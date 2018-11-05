news

Overwhelmed by the amount of TV shows available on Netflix?

We know what it's like to spend more time figuring out what to watch than actually watching something, so every week we gather a list of three great shows you should binge on Netflix. Here, you'll find shows you can finish quickly, and some you can just get started on.

This week, we selected three TV shows available to watch on the streaming network, including the dramatic and bloody final season of "House of Cards," which stars Robin Wright, and an early season of "The Great British Baking Show."

"House of Cards" — a Netflix Original

Seasons: 6

Episodes: 58

Netflix description (season six): With Frank out of the picture, Claire Underwood steps fully into her own as the first woman president, but faces formidable threats to her legacy.

Skip the first five seasons and just watch Robin Wright take the lead, which she should have been the entire time. Thanks to Wright, the season is well worth your time. With just eight episodes to finish out the six season series, the story moves at an accelerated pace that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

"The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings"

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

Netflix description: A dozen amateur bakers amiably compete for the coveted title of Britain's best as they whip up tasty treats for judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood.

The holidays are coming fast, which means that it's baking season. But you don't even need a reason to watch this wholesome baking competition series. You'll burn through this season quickly, and you'll feel good every second you watch it.

"The Good Place"

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 26

Netflix description: Due to an error, self-absorbed Eleanor Shellstrop arrives at the Good Place after her death. Determined to stay, she tries to become a better person.

"The Good Place" is the most ambitious show on TV right now. It has shocking twists left and right, and a broad, compelling fictional world and characters you'll identify with deeply. The performances, particularly from Ted Danson and the supporting cast, make it even more special. Once you catch up, you can tune into season three, which airs Thursday nights on NBC, and new episodes drop the day after airing on Hulu.