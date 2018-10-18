news

It's the most wonderful time of the year at the most magical place on Earth.

Christmas at Disney is just as glittery and gorgeous as you'd think: classic characters glide on floats during the annual parade, choirs in the shape of Christmas trees sing carols — and the famous Cinderella Castle shines in lights of every hue.

Keep scrolling to see 30 of the most magical photos of Disney parks at Christmas time.

There's no such thing as a Disney Christmas without "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade."

The famous parade is part of Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party — a night of fireworks and stage shows at Magic Kingdom in Florida. It runs on select nights in November and December.

Of course, Mickey and Minnie make an appearance.

The parade features a series of elaborate, Christmas-themed floats that ride down Main Street, U.S.A.

Anna and Elsa from "Frozen" ride along, too — and they love the snow flurries.

Mickey's parade is complete with (faux) snow flurries to get spectators into the Christmas spirit.

Wreck-It Ralph's gingerbread float practically glows.

Everyone's favorite Disney characters are there...

From Goofy and Donald Duck to Pinocchio and Alice in Wonderland, classic characters participate in the holiday fun.

But Santa is always a crowd favorite.

Over at Epcot, there's a beautiful "Candlelight Processional" ceremony.

The annual ceremony features a celebrity narrator who retells the story of Christmas, accompanied by a choir and 50-piece orchestra.

The coolest part? The choir is positioned in the shape of a Christmas tree.

Tickets for the show are available in November and December.

Everywhere you look, there's an element that adds to the Christmas ambiance — like this horn player.

And if you can't get tickets to the Processional, the view from Spaceship Earth — Epcot's signature attraction — is just as beautiful.

Epcot's Spaceship Earth — the geometric sphere that serves as the park's landmark and premiere ride — is lit with festive colors and a Christmas tree.

Epcot also highlights various different cultures' celebrations during its "Holidays Around The World" event.

In the Mexico pavilion, la Fiesta de Navidad is brought to life through traditional dances and mariachi music. Other countries at Epcot are featured too, along with storytellers and holiday-themed entertainment unique to each nation.

For instance, under the China pavilion, the Chinese Lion Dance celebrates the Lunar New Year and the Lantern Festival.

There are countless special events and performances, like the "Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!" at Hollywood Studios.

This event features spectacular light projections, special effects, and fireworks.

Also at Hollywood Studios, audiences can sing along with Anna, Elsa, and Olaf.

"For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration" is a live performance featuring "Let It Go," among other "Frozen" classics. This Hollywood Studios fixture also includes songs from Disney’s new short, " target="_blank"Olaf's Frozen Adventure."

At Disney Springs, each neighborhood is transformed into its own "holiday wonderland."

While there, you can stroll along the Christmas Tree Trail — featuring over 25 custom-decorated trees.

The trees are decorated according to Disney characters, films, and themes. New this year are " target="_blank"Star Wars" and "Haunted Mansion" trees, among others.

Feel free to ogle all you want.

Every last bit of Disney Springs seems to be sprinkled with the Christmas spirit.

Even Dinosaur Gertie — Echo Lake's main resident — becomes part of the merriment.

Even though they're on the waterfront, Disney Springs doesn't let it stop them.

Disney Springs is the spot for shopping, entertainment, and dining at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Florida's palm trees can't be helped — so Disney turns them red and green for the holidays.

Back on Main Street, glistening wooden soldiers are on parade.

It's like a living, marching Christmas carol.

The Rockettes do a version, too.

Snow White and her Prince enjoy the festivities in front of a frosty Cinderella Castle.

And Mickey and Minnie lead the way.

Here, the Cinderella Castle turns bright pink to accompany Cinderella in her pumpkin-turned-carriage.

In fact, during the holidays the park's famous castle is decorated with ever-changing lights, colors, and backdrops.

Like this candy cane theme.

And this vibrant blue one, which evokes a night sky and Christmas trees.

Disney truly is magical — especially at Christmas.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.