving to crowds on walkabouts or participating in formal ceremonies, royals are just like us.

He rides bikes.

He rides bikes. play

He rides bikes.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images for The Earth Awards Exhibition)

Prince Charles rode an eco-bike at a preview of an exhibit at Clarence House in 2011.



He goes skiing.

He goes skiing. play

He goes skiing.

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Prince Charles went skiing in the Swiss village of Klosters in 2004.



And wears warm hats on the slopes.

And wears warm hats on the slopes. play

And wears warm hats on the slopes.

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The pom pom was a nice touch.



He vacuums.

He vacuums. play

He vacuums.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince Charles had a laugh while testing a new Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum cleaner in 2017 in Singapore.



He goes grocery shopping.

He goes grocery shopping. play

He goes grocery shopping.

(Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Charles visited Waitrose supermarket in 2011 in Poundbury, Dorset.



And picks up new pairs of socks.

And picks up new pairs of socks. play

And picks up new pairs of socks.

(Chris Harris - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Charles visited Marks and Spencer in the Westfield shopping center in London in 2009.



He rides the tube.

play

(Arthur Edwards - WPA Rota /Getty Images)

Prince Charles toured facilities and met employees working on London Underground tube trains in 2012.



And the bus.

And the bus. play

And the bus.

(Peter Morrisn/AP)

Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall take a trip on a bus during a visit to the Wrightbus company in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, in 2013.



He eats cake with his hands.

He eats cake with his hands. play

He eats cake with his hands.

(Dan Kitwood - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Charles and Camilla cut a cake in the gardens of Clarence House in 2013.



And he eats ice cream cones.

And he eats ice cream cones. play

And he eats ice cream cones.

(Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Charles ate ice cream from Brostræde Fløde-IS, the oldest ice cream shop in Denmark, in 2012.



He enjoys a nice cup of tea.

He enjoys a nice cup of tea. play

He enjoys a nice cup of tea.

(Ben Birchall-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Charles drank tea at the Prince's Trust center in 2016.



And pulling a pint.

And pulling a pint. play

And pulling a pint.

(Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Charles drank beer in Talgarreg, Wales, in 2015.



He jokes around with his mother.

He jokes around with his mother. play

He jokes around with his mother.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince Charles sat with Queen Elizabeth to watch the Braemar Highland Games in 2010.



And laughs at things his sons show him on their phones.

And laughs at things his sons show him on their phones. play

And laughs at things his sons show him on their phones.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince William, Prince Harry, and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, shared a laugh at the Invictus Games in 2014.



He knows his way around a pool table.

He knows his way around a pool table. play

He knows his way around a pool table.

(Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Charles played "snooker" in Wales in 2015.



He stops to smell the roses.

He stops to smell the roses. play

He stops to smell the roses.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince Charles smelled a flower at Milton's Cottage in Chalfont in 2008.



He serves up cafeteria food.

He serves up cafeteria food. play

He serves up cafeteria food.

(Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Charles served rhubarb crumble during a visit to Carshalton Boys Sports College in 2012.



He sports sunglasses.

He sports sunglasses. play

He sports sunglasses.

(Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Charles laughed with guests at Clarence House Gardens in 2018.



He holds his own umbrella.

He holds his own umbrella. play

He holds his own umbrella.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince Charles walked outside on a rainy day in Norway.



He dotes on his grandchildren.

He dotes on his grandchildren. play

He dotes on his grandchildren.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince Charles talked to Prince George with Kate Middleton at a charity polo match in 2015.



He's also good with other people's kids.

He's also good with other people's kids. play

He's also good with other people's kids.

(Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Charles joked around with 12-month-old twins Kayla and Lara in Tottenham in 2014.



He loves dogs.

He loves dogs. play

He loves dogs.

(Matt Cardy - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Charles greeted Sophie, a three year old Jack Russell Terrier, in Porthleven in 2017.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



