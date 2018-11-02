We rounded up the sweetest, funniest, and most heart-wrenching moments that people say let them know their partner was the one.
Whether or not you believe in love at first sight, there was probably a moment that you knew you loved, or were starting to fall in love with, your partner.
These moments can be silly or heartbreaking, just like the relationships and the people in them. INSIDER rounded up the best moments from a few different Reddit threads to show the beauty in all of these moments.
"I had been dating my girlfriend for about a year and a half, when I pulled out at an intersection and almost got side-swiped. I had to jerk the wheel and everything. Immediately I thought, 'Man that was close! I didn't have my seat-belt on, either. She would be so upset if I got hurt!'
"And that's when I realized that I was more worried about her being worried about me than my own safety.
"I know it's goofy and not very 'touching,' but that's when I realized that I was in love, because I didn't want anything to hurt her; not even bad news.
"I told her about it about a week later and she thought it was sweet. That was pretty much it (she isn't nearly as sentimental as I am). We have been together for 9 years, and married for the last 5. Oh, we got a baby, too." - Redditor marblefoot
"Met a girl at university in March 2011, we hit it off really well and eventually decide to make things exclusive. We were both dumb 18 year olds, but something really, really felt connected about us and we had already said 'I love you' in April (one month in — I know, stupid). Anyways, we live about an hour apart when we're on summer holidays, but having never done long distance it seems really far away and we're both nervous about how things between us will change only seeing each other about once a week for four months right at the beginning of the relationship.
"Anyways, school ends, we both go home to our respective parents' house, and make plans to see each other at my girlfriend's house after about 10 days. She lives right in Toronto whereas I lived on the outskirts, so I take the train into the city and to meet her right downtown. We're trying to find each other on the crowded street (I didn't really know the city at that time so I was kind of going in circles looking for her).
"Eventually, I spot her on a busy street corner looking around, but she hasn't seen me yet. Something just came over me and I realized how happy I was, how happy she made me, and how much I really cared about her. I don't know why but for some reason seeing her then for the first time away from school really made it click for me. Just had our four year anniversary last week and I feel the same as I did that day." - Redditor richandbrilliant
"When I realized I could be around that person 24/7 and not get sick of them." - Redditor Sport07
"After the first date. We had gotten together for coffee twice since we had similar interests. Both times we talked for hours with amazing eye contact. I felt so comfortable with her, as if we'd known each other for years. The second time was so long, we ended up getting some Thai food at the end. After that, I knew I just had to ask her out on a date. She said yes. We went to a movie, a mexican restaurant, walked around at the south part of the San Francisco Bay, and ended up at a British pub. I remember telling my Mom afterwards, 'I'm gonna marry that girl.'
"It's a really good marriage. Most important is know yourself and be yourself completely with others. Then you'll know when you find each other." - Redditor Mark_Paulson
"I have a lot of hyperactive, sometimes anxious voices in my head pretty much all the time. I knew when I realized that when we're together the extra voices go silent and I just feel very peaceful and warm. When I look at him I just feel this really solid feeling — this sort of strong feeling of deep satisfaction with hints of pride that doesn't feel vulnerable to doubt or speculation — and I'm practically made of doubt and speculation.
"I'd known him for nine months, we'd been together for two. I told him I thought that I thought I was in the process of falling in love with him, and he just said 'I love you, too.'" - Redditor swiggetyswoogety
"We were eating breakfast at the diner by my apartment (which was the location for our first date) and as we were eating I looked up and realized I wanted to eat breakfast with her as many times as I could. I told her a few weeks later one night while we were laying in bed, and well we all know where that goes.
"Got engaged last August and currently planning a wedding that will hopefully consist of breakfast foods and local made potato donuts instead of cake." - Redditor pvcducttape
"I told my fiance I loved her shortly after she told me. I think it was what I thought was love at the time.
"A few months later there was a moment when I just couldn't take my eyes off of her while we were just hanging out at home. A strange sensation came over me. I can't really explain it. It's one of those things that just can't be put into words. It was powerful and it forced me to think of life without her and how unbearable it would be.
"At that point I was like, 'Ohhhhh, this is what I said I felt months ago. Cool.'" - Redditor x4vior
"I vividly remember the moment I realized that I had fell in love with my girlfriend — we were just cuddling and chatting maybe four to five months into our relationship and she told me about how she was written up at work (she was a CNA at a hospital) because she took some scraps of food that was left over from the old folks' lunch and threw them out into a woody area next to the hospital's campus to feed some baby raccoons she saw in the bush.
"Haha so ridiculous, but just the thought that she cared so much about the small woodland critters as to go to those lengths really resonated with me." - Redditor geo152
"Long long time ago ... 1971.
"I was 16, and had been hanging out with this pretty little hippie chick for about six months. I would walk down to meet her halfway when we got together. This certain summer day I saw her walking towards me at a distance, and I could not stop smiling, a silly grin so wide my I thought my face would split. It lasted the whole time she approached, grinning back at me.
"We've been married over 38 years." - anonymous Reddit user
"She prefers pancakes while I prefer waffles. It was around midnight and I couldn't sleep so I snuck out to the store and bought a box of pancake mix to surprise her in the morning. I came back, got into bed and nodded off. At one point I felt her get up and heard her go into the bathroom, I passed back out.
"We were sitting down to eat breakfast that next morning when I pulled out the pancake mix and said, I know how much you like pancakes so I snuck out last night and got this. She smiled, walked to the freezer, and pulled out a box of Eggo's while saying, 'I don't have a waffle iron, so I bought these last night.' That was the moment." - Redditor brian1321
"I was living in Michigan and had been dating a girl for a year and a half. I found out my dad had cancer and I made plans to move back to Missouri. I told her that I loved her, but that I had to leave. She had lived in Michigan her whole life and was very close to her family. I never presumed she would come. After telling her, she sat quietly for a minute and asked, 'So, when do we leave?'
"I proposed within a week." - anonymous Reddit user
"My now-husband and I were at the beginning of a long trip around Europe after living on separate continents for 9 months. On the first leg of the trip, we missed a flight and then the airport was closed because of a terrorist attack, so we were stuck in Liverpool with no luggage (we'd left it at the airport), soaking wet clothes, and no sleep.
"We were both exhausted and grumpy, and each time that it became clear that one of us had reached our limit, the other would step up and take charge for a bit. We didn't grumble, argue, or place blame. We just fixed the problems the best we could and took the time to explore Liverpool. I realized that night that I didn't want to spend my life with anyone else." - Redditor laidymondegreen
"When I was reunited with her after close to 10 years. We went to high school together and knew each other through friends. Graduated and went our separate ways. I joined the military and got married, she hopped around trying to find her place. I got divorced a few years later. Did the single thing for a while and then noticed her on Facebook.
"Now I'd be lying if I said I wasn't attracted to her. But after talking to her for a few days I realized I would rather keep her as a friend. She was just so cool and I had a habit of ruining every single relationship I was in. We ended up talking every single day for six months. Then I took a trip to see her (just as friends). I lasted less than six hours before we kissed. It was so easy to hide from our chemistry behind a computer screen, but in person I didn't stand a chance. We have been together for about three years now. Engaged. A baby on the way." - Redditor Knowledge930
"I realized one day that my wife was the first woman I'd dated to genuinely make me laugh, even when I didn't want to. She also embodied all of the traits that I find really important in a partner and was quickly becoming both my best friend and a role model." - Redditor Nine-Foot-Banana
"My boyfriend and I have been together almost two years, but we got off to a bit of a slow start. He was super into me and I wasn't sure if I was into him. We were going out once or twice a week, and I was warming to him, but wasn't sure. I was honest about it and he said we'd take things at my pace, and if I wanted to end it, that was fine.
"Probably about three or four months into it, he took me to a concert at a venue that was outdoors, but had an attached indoor restaurant where we could get food to eat during the concert if we wanted. It was pretty crowded but we managed to secure a high-top table with no chairs on a little dirt mound after we ordered food. Some time later, he went back into the restaurant to pick up our food, but it took longer than either of us expected because I guess they were backed up.
"So he started texting me the most hilarious, cheesy series of 'letters.' I really wish I still had them; I feel like such an idiot that I didn't save them. They were written Civil War-style, like he was a soldier in the field battling through hordes of people to get our food. He concluded by saying he greatly looked forward to the day when he could finally return to our dirt mound.
"I'm not sure if I decided 100% I was in love, but that was definitely the first moment I thought, 'I could really see myself with him.'" - Redditor starryophonic
"The first time I heard him sing.
"He has a very raw, honest singing voice, one that carries emotion better than any other I've ever heard. He sang a cover of Damien Rice's 'Cannonball,' and I could just hear him feeling the words, pouring out everything he is and was and had been through into them. He brings out that sort of passionate intensity in me, and makes me a better person every day I know him. He thinks he's the lucky one, but he's wrong — he's the lens through which I see all the good in the world, so much so that he becomes it.
"His 'Cannonball' cover is still one of my favorite things to listen to; in fact, I'm listening to it now, because he's at work and I miss him." - Redditor molecularity
"When we went to buy shoes. We had been dating for quite a long time, and I honestly fell in love with her way before that, but that's the moment where it really hit me. I had to buy these fancy shoes for her graduation ceremony, so we went to a gigantic shoe store that had sales. I like to shop, but I'm usually a really efficient shopper: I go into the store, see what I like, try it, pay, goodbye.
"But this time it was just dragging on and on and I couldn't find anything that suited me. I had already tried almost a dozen pairs and nothing I really liked: but the ceremony was close and it was our last chance to shop for shoes. I was getting a bit frustrated, and seeing that, she looked at me and just said 'Wait here a minute. I'll see what I can find.'
"She came back a minute later holding the perfect pair of shoes — pretty much exactly the picture I had in my head, and that I hadn't precisely communicated to her. It was the right size, the right price, the right everything. I was flabbergasted.
"And to this day, that's how I always think of her: the only person that I know who could go burrow in a mountain of random shoes and find the only pair I would really like." - Redditor Calembreloque