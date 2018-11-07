"Riverdale" may be a wild ride, but the outfits are always on point. Here are some of the best outfits that Betty and Veronica have worn.
Sure, all that drama on "Riverdale" keeps us on the edge of our seats, but as fashion lovers, it's impossible to ignore the outfits worn by Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge. Both characters gravitate toward pieces that are best described as vintage-inspired and feminine, yet their senses of style are still completely different. Betty's closet mostly consists of colorful sweaters and pairs of jeans. Veronica, on the other hand, prefers full skirts and, of course, her pearls.
Just as the show's third season kicks off, we're rounding up some of our favorite looks the besties have worn so far. Here's hoping that costume designer Rebekka Sorensen-Kjelstrup has plenty more hits like these up her sleeve.
Betty's uniform pretty much consists of sweaters, collared shirts, and sweaters paired with collared shirts. But in this episode, she amped things up with an embroidered option.
That tiny black bow-tie added a little something extra to her floral look.
Her words inspired The Black Hood. The sleeveless shirt inspired our next purchase.
But who doesn't like being extra from time to time? The pink belt was a nice touch, too.
Right before she went full "Dark Betty," her outfit hinted that something was about to go down. Those demure sweaters were gone and her midriff was showing.
They balanced out her mini skirt, and we love how her Pussycats ears matched her leopard sweater.
Aside from the camel coat, we're really digging those pearl buttons on her top.
All eyes were on her in this white, voluminous number complete with a beaded neckline.
This print is one that we'd wear throughout the winter — not just the holiday season — and she added just the right amount of sparkle with her embellished collar.
Who doesn't love rocking a chunky necklace, even when you're in bed?
This wasn't even prom. She just wanted to look nice, and we were here for it. Lili Reinhart could totally rock this on the red carpet.
She certainly caught Jughead's eye in this pale pink, high-neck number.
Those classic kicks go with everything, including a suede skirt and gray sweater. They made the pairing even more playful.
The green detail on Veronica's collar really popped against her all-navy look, and we can't ignore that button detail on her skirt.
She matched Jughead's crown hat and we were totally here for it.
She paired her purple coat with a beret and furry gloves, but the best accessory might be her coffee mug.
Bubblegum pink looks great on this girl, and thankfully, she wears it on repeat. We were especially fond of the full dress she wore in the very first episode. Too bad Archie had to break her heart in it.
Sorry, Hermione. Your daughter just upstaged you during your speech.
And, of course, her lipstick matched her sweater.
She went very matchy-matchy in a two-tone sweater and pleated skirt.
The design on the sweater is interesting, but we're obsessed with those pointy, Mary Jane flats.
Is it just us, or could she totally get away with wearing her PJs in public?
First, she wore a pair to work on Jughead's car. Then, she pulled this darker wash option over a pink top. She even wore a denim romper at the start of season three.
In order to match her everyday pearl necklace.
The white collar under this pink, short-sleeved sweater was a nice touch.
When it came time for the school musical, the friends ended up looking great in ‘70s style clothing, too.
It was easy and breezy enough for the overheated courtroom.
Veronica went with an embroidered black one-piece, while Betty continues to be partial to pink.
She might love sundresses just as much as she loves sweaters.
One was over-the-top, collared, and embellished. The other was muted and laid-back. It pretty much summed up their personalities.
