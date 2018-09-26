30 mistakes every parent makes

news

Steven John

Parenting doesn't come with a universal guidebook, and there are many ways to approach different aspects of parenting.

Parents aren't perfect, and there may be times when you wish you had done something different.

But you're not alone — here are 30 parenting mistakes every mom and dad makes.

Whether it's caused by lack of sleep, harried schedules, multitasking, stress, or inherent human fallibility, parents make mistakes. We also get it right sometimes, too (despite what our kids may think).

For every cringe-worthy slip-up a parent makes, the rest of us have likely done the same thing a dozen times.

Though we all have our faults, kids are kids are resilient and forgiving. They can tell that you're trying your best even as you spill a pot full of pasta, forget their backpacks for the second time in three days, or call them by the dog's name.

Here are 30 parenting mistakes pretty much anyone with kids has made.