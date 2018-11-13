news

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is believed to be the biggest shopping day of the year in the US (though this might be changing).

However, it is also known for bringing out the worst in people. Shoving, trampling, and fights over the hottest items of the season are par for the course.

Here are 30 photos that, if nothing else, will convince you to wait out the weekend and get your holiday shopping done on Cyber Monday instead.

Before you can even get inside the store, you'll have to navigate the treacherously crowded parking lot.

It's not surprising that you'd experience traffic on Black Friday — according to the National Retail Foundation, in 2017 an estimated 174 million Americans went shopping over the Black Friday weekend.

From Macy's to Home Depot to Walmart, all of your favorite stores will be participating in Black Friday.

Here's when your faves will be opening this year. Many of them will be opening on Thanksgiving Day proper, which falls on November 22, 2018.

But one Black Friday staple will be missing — this is the first year without toy giant Toys R Us, which closed its doors for good in June 2018.

However, not all hope is lost. The toy store might eventually make a comeback.

But maybe that's a good thing. You won't have to deal with as many screaming kids.

Trampling has occurred on Black Friday in the rush to get the best deals.

Stampedes have taken place as things do sell out pretty quickly.

And the rush is real: this shelf was bare after just an hour.

These are some of the hottest toys of 2018.

Black Friday lines are notorious.

Still, some people prefer Black Friday to Cyber Monday.

They're even longer when stores promise free stuff.

Here are just some of the freebies promised to the most hardcore shoppers.

People will get up in the wee hours and stand outside in the late November cold to get the best deals.

Huddling for warmth is encouraged.

Some people will literally camp outside stores.

Discounted electronics are one of Black Fridays' biggest draws.

Best Buy is a Black Friday hotspot. This year, Best Buy will open on Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m., and will stay open until 1 a.m. The store will re-open on Black Friday at 8 a.m.

As soon as the doors open, all bets are off.

The entrances look more like floodgates than doors.

It's essentially "The Hunger Games" inside.

An aerial view shows just how frightening Black Friday shopping can be.

Just to reiterate: you can always sit this out and get a good night's sleep after ingesting your body weight in turkey. Cyber Monday and Small Business Saturday are excellent alternatives.

So. Many. People.

Black Friday sometimes gets violent.

In fact, there's a website dedicated to the Black Friday death toll.

Check out the Black Friday death count here.

And crowds aside, shopping at 5 a.m. is exhausting.

All the coffee in the world isn't going to soften the harsh reality of running around Walmart as the sun rises.

And there's never anywhere to sit, either.

Aldrich, above, arrived at the mall at 4.30 a.m. and said, "I'm just trying to keep up with my wife."

Napping is a must.

Even thrift stores aren't safe from the crowds.

Traffic jams abound.

Shopping carts aren't the easiest things to navigate around hundreds of other shoppers and congested aisles.

Those that brave Black Friday will make sure it's worth it.

Even if that means schlepping heavy bags on the subway.

Or dragging your stuff to your car, which you still need to locate...

If you find something you like, hold on tight.

Chances are, someone else is eyeing the exact same thing.

People may fight you for a coveted item.

And even if you do your Black Friday shopping online, it's still a nightmare for employees.

Really, you might want to sit this one out.

