news
Before ebooks, Kindles, and the rise of the internet, there were libraries.
Of course, libraries are still around today. But as they update their cataloging systems to computers and phase out books that are falling apart, some of their history — and the histories of their patrons — is lost.
Photographer Kerry Mansfield hopes to preserve these old-fashioned elements of the way libraries used to be by documenting discarded library books and handwritten checkout cards. She has photographed over 180 books for her series "Expired," and believes that every creased page, fraying spine, and scribbled note tells a story of its own.
Here are 23 photos of old library books that will make you nostalgic.
Kerry Mansfield photographs old library books and checkout cards for her photo series "Expired."
play
Kerry Mansfield photographs old library books and checkout cards for her photo series "Expired." (Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield)
She got the idea for the photo series on a trip to Goodwill.
play
She got the idea for the photo series on a trip to Goodwill. (Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield)
She came across an old library book with a handwritten checkout card inside and was reminded of all of the time she spent in her local library growing up.
play
She came across an old library book with a handwritten checkout card inside and was reminded of all of the time she spent in her local library growing up. (Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield)
"It was this huge rush of memories," she told INSIDER.
play
"It was this huge rush of memories," she told INSIDER. (Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield)
"I hadn't seen one since I was a little kid."
play
"I hadn't seen one since I was a little kid." (Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield)
Most libraries don't use checkout cards anymore, so Mansfield had a hard time tracking them down to photograph.
play
Most libraries don't use checkout cards anymore, so Mansfield had a hard time tracking them down to photograph. (Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield)
"When I started looking, all I hit was walls and dead ends," she said.
play
"When I started looking, all I hit was walls and dead ends," she said. (Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield)
She gave up her search until a friend at her high school reunion mentioned that her son's school library used checkout cards.
play
She gave up her search until a friend at her high school reunion mentioned that her son's school library used checkout cards. (Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield)
"At first it was just going to be the cards, but the books were so amazing," she said.
play
"At first it was just going to be the cards, but the books were so amazing," she said. (Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield)
"So beautifully battered."
play
"So beautifully battered." (Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield)
"It felt like they were so loved as well that it was wrong not to photograph the books."
play
"It felt like they were so loved as well that it was wrong not to photograph the books." (Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield)
Now she finds most of her books on eBay.
play
Now she finds most of her books on eBay. (Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield)
"I'm the person that's always bidding for the book nobody wants," she said.
play
"I'm the person that's always bidding for the book nobody wants," she said. (Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield)
Mansfield doesn't just photograph any old books — she looks for something special about them.
play
Mansfield doesn't just photograph any old books — she looks for something special about them. (Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield)
She's photographed 180 books so far, and estimates she'll reach 200 by the end of the year.
play
She's photographed 180 books so far, and estimates she'll reach 200 by the end of the year. (Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield)
She keeps the books after she photographs them in a catalogued library of sorts of her own.
play
She keeps the books after she photographs them in a catalogued library of sorts of her own. (Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield)
"I am the home for wayward library books," she said.
play
"I am the home for wayward library books," she said. (Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield)
Mansfield is sure that libraries aren't going anywhere anytime soon, but says that for many, checking out physical books is "becoming a lost experience."
play
Mansfield is sure that libraries aren't going anywhere anytime soon, but says that for many, checking out physical books is "becoming a lost experience." (Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield)
"If you download a book, you don't have a sense of connectedness of anyone else that's reading that book or [has] touched that book or checked out that book," she said.
play
"If you download a book, you don't have a sense of connectedness of anyone else that's reading that book or [has] touched that book or checked out that book," she said. (Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield)
Mansfield hopes her "Expired" series reminds people of their love of libraries and books, especially in their childhood.
play
Mansfield hopes her "Expired" series reminds people of their love of libraries and books, especially in their childhood. (Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield)
"I hope that they get a memory, a nostalgic rush, of their time they spent in a library or checking out books," she said.
play
"I hope that they get a memory, a nostalgic rush, of their time they spent in a library or checking out books," she said. (Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield)
"The idea that someone can remember writing their name on a checkout card, how it was stamped when they returned it, or that they put it through the book slot in the back of the library on Sundays because it wasn't open...
play
"The idea that someone can remember writing their name on a checkout card, how it was stamped when they returned it, or that they put it through the book slot in the back of the library on Sundays because it wasn't open... (Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield)
"...whatever that one moment is that they remember that made them feel connected to a book from a library. I hope they remember that."
play
"...whatever that one moment is that they remember that made them feel connected to a book from a library. I hope they remember that." (Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield)
See more of Kerry Mansfield's "Expired" photo series on her website.
Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.