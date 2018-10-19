news



At 3 years old, Princess Charlotte is already a force to be reckoned with.

The young royal stole the show with her adorable antics at last weekend's royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

And according to valuation and strategy consultancy firm Brand Finance Group, the princess is worth about $4.3 billion to the British economy.

That's significantly more than Charlotte's older brother, Prince George, who the firm says is worth an estimated $3.2 billion.

"These numbers are projections of what the royal children could bring the UK economy in their lifetimes, assuming they will continue to have the same positive effect," Brand Finance communications manager Sehr Sarwar told INSIDER.

The newest royal baby, month-old Prince Louis, will add about $67 million to the UK economy before his first birthday, the firm estimated, but his lifetime contribution has not been calculated.

The royal children are proven to make the UK richer.

"The royal children have a positive impact on the sales of particular clothes and toys brands they wear or play with," Brand Finance CEO David Haigh said in a statement. "In this sense, they have a very similar effect on brands as their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, who has a real Midas touch – everything she touches turns into gold."

The young royals are also responsible for a fair share of the tourism revenue generated by the monarchy, Haigh said.

"Many visitors who come to London for pomp and circumstance hope to see George and Charlotte on the Buckingham Palace balcony with their parents," he said. "Similarly, when they join their royal parents on a visit abroad, like visits to Poland and Germany for example, they generate incredible interest among the media and the general public."

From her birth, Charlotte has been a fashion influencer.

Charlotte has held sway in the fashion world since she was born.

A photo of the princess when she was just 10 hours old showed her wrapped in a white shawl. The makers of the shawl, G.H. Hurt & Sons, said their website got over 100,000 visits just on that day, and they're still making money from that shaw, according to TIME.

Charlotte is often seen wearing clothing by Spanish childrenswear brand M&H, according to HuffPo, including in photos taken when she was six months old by her mother, Kate Middleton.

"Princess Charlotte wearing two of our floral dresses has had a huge impact on our brand,” Margarita Pato, the founder of the label, told The Telegraph in 2016. "It's especially important for medium-sized brands like us — we only have five stores in Spain."

Girls dresses' sell for about $31 on M&H's website.

The "Charlotte effect" struck again in 2016 with photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton and their two royal children decked out in full ski gear while on vacation.

The brand that made Charlotte's pink shoes, My 1st Years, sold 259 pairs of the $33 bootie, which was a 97% jump from normal sales, Elle UK reported.

The reason Charlotte is worth more than her older brother, Prince George, is straightforward.

"This is actually as simple as the relative size of the men's and women's fashion markets, by which I mean that Charlotte's endorsement effect will likely be felt across a much broader range of products and brands or types of clothing than will George's, allowing a greater scope for the monetisation of her 'brand' and hence a higher value," Brand Finance communications director Robert Haigh told Marie Claire UK.

The young princess is clearly living her best life.

