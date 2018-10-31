news

While Halloween remains a mostly American tradition, the spooky and sugar-heavy holiday has been slowly spreading overseas.

From Chile to China, people all over the world have started dressing up, trick-or-treating, and putting their own spin on the ghoulish celebration.

Here are some of the best photos of how Halloween was celebrated around the world in 2018.

At Happy Valley, an amusement park in Beijing, China, revelers dressed up to celebrate the American holiday.

Instead of candy, the snack to get was grilled squid at the Beijing amusement park.

According to Global Times, Halloween was first introduced to China back in the 1990s and has been slowly gaining popularity since then.

Source: Global Times

The Chinese have a similar fall celebration of their own, called the Hungary Ghost Festival, which is celebrated with parades, operas and food — among other things — to entertain the dead.

Source: Business Insider

In recent years though, the Chinese have started celebrating Halloween as well, which they dub the "Western Ghost Festival."

Source: RADII China

"It's a natural process that cultures from different countries merge within local ones, especially in metropolitan cities like Beijing and Shanghai," entrepreneur Fan Yang told the Global Times.

Source: Global Times

Celebration of Halloween has seen a drastic increase just in the last decade, Rhiannon Florence, a creative director in Shanghai, told RADII.

Source: RADII China

"Back when I started to go to live concerts and underground parties eight or nine years ago, it was just a small circle," she said.

Source: RADII China

Now it's not just young adults who celebrate — Halloween is spreading to kids, who have started to learn about the holiday at school and are even starting to trick-or-treat.

Source: RADII China

One issue that children in China face trick-or-treating is that most middle-class families live in high-rise apartment buildings in urban areas, as opposed to homes in the suburbs.

Source: RADII China

Chinese parents have therefore started organizing building-wide events like scavenger hunts to make the holiday fun for their kids.

Source: RADII China

Fan Peihong, an assistant principal at a kindergarten in China, says that her school has hosted Halloween celebrations in the past, where children have dressed up, teachers have told spooky stories and erected a haunted house in the schoolyard.

Source: RADII China

But her school doesn't plan to host any such event this year due to the government's focus on traditional holidays.

Source: RADII China

"Over the last year, the authorities have been emphasizing traditional [Chinese] festivals, like Mid-Autumn and Double Ninth, and stressing the importance of inheriting ancient Chinese culture. So we will not hold Halloween events this year," Fan said.

Source: RADII China

Halloween festivities in the Shibuya district of Tokyo, Japan were briefly brought to a halt Wednesday night when a fire broke out in a building.

Source: AP

Police got the crowds of revelers dressed in costumes under control and there were no injuries.

Source: AP

Halloween was even celebrated in Iraqi Kurdistan, where a woman is seen above applying fake wounds to a male reveler on Wednesday in the city of Sulmaimaniyah.

According to a local blogger, Halloween "is pretty new here, but somehow popular."

Source: Mandalawi.me

In Bangkok, Thailand, people dressed up to give blood at at the National Blood Center.

Source: AP

In the Philippines, a heavily Catholic country, the main focus of the season is "Undas," their version of the Day of the Dead. But some American traditions like trick-or-treating are being adopted.

Source: Philippine Primer

Filipinos also have a tradition of their own that's similar to trick-or-treating called Pangangaluluwa, where children go door to door and sing for prayers to help release souls stuck in purgatory.

Source: Mental Floss

Pangangaluluwa has become more rare in recent years, due to the rising popularity of trick-or-treating, but there have been efforts to try and bring it back.

Source: Mental Floss

Business and schools have also started to host Halloween parties in the Philippines.

Source: Philippine Primer

A day before Halloween, young women painted their faces as they took the Subway in Santiago, Chile.