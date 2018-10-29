Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle 3 great TV shows to watch on Netflix this week, including 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

From 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' to 'American Vandal,' here are three amazing TV shows you can binge-watch on Netflix throughout the week.

There are so many TV shows on Netflix that it's a struggle to figure out what to watch next. Thankfully, we're here to make it easier to pick what shows you should watch on the streaming service throughout the week.

Every week, we put together a list of three shows you can watch right now on Netflix. We pick shows you can finish in a day, and some you can just get started on binge-watching. We mix shows that have recently come onto the service, like "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" with some old favorites you might have missed, like "American Vandal."

From "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" to "American Vandal," which Netflix recently canceled, here are three great TV shows you can binge-watch on Netflix this week:

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" — A Netflix Original

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

Netflix description: Magic and mischief collide as half-human, half-witch Sabrina navigates between two worlds: mortal teen life and her family's legacy, the Church of Night.

Kiernan Shipka is stunning as Sabrina along with a perfect cast on "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." The show is dark, sometimes gross, and really dives into the Satanic element of witchcraft. The show's strength is its self-awareness. It knows how silly it is, and does everything with a big wink that makes it more enjoyable than if it took itself too seriously.



"Bodyguard"

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

Netflix description: After helping thwart a terrorist attack, a war veteran is assigned to protect a politician who was a major proponent of the conflict he fought in.

This fast-paced British series starring Richard Madden (Robb Stark from "Game of Thrones") excels at surprising viewers, and will leave you on the edge of your seat. What it lacks in thoughtful character development, it makes up for in intense action sequences and an engrossing, though absurd plot.



"American Vandal" — A Netflix Original

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 16

Netflix description: A true-crime satire that explores the aftermath of a costly high school prank that left 27 faculty cars vandalized with phallic images.

"American Vandal" is just as addictive as the true crimes docs it's satirizing, like "Making a Murderer" and "The Staircase." It's also just as funny as it is poignant, and did not deserve an abrupt cancellation. The clever writing is a comment on so many aspects of our culture — from the way teens use social media to corrupt, classist high schools, to how we consume. Each episode is about 30 minutes, so it's an easy show to binge. "Industry insiders" told Vulture that the creators are in talks with other outlets interesting in making a third season, so there could be more.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



