There’s so much TV to choose from that it’s really easy to get stuck on what to start watching.

But we're here to make your streaming dreams come true by choosing what to watch for you. Every week, we put together a list of three great shows you should watch.

Here, you’ll find shows you can finish in a day, and some you can at least get started on. We mix shows that have recently come onto the service with some old favorites you might have missed.

From a new season of "The Great British Baking Show" to The CW's underrated royal drama "Reign," here are three great TV shows you can binge-watch on Netflix this week:

"The Great British Baking Show"

Seasons: 6

Episodes: 60

Since there’s a new slew of episodes coming to Netflix Friday, its a good time to revisit “The Great British Baking Show” or to catch up on the calming competition series as everyone is talking about it again. This feel-good reality show will make you realize you don’t actually know what baking is, and you’ll never feel more emotion than when a contestant throws out their Baked Alaska.

"Reign"

Seasons: 4

Episodes: 78

"Reign" isn't usually historically accurate, but it is a good, easy and dramatic binge well-suited for people who love historical content. The first season is a bit of a drag, but by the end of its run on The CW in 2017, it had gained momentum, burning through plots at a rapid pace that make it worth watching.

"Bodyguard"

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

Netflix description: After helping thwart a terrorist attack, a war veteran is assigned to protect a politician who was a major proponent of the conflict he fought in.

We recommended this fast-paced British series starring Richard Madden (Robb Stark from "Game of Thrones") a few weeks ago, but we're telling you again, because it's so good. The show excels at surprising viewers, and will leave you on the edge of your seat. What it lacks in thoughtful character development, it makes up for in intense action sequences and an engrossing, though far-fetched plot.

