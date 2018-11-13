Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is believed to be the biggest shopping day of the year in the US (though this might be changing).
However, it is also known for bringing out the worst in people. Shoving, trampling, and fights over the hottest items of the season are par for the course.
Here are 30 photos that, if nothing else, will convince you to wait out the weekend and get your holiday shopping done on Cyber Monday instead.
Before you can even get inside the store, you'll have to navigate the treacherously crowded parking lot.
hoppers and traffic mix in the parking lot November 25, 2005 at Leesburg Corner Premium Outlets in Leesburg, VA. The Friday after Thanksgiving is called 'Black Friday' because it is the day most retailers say their balance sheets go into the black. With retailers using giveaways and price cuts, shoppers turned out in droves on the first day of the holiday sales season. The National Retail Federation has estimated that sales this year may rise 6 percent and consumer spending this weekend may exceed the $22.8 billion in 2004. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
It's not surprising that you'd experience traffic on Black Friday — according to the National Retail Foundation, in 2017 an estimated 174 million Americans went shopping over the Black Friday weekend.
From Macy's to Home Depot to Walmart, all of your favorite stores will be participating in Black Friday.
Shoppers clog the aisles at Macy's Department store November 28, 2003 in New York City. Black Friday , the day after Thanksgiving and traditionally the kickoff to the Christmas shopping season is expected to be big, thanks to a rebounding U.S. economy that is positioned to drive better sales, particularly of higher-end goods. (Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)
Here's when your faves will be opening this year. Many of them will be opening on Thanksgiving Day proper, which falls on November 22, 2018.
But one Black Friday staple will be missing — this is the first year without toy giant Toys R Us, which closed its doors for good in June 2018.
Shoppers Jeri Hull (L) and Karen Brashear (R) wait in line while shopping at Toys'R'Us during the Black Friday sales event on November 27, 2009 in Fort Worth, Texas. Toys'R'Us stores nationwide opened at midnight Thursday, November 26, providing shoppers access to its Black Friday deals five hours earlier than ever before. According to the National Retail Federation, a trade organization, as many as 134 million people, 4.7% more than last year, will shop this Friday, Saturday or Sunday. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
However, not all hope is lost. The toy store might eventually make a comeback.
But maybe that's a good thing. You won't have to deal with as many screaming kids.
A boy waits to enter the Toys R Us in Times Square on November 27, 2014 in New York, United States. Black Friday sales, which now begin on the Thursday of Thanksgiving, continue to draw shoppers out for deals and sales. (Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
Trampling has occurred on Black Friday in the rush to get the best deals.
Crowds rush into a Walmart store as the doors open at 5am to scoop up good deals on heavily discounted merchandise on the day known as 'Black Friday' November 25, 2005 in Miami, Florida. The day after Thanksgiving traditionally kicks off the Christmas shopping season in the U.S. (Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)
Stampedes have taken place as things do sell out pretty quickly.
And the rush is real: this shelf was bare after just an hour.
An empty shelf is seen at Toys 'R' Us in Times Square at 6:00 A.M., an hour after the store was opened, November 23, 2007 in New York City. Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is the first big shopping day of the holiday season. (Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images)
These are some of the hottest toys of 2018.
Black Friday lines are notorious.
Customers wait in line to enter Wal-Mart Thanksgiving day on November 28, 2013 in Troy, Michigan. Black Friday shopping began early this year with most major retailers opening their doors on Thanksgiving day as consumers took advantage of discounted prices to prepare for the holiday season. (Joshua Lott/Getty Images)
Still, some people prefer Black Friday to Cyber Monday.
They're even longer when stores promise free stuff.
People line up for a Black Friday giveaway outside the Mall of America on November 24, 2017 in Bloomington, United States. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Here are just some of the freebies promised to the most hardcore shoppers.
People will get up in the wee hours and stand outside in the late November cold to get the best deals.
People line up for shopping the day after Thanksgiving at Target November 24, 2006 in Hobart, Indiana. Many shoppers ventured out for early morning deals as the Christmas shopping season gets underway on Black Friday. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Huddling for warmth is encouraged.
Some people will literally camp outside stores.
Shoppers wait for midnight under a canopy at a Best Buy store November 24, 2011 in Santee, California. Thousands of consumers are waiting in lines at various stores across the nation on Thanksgiving Day to take advantage of 'Black Friday' deals as the holiday shopping season begins. (Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)
Discounted electronics are one of Black Fridays' biggest draws.
Customers shop for electronics items during 'Black Friday' at a Best Buy store on November 25, 2011 San Diego, California. Thousands of consumers are queuing at various stores across the nation to take advantage of 'Black Friday' deals as the holiday shopping season begins in America. (Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)
Best Buy is a Black Friday hotspot. This year, Best Buy will open on Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m., and will stay open until 1 a.m. The store will re-open on Black Friday at 8 a.m.
As soon as the doors open, all bets are off.
The entrances look more like floodgates than doors.
Shopper enter a Kmart as it opens on Thanksgiving night November 22, 2012 in Griffith, Indiana. City. Many stores got a head start on the traditional Black Friday sales by opening on Thanksgiving (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
It's essentially "The Hunger Games" inside.
People shop at Macy's department store on 'Black Friday' on November 23, 2017 in New York City. Black Friday starts earlier in the season on Thanksgiving Day instead of the Friday after. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
An aerial view shows just how frightening Black Friday shopping can be.
Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 24, 2016.\ (Nacho Doce/Reuters)
Just to reiterate: you can always sit this out and get a good night's sleep after ingesting your body weight in turkey. Cyber Monday and Small Business Saturday are excellent alternatives.
So. Many. People.
Customers stream into Macy's flagship store in Herald Square on Thanksgiving evening for early Black Friday sales on November 26, 2015 in New York City. Security has been heightened in Herald Square and around the city as thousands of shoppers flock to stores for sales on the kickoff to the Christmas shopping season. (Kena Betancur/Getty Images)
Black Friday sometimes gets violent.
xcited customers shop Walmart's Black Friday event in Bentonville, AR, on Nov. 24, 2016. The retailer stocked its physical and digital aisles with the season's hottest items. (Gunnar Rathbun/AP Images for Walmart)
In fact, there's a website dedicated to the Black Friday death toll.
hoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 23, 2017 (Paulo Whitaker/REUTERS)
Check out the Black Friday death count here.
And crowds aside, shopping at 5 a.m. is exhausting.
People shop at Macy's on November 28, 2008 in New York City. The day after Thanksgiving, often referred to as 'Black Friday', is being looked at this year as an indicator of the health this years holiday shopping season and the possible demise of retailers that are on the brink. (Yana Paskova/Getty Images)
All the coffee in the world isn't going to soften the harsh reality of running around Walmart as the sun rises.
And there's never anywhere to sit, either.
Dan Aldrich takes a break from shopping at the Baybrook Mall, November 24, 2006 in Friendswood, Texas. Alrich arrived at the mall at 4:30am and said, 'I'm just trying to keep up with my wife.' The Friday after Thanksgiving is counted on by retailers to be the busiest day of the year. (Dave Einsel/Getty Images)
Aldrich, above, arrived at the mall at 4.30 a.m. and said, "I'm just trying to keep up with my wife."
Napping is a must.
A man sleeps on a chair as people pass by in Macy's Herald Square for early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 24, 2016. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)
Even thrift stores aren't safe from the crowds.
Low-income shoppers search bins for toys at a Goodwill thrift store on Black Friday, November 26, 2010 in Denver, Colorado. People packed the thrift store on the busiest shopping day of the year, buying toys and clothes in bulk for as cheap as 59 cents a pound. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Traffic jams abound.
A traffic jam is negotiated in the aisles of Toys R Us, in San Rafael Calif., Thursday Nov. 25, 2010 which was crowed with Black Friday shoppers. (Mike Adaskaveg/AP Images)
Shopping carts aren't the easiest things to navigate around hundreds of other shoppers and congested aisles.
Those that brave Black Friday will make sure it's worth it.
People wait with purchases at Macy's Herald Square during the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 25, 2016 (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)
Even if that means schlepping heavy bags on the subway.
Shoppers ride the subway after early morning Black Friday shopping in New York November 27, 2015. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)
Or dragging your stuff to your car, which you still need to locate...
Cars fill the spaces in the parking lot at Leesburg Corner Premium Outlets November 25, 2005 in Leesburg, Virginia. The Friday after Thanksgiving is called 'Black Friday' because it is the day most retailers say their balance sheets go into the black. With retailers using giveaways and price cuts, shoppers turned out in droves on the first day of the holiday sales season. The National Retail Federation has estimated that sales this year may rise 6 percent and consumer spending this weekend may exceed the $22.8 billion in 2004. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
If you find something you like, hold on tight.
People look at a rack of handbags during early Black Friday sales at Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 24, 2016 (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)
Chances are, someone else is eyeing the exact same thing.
People may fight you for a coveted item.
And even if you do your Black Friday shopping online, it's still a nightmare for employees.
Workers collect customer orders during Black Friday deals week at an Amazon fulfilment centre in Hemel Hempstead, Britain November 25, 2015 (Neil Hall/Reuters)
Really, you might want to sit this one out.
Ceilene Gonzalez, 6-years-old, carries a bag with toys as she shops with her mother at the Toys 'R' Us in Times Square November 23, 2007 in New York City. Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is the first big shopping day of the holiday season. (Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images)
But if you're still into the idea of Black Friday, check out these mistakes you're definitely making, and how to avoid them.
