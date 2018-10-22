news

Since it's October and very close to Halloween, we selected three Netflix originals that have a spooky vibe — including "The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell," a Halloween-themed baking show.

From "Daredevil" to "The Haunting of Hill House," here are three great TV shows you can binge-watch on Netflix this week:

Marvel's "Daredevil" — A Netflix Original

Netflix description: Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the superhero Daredevil in Hell's Kitchen, New York City.

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 39

If you were disappointed with the clunky second season of "Daredevil," leave it in the past. Season three is excellent and marks the return of Wilson Fisk, one of the best villains in the Marvel Netflix show universe and arguably one of the best Marvel villains adapted on screen.

Season three has real stakes and takes full advantage of its supporting cast.

"The Haunting of Hill House" — A Netflix Original

Netflix description: Flashing between past and present, a fractured family confronts haunting memories of their old home and the terrifying events that drove them from it.

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

This show is genuinely terrifying. But its strength isn't the jumpscares: it's the story and the characters. Knowing who these people are makes the horror element so much better and scarier than a standard horror movie or series that puts the story and characters second.

"The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell" — A Netflix original

Netflix description: Wickedly talented baker and artist Christine McConnell fills her home with haunting confections, creepy crafts — and wildly inappropriate creatures.

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

This new baking show has it all: spooky but cute puppets, delicious sweets, and unlike any cooking show, an engrossing plot that spans the entire six-episode season. If you love Halloween and shows like "The Great British Baking Show," this is a must-watch.

