28 photos show how the 1% live it up at the Monaco Yacht Show, from cruising in on helicopters to partying aboard multi-million dollar yachts


Drozdin Vladimir/Shutterstock

  • Monaco is a magnet for the wealthy and the elite thanks to its glamour and affluence.
  • Every September, Monaco hosts the Monaco Yacht Show, the world's biggest superyacht event.
  • The Monaco Yacht Show welcomes yachts larger than 300 feet — as well as the 1% who come and shop for them.

Monaco is the world's second-smallest country, but only literally speaking. Once you get inside its .75 square miles, it's larger than life. A magnet for the 1%, the French Riviera city-state has a worldwide reputation for glamour and affluence.

In fact, one in every 56 people who live in Monaco has a $30 million net worth, and the price of prime property there sells for $9,000 per square foot, according to Wealth-X's World Ultra Wealth Report. When you couple such wealth with a prime location on the Mediterranean, it's no surprise that Monaco is also an iconic superyacht hub.

In addition to several events associated with the rich and famous, such as the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters and the Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco is also home to the Monaco Yacht Show — the world's biggest superyacht event. Set to take place from September 26 to September 29, it's right around the corner, with yachts larger than 300 feet lined up waiting for prospective owners to buy.

From parties to the yachts themselves, here's how the 1% makes the most of the Monaco Yacht Show.

