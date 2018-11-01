news
While Halloween remains a mostly American tradition, the spooky and sugar-heavy holiday has been slowly spreading overseas.
From Chile to China, people all over the world have started dressing up, trick-or-treating, and putting their own spin on the ghoulish celebration.
Here are some of the best photos of how Halloween was celebrated around the world in 2018.
At Happy Valley, an amusement park in Beijing, China, revelers dressed up to celebrate the American holiday.
play
A woman holds a participant in costume during a Halloween event at Happy Valley park in Beijing, China, October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee (Jason Lee/Reuters)
Instead of candy, the snack to get was grilled squid at the Beijing amusement park.
play
Cooks make grilled squid during a Halloween event at Happy Valley park in Beijing, China, October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee (Jason Lee/Reuters)
According to Global Times, Halloween was first introduced to China back in the 1990s and has been slowly gaining popularity since then.
play
A participant in costume eats before a Halloween event at Happy Valley park in Beijing, China, October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee (Jason Lee/Reuters)
Source: Global Times
The Chinese have a similar fall celebration of their own, called the Hungary Ghost Festival, which is celebrated with parades, operas and food — among other things — to entertain the dead.
play
A participant in costume poses for a photo with a visitor during a Halloween event at Happy Valley park in Beijing, China, October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee (Jason Lee/Reuters)
Source: Business Insider
In recent years though, the Chinese have started celebrating Halloween as well, which they dub the "Western Ghost Festival."
play
A participant in costume poses for a photo during a Halloween event at Happy Valley park in Beijing, China, October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee (Jason Lee/Reuters)
Source: RADII China
"It's a natural process that cultures from different countries merge within local ones, especially in metropolitan cities like Beijing and Shanghai," entrepreneur Fan Yang told the Global Times.
play
A mother helps her son in costume before a Halloween event at Happy Valley park in Beijing, China, October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee (Jason Lee/Reuters)
Source: Global Times
Celebration of Halloween has seen a drastic increase just in the last decade, Rhiannon Florence, a creative director in Shanghai, told RADII.
play
Shoppers walk past a Halloween-themed decoration at Taikoo Li Sanlitun shopping centre in Beijing, China October 30, 2018. Picture taken October 30, 2018. (Reuters)
Source: RADII China
"Back when I started to go to live concerts and underground parties eight or nine years ago, it was just a small circle," she said.
play
Children dress up for a Halloween themed fashion show held at a mall in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Not traditionally celebrated in China, retailers are attracted to the macabre festival as a gimmick to draw in shoppers. (Ng Han Guan/AP)
Source: RADII China
Now it's not just young adults who celebrate — Halloween is spreading to kids, who have started to learn about the holiday at school and are even starting to trick-or-treat.
play
A visitor to a Halloween themed festival takes a selfie near decorations in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Not traditionally celebrated in China, retailers are attracted to the macabre festival as a gimmick to draw in shoppers. (Ng Han Guan/AP)
Source: RADII China
One issue that children in China face trick-or-treating is that most middle-class families live in high-rise apartment buildings in urban areas, as opposed to homes in the suburbs.
play
Revelers dressed up for Halloween walk past a crowd in Beijing, China Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Not traditionally celebrated in China, retailers are attracted to the macabre festival as a gimmick to draw in shoppers. (Ng Han Guan/AP)
Source: RADII China
Chinese parents have therefore started organizing building-wide events like scavenger hunts to make the holiday fun for their kids.
play
Participants dressed in costumes celebrate Halloween in Lan Kwai Fong, a popular nightlife district in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. (Kin Cheung/AP)
Source: RADII China
Fan Peihong, an assistant principal at a kindergarten in China, says that her school has hosted Halloween celebrations in the past, where children have dressed up, teachers have told spooky stories and erected a haunted house in the schoolyard.
play
A woman poses with a vampire dog statue during Halloween in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Not traditionally celebrated in China, retailers are attracted to the macabre festival as a gimmick to draw in shoppers. (Ng Han Guan/AP)
Source: RADII China
But her school doesn't plan to host any such event this year due to the government's focus on traditional holidays.
play
Participants dressed in costumes celebrate Halloween in Lan Kwai Fong, a popular nightlife district in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. (Kin Cheung/AP)
Source: RADII China
"Over the last year, the authorities have been emphasizing traditional [Chinese] festivals, like Mid-Autumn and Double Ninth, and stressing the importance of inheriting ancient Chinese culture. So we will not hold Halloween events this year," Fan said.
play
Participants in costumes go to the toilet after a Halloween event at Happy Valley park in Beijing, China, October 31, 2018. (Jason Lee/Reuters)
Source: RADII China
Halloween festivities in the Shibuya district of Tokyo, Japan were briefly brought to a halt Wednesday night when a fire broke out in a building.
play
Police officers try to control crowds gathering to celebrate Halloween on the street at Tokyo's Shibuya entertainment and shopping district in Tokyo, Japan October 31, 2018. (Kyodo/via REUTERS)
Source: AP
Police got the crowds of revelers dressed in costumes under control and there were no injuries.
play
Police officers try to control crowds gathering to celebrate Halloween on the street at Tokyo's Shibuya entertainment and shopping district in Tokyo (Kyodo/via REUTERS)
Source: AP
Halloween was even celebrated in Iraqi Kurdistan, where a woman is seen above applying fake wounds to a male reveler on Wednesday in the city of Sulmaimaniyah.
play
A participant has zombie make-up applied as he celebrates Halloween in Sulaimaniya, Iraq October 31, 2018. (Ako Rasheed/Reuters)
According to a local blogger, Halloween "is pretty new here, but somehow popular."
play
An Iraqi woman with zombie make-up is seen as she celebrates Halloween in Sulaimaniya, Iraq October 31, 2018. (Ako Rasheed/Reuters)
Source: Mandalawi.me
In Bangkok, Thailand, people dressed up to give blood at at the National Blood Center.
play
Thanat Chotrat makes up dressed in a ghost costume for Halloween before donating blood at the Thai Red Cross in Bangkok, Thailand, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
Source: AP
In the Philippines, a heavily Catholic country, the main focus of the season is "Undas," their version of the Day of the Dead. But some American traditions like trick-or-treating are being adopted.
play
Children, dressed in their colorful costumes make the rounds of the houses to solicit candies and sweets known as "trick or treat" to celebrate Halloween, the eve of the observance of All Saints Day Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 in suburban Makati city, east of Manila, Philippines. (Bullit Marquez/AP)
Source: Philippine Primer
Filipinos also have a tradition of their own that's similar to trick-or-treating called Pangangaluluwa, where children go door to door and sing for prayers to help release souls stuck in purgatory.
play
Children, dressed in their colorful costumes play as they take a break from soliciting candies and sweets known as "trick or treat" to celebrate Halloween, the eve of the observance of All Saints Day Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 in suburban Makati city, east of Manila, Philippines. (Bullit Marquez/AP)
Source: Mental Floss
Pangangaluluwa has become more rare in recent years, due to the rising popularity of trick-or-treating, but there have been efforts to try and bring it back.
play
Students with painted faces take part in a Halloween party a day before the All Saints Day in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 31, 2018. (Erik De Castro/Reuters)
Source: Mental Floss
Business and schools have also started to host Halloween parties in the Philippines.
play
Residents take part in a Halloween party a day before the All Saints Day in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 31, 2018. (Erik De Castro/Reuters)
Source: Philippine Primer
A day before Halloween, young women painted their faces as they took the Subway in Santiago, Chile.
play
Young women, with their faces painted as a clown and zombie for Halloween, travel in the subway in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. (Esteban Felix/AP)
Blow-up costumes seemed to be all the rage in the US this year, as seen by this group in Nashville, Tennessee.
play
Blow-up costumes seemed to be all the rage in the US this year, as seen by this group in Nashville, Tennessee. (Mark Humphrey/AP)
Jesus Vazquez rides the New York City subway in costume on Wednesday.
play
Jesus Vazquez rides the New York City subway in costume on Wednesday. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)
Gavin Newsom, who is running for governor in California, is pictured with a toddler who had the same costume idea as him this year.
play
Gavin Newsom, who is running for governor in California, is pictured with a toddler who had the same costume idea as him this year. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got into the holiday spirit, dressing up as Sherlock Holmes to take his son Hadrien to Halloween festivities in Ottawa.
play
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got into the holiday spirit, dressing up as Sherlock Holmes to take his son Hadrien to Halloween festivities in Ottawa. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)