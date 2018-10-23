news

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers are expected to spend $9 billion on Halloween in 2018 and an estimated 68% of that will be spent on Halloween costumes.

For those who aren't looking to shell out a lot of money for a costume you'll wear just once, consider playing dress up with pieces you can wear over again throughout the year.

So which costumes can pose as everyday attire once Halloween has come and gone? Here are a few to consider.

All of the "Friends" characters offer inspiration for Halloween.

In some way or another, the '90s are always trending. So whether you pose as Rachel Green, Ross Geller, Joey Tribbiani, or even Janice Litman-Goralnik, chances are you'll be wearing the pieces you put together for years to come.

All you need is a jersey to be a fantasy footballer.

Just make sure you're repping your favorite team's jersey. But even if you aren't a football fan, the swag will come in handy for Superbowl Sunday.

Selena's iconic look makes for a great Halloween costume.

Selena is still remembered for her iconic look. Opt for big hoops and sport a dark lip. Bonus points if you have bangs.

As for her clothing, think sparkly.

Wayne Campbell's outfit from "Wayne's World" makes for a simple costume.

Ripped jeans, black tee, and a black fitted? Sounds like your typical weekend wardrobe to me.

Baby from "Dirty Dancing" has a memorable wardrobe.

October might feel a bit too chilly for Baby's classic white crop top and denim capris, but this ensemble is bound to be a favorite come spring and summer months.

Lara Jean Covey from "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" has a replicable style.

Lara Jean integrates a mixture of trendy, throwback, and timeless in every one of her outfits and, somehow, it just works.

If you're a fashionista in the making, you might just be bold enough to rock the look at work or school. If not, you can still weave each individual piece into looks you're already comfortable wearing.

Channel your inner backpacker this Halloween.

An ideal costume for adventure-seekers looking for an excuse to buy new hiking boots and travel gear.

Winona Ryder in "The Heathers" is a great choice if you're a fan of blazers.

Chunky blazers will always make a statement.

Cher or Dionne's outfits from "Clueless" are a classic choice.

Cher and Dionne are those timeless characters whose one-liners you love to recite, and whose wardrobes you love to emulate.

Opt for their matching plaid looks.

Susie Carmichael from "Rugrats" wears the perfect summer dress.

Susie Carmichael from "Rugrats" has an iconic dress that almost anyone would recognize. The yellow and purple number can be worn into spring and summer.

Being Karen Smith as a mouse in "Mean Girls" only requires a dress and ears.

Take animal ears out of the equation, and Karen Smith basically shows up to Cady's Halloween party wearing nothing more than an old little black dress she probably had tucked away in her closet.

You'll probably be the only one wearing Sabrina's outfit from the new "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."

Sabrina Spellman is all new on Netflix come October 26, and not only will the teen witch be crossing paths with a little dark magic, but her wardrobe is also getting a changeup.

As spotted in the series' trailer, 16-year-old Spellman dons a sweet red dress you could easily wear to work, school, and every holiday party you RSVP to.

A Netflix and chill costume is easy to make.

Lexi Noel's "Netflix and Chill" DIY outfit is cute and sexy all at once. The red logo crop is one you'll throw on as a uniform for lazy weekends spent on the couch, while the faux leather mini is appropriate for literally any social event on your calendar.

Emulating any one of "Queer Eye's" Fab Five's outfits will have you looking good.

We could all learn a thing or two from browsing through each of these five fabulous men's closets. Use their Instagram accounts for inspiration, and take any cue you incorporate into your costume to your everyday wardrobe.

"The Cheetah Girls" have some memorable outfits.

Disney's classic "The Cheetah Girls" should probably be your go-to for Halloween inspiration this year. Whether you do it alone or gather up three friends, all you'll need is cheetah print attire.

Jughead from "Riverdale" has distinct style.

Cole Sprouse's character on the Netflix original series is easy to copy, mostly because you probably already own a button up, suspenders, and a beanie.

Replicate Ariana Grande's street style this Halloween.

Paparazzi always catch Ariana in an oversized sweatshirt long enough to pass as a mini dress, which she stylishly pairs with knee-high boots.

A "Where's Waldo" costume requires a striped tee and not much else.

Chances are you already own a striped t-shirt and if not, now is the perfect chance to get one. For the complete Where's Waldo look, you'll also need glasses, a beanie, and black pants — all of which you might wear again.

Copying Damian's costume from "Mean Girls" will have you comfortable this Halloween.

If you practically live in oversized hoodies anyway, pick out a new blue zip up, a pair of dark sunnies, and you might just have to specify who, exactly, you're posing as this year.

Olivia Pope from "Scandal" is a fashion icon.

Olivia Pope from "Scandal" is the perfect persona to emulate if you're spending Halloween at the office. Sleek dresses, matching suits — all of which are work-appropriate.

Rosie the Riveter's outfit is easy and iconic.

A denim blouse is just as much of a staple as your favorite pair of jeans. What better time to invest in the multi-purpose top than for this patriotic costume?

Blair and Serena's style from "Gossip Girl" makes for some great costumes.

High fashion comes at a price, but if you can thrift any of these Upper Eastsiders socialite styles, all Blair and Serena's costumes are chic enough to be worn again.

Eleven from season two of "Stranger Things" has a unique look.

Eleven's signature black overcoat in season two of "Stranger Things" is a seasonal staple and perfect for layering.

Sadness' outfit from "Inside Out" will have you cozy this Halloween.

A cozy white turtleneck and a pair of jeans is exactly what you need at your disposal when you're wanting to feel all your feelings.

The dancing emoji twins are easy to copy.

You don't have to be a dancer to rock a black leotard, tights, a headband, and black tap shoes. Use the leotard as a top later in the year.

Velma's outfit from "Scooby Doo" will have you stylish all fall long.

The quirky mystery solver is literally decked out in autumn colors, that you can mix and match each piece throughout the season.

It's not hard to dress like a librarian.

In case you don't already wear prescription specs, polish off your look with a pair of blue light protection lenses. The accessory is a necessity when the celebrations stop and you're back in front of a screen for hours.

As for the rest of the look, don't forget the blazer and tight bun.

Coffy's outfits from the 1973 film "Coffy" are perfectly replicable.

Playing Coffy, Pam Grier wears some truly iconic outfits in "Coffy." To replicate her look, opt for black and white polka dots, hoops, and rock long eyelashes.

