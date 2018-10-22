Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle 24 celebrity couples with extreme height differences

  • Published: , Refreshed:

From Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell to Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, here are some celebrity couples where one towers above another.

Miley Cyrus is quite a bit shorter than Liam Hemsworth. play

Miley Cyrus is quite a bit shorter than Liam Hemsworth.

(Rich Polk/Getty Images)

It's often difficult to tell how tall a celebrity is, but you can easily tell when there's a drastic difference.

Some celebrity couples make that difference pretty clear.

Here are 24 celebrity couples with some extreme height differences.

At 5-foot-4, Mila Kunis is much shorter than her 6-foot-2 husband, Ashton Kutcher.

(Harry How/Getty Images)


Kristen Bell is a petite 5-foot-1 standing next to her husband Dax Shepard, who is more than a foot taller at 6-foot-2.

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)


Will Smith stands 14 inches above his 5-foot wife Jada Pinkett Smith at 6 feet 2 inches tall.

(Larry Busacca/Getty Images)


Miley Cyrus is 5 feet and 5 inches tall and sits a bit shorter than her 6-foot-3 fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

(Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)


At 6-foot-3, Sasha Baron Cohen is a foot taller than his 5-foot-3 wife Isla Fisher.

(Caroline McCredie/Getty Images)


Kate Middleton is 5-foot-9 but Prince William stands half a foot taller at 6-foot-3.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)


Reese Witherspoon, 5-foot-1, is a foot shorter than her 6-foot-1 husband Jim Toth.

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)


Khloé Kardashian isn't short at 5-foot-10, but her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, is almost a foot taller at 6-foot-9.

(Tristan Thompson/Instagram)



At 6-foot-3, Jay Cutler is a foot taller than wife Kristin Cavallari, 5-foot-3.

(Jeff Schear/Getty Images)


Even in heels, Sarah Michelle Gellar can't top her 6-foot-1 husband Freddie Prinze Jr.

(Sarah Michelle Geller/Instagram)


The 5-foot-3 Jessica Simpson is a whole foot shorter than husband Eric Johnson.

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)


Hayden Panettiere, 5-foot, is a head shorter than her boyfriend Brian Hickerson.

(Splash News)


The 5-foot-6 La La Anthony doesn't come close to her 6-foot-8 husband Carmelo Anthony. They have an on-again, off-again relationship.

(Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)


The 5-foot-2 Mary-Kate Olsen looks tiny next to her 6-foot-3 banker husband Olivier Sarkozy.

(Splash News)


At 6-foot-4, Jason Momoa towers over wife Lisa Bonet, 5-foot-2.

(Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

They were secretly married in 2017.



Chris Hemsworth, 6-foot-3, is a foot taller than his 5-foot-3 wife Elsa Pataky.

(Rich Polk/Getty Images)


LeBron James is over a foot taller than his 5-foot-7 wife Savannah Brinson as he stands at 6-foot-8.

(Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)


Brian Austin Green, 6-foot, is a head taller than 5-foot-4 wife Megan Fox.

(Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images)


Natalie Portman, 5-foot-3, is smaller than her 5-foot-10 choreographer husband Benjamin Millepied.

(Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)


The 5-foot-3 Ashley Tisdale stands about a head shorter than her husband Christopher French.

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)


The 5-foot-1 Vanessa Hudgens is nearly a foot shorter than her 6-foot boyfriend Austin Butler.

(Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)


Ian Somerhalder is half a foot taller than his 5-foot-4 wife Nikki Reed, but she gets close in height with heels.

(Jerod Harris/Getty Images)


At 5-foot-11, Levi Meaden is nearly a foot taller than 5-foot-1 girlfriend Ariel Winter.

(Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)


Hafþór Björnsson, otherwise known as the Mountain on "Game of Thrones," is 19 inches taller than his wife Kelsey Henson, who is 5-foot-2.

(Kelsey Henson/Instagram)

They got married October 20.



