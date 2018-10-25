news

It's been a whirlwind few months for Meghan Markle since she married Prince Harry in May.

The activist and proud feminist has had to learn royal rules and precedents that govern everything from how she sits to what she wears to how affectionate she can be in public — and she's handled it all like a professional, even when things haven't gone according to plan.

Along the way, Markle has also become a global fashion icon, known for her elegant yet modern style. In September, People magazine even named her the best-dressed star of 2018.

Below, take a look at the most memorable looks the Duchess of Sussex has worn so far.

Markle's wedding ceremony dress featured one of her go-to silhouettes.

The duchess looked radiant in a minimalist Givenchy gown during her wedding ceremony in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The elegant dress, which Markle helped design, featured three-quarter sleeves, a sculpted waist, and a bateau neckline.

Since then, boat neck dresses have become a staple in Markle's closet.

But the duchess' affinity for the wide neckline also suggests that her royal wardrobe has retained elements of her personal style. Long before she became a member of the British royal family, Markle wore boat necks on the red carpet at Hollywood events.

Her wedding reception dress showed she's willing to take risks.

On the night of her wedding to Prince Harry, Markle wore a halter-neck Stella McCartney dress to an intimate reception at Frogmore House.

The duchess, who has previously described her personal style as "classic and simple" with a modern twist, also styled her hair in her signature casual bun.

The flirty look showed off Markle's fun side, and she's since continued to push the envelope of royal fashion with bold choices.

At her first royal engagement as the Duchess of Sussex, Markle rocked a blush-pink ensemble.

Three days after her wedding, Markle attended a celebration for Prince Charles' 70th birthday later this year in a midi dress with sheer long sleeves. She paired the blush-pink number, made by British brand Goat, with a wide-brimmed hat and light beige heels.

The duchess also appeared to be wearing tights at the happy occasion, which surprised some royal fans. Markle had previously gone bare-legged at appearances with Prince Harry — most notably when the couple announced their engagement in November 2017.

Many believed the former actress donned the tights in accordance with royal protocol. Royal expert Victoria Arbiter previously told INSIDER that Queen Elizabeth II has set a strict precedent about wearing stockings in public.

"You never see a royal without their nude stockings," Arbiter said. "I would say that's really the only hard, steadfast rule in terms of what the queen requires."

She donned another blush-pink outfit at Trooping The Colour.

The duchess made a splash at the annual Trooping the Colour celebration in June when she wore a pale pink off-the-shoulder dress. Some online thought the dress' wide neckline was "inappropriate," but many royal fans pointed out that Kate Middleton has worn similar off-the-shoulder designs in the past.

Markle paired her elegant dress with a flat fascinator in a matching shade of blush-pink. She also switched things up by wearing her hair in glamorous, loose curls instead of her usual casual bun.

The duchess chose a modest silhouette for her first joint engagement with the queen.

Markle donned an off-white, belted Givenchy dress during a royal visit to Cheshire, UK, with the queen in June.

Some online thought the duchess wore the dress, which featured a prominent cape overlay, in response to the criticism she had received days before about her off-the-shoulder Trooping the Colour outfit.

She looked elegant in another luxury brand at the Queen's Young Leaders awards ceremony.

At an event honoring the Queen's Young Leaders in late June, the duchess stunned in a classy Prada number that combined some of her favorite designs into one outfit. The double-breasted top featured a boat neck and a belt around the waist, and the entire ensemble was blush-pink.

Markle completed the look with a black clutch and closed-toe black heels.

Markle took a page from the queen's stylebook at an event in early July.

At the "Your Commonwealth" Youth Challenge reception, Markle looked radiant in a bright yellow Brandon Maxwell dress and simple beige heels. As INSIDER's Daniel Boan noted, the colorful number was reminiscent of the queen's vibrant wardrobe.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also made headlines when they were photographed holding hands at the reception — something Prince William and Kate Middleton rarely do.

She wore another monochromatic dress to Prince Louis' christening.

Alongside other members of the British royal family, Markle attended Prince Louis' christening in early July wearing a belted, olive green midi dress. She accessorized the look with a fascinator, clutch, and heels in matching shades of green.

One day later, Markle looked regal in another belted dress with a boat neck.

In July, the duchess attended celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the UK's Royal Air Force in a navy blue, long-sleeve Dior midi dress. While Markle matched her fascinator and her clutch to the rich, deep shade of her dress, she chose a light beige color for her heels.

During a trip to Ireland in July, the duchess channeled Hollywood glam.

During Harry and Markle's first official visit outside the UK as a married couple, the two attended an evening reception at the residence of Robin Barnett, the British ambassador to Ireland, in Dublin.

For the occasion, the duchess wore her hair in loose curls and ditched her structured, traditional royal ensembles for a flowing navy blue dress.

She also pushed the envelope of royal fashion by wearing a pantsuit.

On the second day of the couple's visit to Ireland, the duchess stepped out in yet another design by Givenchy. But this time, Markle opted for a crisp black pantsuit instead of a boat neck dress.

Markle rocked a familiar color, and business-casual silhouette, in mid-July.

The duchess attended the opening of the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at London's Southbank Center in a belted, blush-pink trench coat dress with a matching clutch and heels.

While she may be a fan of high-end designs, she also has some affordable pieces in her closet.

At the Sentebale Polo Cup, Markle wore a navy denim-style midi dress by Carolina Herrera that retails for $2,190.

The duchess accessorized the belted dress with a pair of light beige pumps and a trendy rattan clutch from J. Crew that usually retails for $88 and is currently on sale for $59.99.

Markle put a royal twist on one of Hollywood's biggest trends in late August.

At a charity gala performance of "Hamilton" at London's Victoria Palace Theater, Markle wore a $595 tuxedo minidress. The elegant Judith & Charles piece looked like an oversized blazer — a popular look among celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Blake Lively.

During her first official visit to Sussex, the duchess added an edgy touch to her elegant ensemble.

She paired a forest-green silk blouse with an emerald-green leather skirt from Hugo Boss and beige suede heels. Markle also styled her hair into her signature casual bun.

She wore a modest look to Princess Eugenie's wedding in early October.

While the public did not know it at the time, the duchess' outfit was one of the first looks at her maternity style.

According to the BBC, Markle and Harry reportedly told Queen Elizabeth II and "other senior royals" that the duchess is pregnant during Eugenie's wedding.

Three days after the wedding, Kensington Palace revealed that the couple is expecting their first child, due in spring 2019, in an official announcement on Twitter.

On the first day of Markle and Harry's autumn royal tour, the duchess was photographed in eco-friendly flats.

After landing in Sydney, Australia, Markle changed out of beige pumps into a pair of Rothy's flats made out of recycled water bottles.

Two days later, the duchess wore a handmade pasta necklace during a reception at Government House in Melbourne, Australia.

According to news.com.au, the necklace was a gift from a young fan named Gavin, who said he spent all morning making it for the duchess.

Markle wore the necklace on top of an $873 dress by Australian designer Dion Lee. She accessorized with $625 Manolo Blahnik heels and a khaki trench coat.

During a visit to Sydney's Bondi Beach on Friday, Markle looked stylish yet comfortable in a flowy maxi dress.

The duchess paired a striped $1,420 dress by Martin Grant with $120 wedge espadrilles by Castañer, a type of shoe the queen reportedly doesn't like.

She later took off the wedges and walked barefoot through the sand with her husband and members of OneWave, a nonprofit surf community focused on raising awareness about mental health issues.

On the sixth day of the royal tour, she ditched her signature heels and rocked sneakers from another environmentally-conscious brand.

On Sunday, the duke and duchess boarded a boat in Sydney Harbor to watch the Invictus Games sailing final.

Markle paired a sporty windbreaker with black skinny jeans and white eco-friendly Veja sneakers.

The next day, Markle wore sustainable fashion again during a walk around Fraser Island in Queensland, Australia.

On Monday, she was photographed in a maxi dress from Reformation, an eco-friendly clothing brand known for its sustainable practices. The gray and white striped number, which features a thigh-high slit, was a departure from Markle's signature belted designer dresses and pantsuits. The duchess paired the flowy summer dress with Karen Walker sunglasses and brown Sarah Flint sandals.

On Tuesday, Markle attended a state banquet in Suva, Fiji, wearing a regal cape dress.

At a dinner hosted by Jioji Konrote, the president of Fiji, Markle wore a $1,431 caped gown by British label Safiyaa — an ensemble that resembled one of Kate Middleton's most memorable maternity looks.

She opted for a $1,495 silk dress by Figue during a visit to a Fijian university on Wednesday.

At the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji, the duchess talked candidly about the importance of providing open access to education, particularly for "women and girls in developing countries."

The duchess, who graduated from Northwestern University in 2003 with a double major in theater and international studies, also addressed the challenges of affording higher education "for many people around the world," herself included.

Speaking about her time at Northwestern, Markle said it was only through scholarships, financial aid, and work-study programs — where her "earnings from a job on campus went directly towards [her] tuition" — that she was able to attend college.

