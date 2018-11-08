Reese Witherspoon has been charming audiences onscreen for years and her iconic roles have come with some seriously iconic outfit choices.
It's hard to believe, but Reese Witherspoon has been acting professionally since 1991. She's played everything from a troubled teen, to a perky law student, to an other-worldly being, and while her red carpet style has certainly evolved over the years, the costumes she's worn on-screen have been consistently fabulous from the start.
Sometimes, Reese dresses for another decade, while other times, she's right on trend. We've rounded up 23 of her most iconic film and TV looks, thus proving there's no dress, pantsuit, or ball gown this actress can't pull off.
We love a good monochrome look, and, as if we needed more proof that the ‘90s have returned, this purple skirt and sweater pairing would still be trendy today.
That embellished, ruffled, poofy design was literally out of this world.
It was all very preppy chic, and the plaid skirt really pulled it all together.
Yes, this story takes place in the 1890s, but if, say, Elle Fanning wore it on the red carpet tomorrow, we would wonder if it was Miu Miu.
Where there's an 1800s ball, there's an 1800s ball gown, complete with feathers and an over-the-top headpiece.
The underwear, the eyeliner, the nameplate necklace are all totally out of the ordinary for Reese. Pretty much the opposite of Reese's signature, feminine Draper James style, but she totally rocks it.
Reese's character, Kate, was all set to go to Fiji in her oversize sunhat, sunglasses, and drop earrings. It even looks as if she's already wearing her swimsuit.
We've never seen Rachel wear this outfit, but her sister apparently stole it from her closet — for a date with Ross.
Elizabeth was thiiiis close to wearing a black wrap-sweater, red shirt, and bootcut black pants for all eternity.
Playing a circus performer in the 1940s, Reese rocks a few breaktaking costumes, but none are as memorable as this sparkly, silver, faux-naked bodysuit.
We're unable think about this film without imagining all of the hiking gear, which was clearly bigger than Reese herself.
Such a classic piece, and yet, Reese's twisted and braided hairdo makes it seem even cooler.
Officer Cooper wasn't exactly sober when she put together this quirky western look at a local store.
There are two words to describe the pink dress Dani wears to dinner in this coming-of-age film: super sweet.
Sure, this wasn't the main look of the movie, but we can't forget this crop top and plaid skirt, which seems like something straight out of "Clueless."
Is there a decade this woman can't pull off? The answer is no, and this ‘70s turtleneck and coat combination is proof.
This movie is full of fashion gems, but Elle arrived at Harvard ready to make a statement in this pink suit, which coordinated with her sunglasses and Bruiser's pink and purple shirt.
Elle continued to stick to the pink theme in the second film, this time going the more professional route and taking a tip from a former first lady.
This conservative pairing was quite the contrast to the typical style of the ‘90s, but once again, Reese pulls off the throwback vibe rather well.
Fans still talk about the voluminous hairstyle Evelyn had at her holiday party, but we can't ignore the furry coat she wore in the car at the beginning of the movie.
Madeline's super short, white, leggy look was definitely the talk of the town, as well as a stylish interpretation of Audrey Hepburn.
Even if Melanie didn't end up saying "I do" in this modified A-line gown, it's still an iconic movie wedding dress. We're also into the fact that she wore a birdcage veil.
The fact that Reese looked the part — especially in this plunging, printed dress — likely only helped her performance, which ended up winning the actress an Oscar and a Golden Globe (as well as other awards).
Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.