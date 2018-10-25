news

Disney around the holidays is even more amazing than it is year-round.

From the rides that get a spooky makeover during Halloween to " target="_blank"Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party," Disney goes all out with its holiday celebrations.

Keep scrolling to see the magical makeovers Disney gets between Halloween and New Year's Eve.

Disney gets a complete makeover for the holidays.

The first "Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party" didn't take place until 1995.

They have incredible Halloween, Christmas, and New Year's celebrations.

" target="_blank"Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party" began in 1983, and was the first big holiday that Disney World celebrated.

During Halloween, the entire park is transformed at night.

The whole park gets covered in pumpkins, spooky projections and festive lights.

Shows filled with scary Disney villains are part of "Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party."

There are certain Disney characters that you'll only see at parks around Halloween, like Ursula, Jafar, and the Headless Horseman.

The rides get scary makeovers, like the Haunted Mansion.

The Haunted Mansion gets filled with creepy Jack O' Lanterns, Space Mountain gets a terrifying new soundtrack, and the Mad Tea Party gets new special effects.

Kids and adults can go trick-or-treating around the park.

If you get a ticket, you can go trick-or-treating on nighttime trails around the park.

And everyone is encouraged to dress up.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has a wide variety of shows and festivities to participate in.

The best part? The Halloween parades.

Your favorite Disney characters follow behind the cast of the Haunted Mansion in this spooky parade.

Right after Halloween, Disney sets up for Christmas.

Dinosaur Gertie in Echo Lake even gets into the holiday spirit.

No one is left out of the festivities.

Toy Story Land may be new, but they're just as big a part of the Christmas celebration as everybody else.

Disney resorts are filled with holiday cheer.

Disney doesn't take their holiday decorations lightly. This gingerbread house at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort is 16 feet tall and entirely edible — all it takes is 1,050 pounds of honey, 600 pounds of powdered sugar, 140 pints of egg whites, and 180 pounds of apricot glaze.

Disney Springs, the hub for shopping at the Walt Disney World resort, turns into a winter wonderland.

The Christmas Tree trail is one of the best parts of the Disney Springs holiday makeover. It has over 25 trees decorated with Disney-inspired themes, from "The Little Mermaid" to "Star Wars."

Even Disney's Hollywood Studios makes it feel like Christmastime.

Hollywood Studios has tons of festivities to attend during Christmastime, including a holiday dessert party. And there are plenty of holiday-themed laser lights.

One of the most exciting parts about Christmas at Disney is "Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party."

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party is a night of activities and shows held in Magic Kingdom at Disney World in Florida.

The main event is the "Once Upon a Christmastime" parade.

Elves and gingerbread men lead this parade alongside beloved Disney characters all decked out in their best holiday garb.

Jack Skellington from "The Nightmare Before Christmas" even pops in for a visit to the party.

And there are lots of opportunities to see Saint Nick.

You can even meet Santa at the Disney Springs marketplace, which has a room decked out just for the occasion called Santa's Chalet.

Hollywood Studios' Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM, is a must-see.

Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM is a nightly event that runs throughout the holiday season.

You can also experience what Christmas is like in different countries at Epcot.

Epcot's International Festival of the Holidays is a big part of the Christmas celebration at Disney World, showcasing the holiday traditions of 11 different countries.

Like the "Feliz Navidad" celebration at the Mexico Pavilion.

Feliz Navidad is celebrated six times a day during the International Festival of the Holidays at Epcot.

Or the Chinese Lion Dance for the Lunar New Year and Lantern Festival at the China Pavilion.

You can also try seasonal foods and beverages from each country.

The "Joyful!" vocal ensemble celebrates Christmas and Kwanzaa with gospel and R&B.

And there's a beautiful Candlelight Processional featuring a choir and orchestra to retell the story of Christmas.

The processional is often narrated by celebrity guests.

Holiday-themed projections on Cinderella's Castle in Magic Kingdom bring extra holiday cheer.

The projections keep alternating.

Once New Year's rolls around, there are fireworks and light shows galore.

Disney even has a New Year's celebration dedicated solely to Pixar, called the " target="_blank"Pixar Party," at the Contemporary Resort.

It's quite the spectacle.

There are fireworks shows across the Disney parks during New Year's, along with festivities and parties.

From the lights to the parades and other holiday events, seeing Disney during the holidays is a magical experience.

Every Disney park celebrates the holidays a little differently.

The castle all lit up is hard to beat.

