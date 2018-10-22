news
It's often difficult to tell how tall a celebrity is, but you can easily tell when there's a drastic difference.
Some celebrity couples make that difference pretty clear.
Here are 24 celebrity couples with some extreme height differences.
At 5-foot-4, Mila Kunis is much shorter than her 6-foot-2 husband, Ashton Kutcher. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Kristen Bell is a petite 5-foot-1 standing next to her husband Dax Shepard, who is more than a foot taller at 6-foot-2. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Will Smith stands 14 inches above his 5-foot wife Jada Pinkett Smith at 6 feet 2 inches tall. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
Miley Cyrus is 5 feet and 5 inches tall and sits a bit shorter than her 6-foot-3 fiancé Liam Hemsworth. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
At 6-foot-3, Sasha Baron Cohen is a foot taller than his 5-foot-3 wife Isla Fisher. (Caroline McCredie/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton is 5-foot-9 but Prince William stands half a foot taller at 6-foot-3. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Reese Witherspoon, 5-foot-1, is a foot shorter than her 6-foot-1 husband Jim Toth. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Khloé Kardashian isn't short at 5-foot-10, but her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, is almost a foot taller at 6-foot-9. (Tristan Thompson/Instagram)
At 6-foot-3, Jay Cutler is a foot taller than wife Kristin Cavallari, 5-foot-3. (Jeff Schear/Getty Images)
Even in heels, Sarah Michelle Gellar can't top her 6-foot-1 husband Freddie Prinze Jr. (Sarah Michelle Geller/Instagram)
The 5-foot-3 Jessica Simpson is a whole foot shorter than husband Eric Johnson. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Hayden Panettiere, 5-foot, is a head shorter than her boyfriend Brian Hickerson. (Splash News)
The 5-foot-6 La La Anthony doesn't come close to her 6-foot-8 husband Carmelo Anthony. They have an on-again, off-again relationship. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
The 5-foot-2 Mary-Kate Olsen looks tiny next to her 6-foot-3 banker husband Olivier Sarkozy. (Splash News)
At 6-foot-4, Jason Momoa towers over wife Lisa Bonet, 5-foot-2. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
They were secretly married in 2017.
Chris Hemsworth, 6-foot-3, is a foot taller than his 5-foot-3 wife Elsa Pataky. (Rich Polk/Getty Images)
LeBron James is over a foot taller than his 5-foot-7 wife Savannah Brinson as he stands at 6-foot-8. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Brian Austin Green, 6-foot, is a head taller than 5-foot-4 wife Megan Fox. (Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images)
Natalie Portman, 5-foot-3, is smaller than her 5-foot-10 choreographer husband Benjamin Millepied. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)
The 5-foot-3 Ashley Tisdale stands about a head shorter than her husband Christopher French. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The 5-foot-1 Vanessa Hudgens is nearly a foot shorter than her 6-foot boyfriend Austin Butler. (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Ian Somerhalder is half a foot taller than his 5-foot-4 wife Nikki Reed, but she gets close in height with heels. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images)
At 5-foot-11, Levi Meaden is nearly a foot taller than 5-foot-1 girlfriend Ariel Winter. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)
Hafþór Björnsson, otherwise known as the Mountain on "Game of Thrones," is 19 inches taller than his wife Kelsey Henson, who is 5-foot-2. (Kelsey Henson/Instagram)
They got married October 20.