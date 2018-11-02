news

Whether or not you believe in love at first sight, there was probably a moment that you knew you loved, or were starting to fall in love with, your partner.

These moments can be silly or heartbreaking, just like the relationships and the people in them. INSIDER rounded up the best moments from a few different Reddit threads to show the beauty in all of these moments.

"I was more worried about her being worried about me than my own safety."

"I had been dating my girlfriend for about a year and a half, when I pulled out at an intersection and almost got side-swiped. I had to jerk the wheel and everything. Immediately I thought, 'Man that was close! I didn't have my seat-belt on, either. She would be so upset if I got hurt!'

"And that's when I realized that I was more worried about her being worried about me than my own safety.

"I know it's goofy and not very 'touching,' but that's when I realized that I was in love, because I didn't want anything to hurt her; not even bad news.

"I told her about it about a week later and she thought it was sweet. That was pretty much it (she isn't nearly as sentimental as I am). We have been together for 9 years, and married for the last 5. Oh, we got a baby, too." - Redditor marblefoot

"I knew we both took each other as we were."

"The moment I knew I actually loved her was when we would burp and fart together watching some stupid move or show while making out and laughing about it when something 'non-perfect' happened while we had sex. I knew we both took each other as we were. Complete honesty, no masks, no disguises, no tricks. Cause there was no need for that." - Redditor Omnilatent

"Something just came over me and I realized how happy I was."

"Met a girl at university in March 2011, we hit it off really well and eventually decide to make things exclusive. We were both dumb 18 year olds, but something really, really felt connected about us and we had already said 'I love you' in April (one month in — I know, stupid). Anyways, we live about an hour apart when we're on summer holidays, but having never done long distance it seems really far away and we're both nervous about how things between us will change only seeing each other about once a week for four months right at the beginning of the relationship.

"Anyways, school ends, we both go home to our respective parents' house, and make plans to see each other at my girlfriend's house after about 10 days. She lives right in Toronto whereas I lived on the outskirts, so I take the train into the city and to meet her right downtown. We're trying to find each other on the crowded street (I didn't really know the city at that time so I was kind of going in circles looking for her).

"Eventually, I spot her on a busy street corner looking around, but she hasn't seen me yet. Something just came over me and I realized how happy I was, how happy she made me, and how much I really cared about her. I don't know why but for some reason seeing her then for the first time away from school really made it click for me. Just had our four year anniversary last week and I feel the same as I did that day." - Redditor richandbrilliant

"My body was telling my brain what I already knew."

"I was having a bad day and had to stop by my gf's house (now wife). When I'm mad I don't want to be near anybody and I especially hate it when people hug me when I'm upset. I'd rather be alone and calm down. But she came out the front door and hugged me and there was this utter peace that just swept over me and I relaxed instantly. My body was telling my brain what I already knew: she was the one." - Redditor Sdavis2911

"When I realized I could be around that person 24/7 and not get sick of them."

"When I realized I could be around that person 24/7 and not get sick of them." - Redditor Sport07

"When she bought a Christmas present for my 2-year-old son."

"When she bought a Christmas present for my 2-year-old son without ever meeting him. That warmed a special part of my heart." - Redditor NiTeMaYoR

"I remember telling my mom afterwards, 'I'm gonna marry that girl.'"

"After the first date. We had gotten together for coffee twice since we had similar interests. Both times we talked for hours with amazing eye contact. I felt so comfortable with her, as if we'd known each other for years. The second time was so long, we ended up getting some Thai food at the end. After that, I knew I just had to ask her out on a date. She said yes. We went to a movie, a mexican restaurant, walked around at the south part of the San Francisco Bay, and ended up at a British pub. I remember telling my Mom afterwards, 'I'm gonna marry that girl.'



"It's a really good marriage. Most important is know yourself and be yourself completely with others. Then you'll know when you find each other." - Redditor Mark_Paulson

"When I look at him I just feel this really solid feeling."

"I have a lot of hyperactive, sometimes anxious voices in my head pretty much all the time. I knew when I realized that when we're together the extra voices go silent and I just feel very peaceful and warm. When I look at him I just feel this really solid feeling — this sort of strong feeling of deep satisfaction with hints of pride that doesn't feel vulnerable to doubt or speculation — and I'm practically made of doubt and speculation.

"I'd known him for nine months, we'd been together for two. I told him I thought that I thought I was in the process of falling in love with him, and he just said 'I love you, too.'" - Redditor swiggetyswoogety

"I looked up and realized I wanted to eat breakfast with her as many times as I could."

"We were eating breakfast at the diner by my apartment (which was the location for our first date) and as we were eating I looked up and realized I wanted to eat breakfast with her as many times as I could. I told her a few weeks later one night while we were laying in bed, and well we all know where that goes.

"Got engaged last August and currently planning a wedding that will hopefully consist of breakfast foods and local made potato donuts instead of cake." - Redditor pvcducttape

"It's one of those things that just can't be put into words."

"I told my fiance I loved her shortly after she told me. I think it was what I thought was love at the time.

"A few months later there was a moment when I just couldn't take my eyes off of her while we were just hanging out at home. A strange sensation came over me. I can't really explain it. It's one of those things that just can't be put into words. It was powerful and it forced me to think of life without her and how unbearable it would be.

"At that point I was like, 'Ohhhhh, this is what I said I felt months ago. Cool.'" - Redditor x4vior

"She took some scraps of food [...] to feed some baby raccoons she saw in the bush."

"I vividly remember the moment I realized that I had fell in love with my girlfriend — we were just cuddling and chatting maybe four to five months into our relationship and she told me about how she was written up at work (she was a CNA at a hospital) because she took some scraps of food that was left over from the old folks' lunch and threw them out into a woody area next to the hospital's campus to feed some baby raccoons she saw in the bush.

"Haha so ridiculous, but just the thought that she cared so much about the small woodland critters as to go to those lengths really resonated with me." - Redditor geo152

"I saw her walking towards me at a distance, and I could not stop smiling."

"Long long time ago ... 1971.

"I was 16, and had been hanging out with this pretty little hippie chick for about six months. I would walk down to meet her halfway when we got together. This certain summer day I saw her walking towards me at a distance, and I could not stop smiling, a silly grin so wide my I thought my face would split. It lasted the whole time she approached, grinning back at me.

"We've been married over 38 years." - anonymous Reddit user

"She woke up next to me and I was completely blown away with how beautiful she was."

"When my fiancé first told me she loved me I wasn't quite there yet. I think I softly patted her on the back and told her that I want it to be real when I say it. I think maybe a week or later she woke up next to me and I was completely blown away with how beautiful she was. That's when I knew." - Redditor pfistergood

"She smiled, walked to the freezer, and pulled out a box of Eggo's."

"She prefers pancakes while I prefer waffles. It was around midnight and I couldn't sleep so I snuck out to the store and bought a box of pancake mix to surprise her in the morning. I came back, got into bed and nodded off. At one point I felt her get up and heard her go into the bathroom, I passed back out.

"We were sitting down to eat breakfast that next morning when I pulled out the pancake mix and said, I know how much you like pancakes so I snuck out last night and got this. She smiled, walked to the freezer, and pulled out a box of Eggo's while saying, 'I don't have a waffle iron, so I bought these last night.' That was the moment." - Redditor brian1321

"I told her that I loved her, but that I had to leave."

"I was living in Michigan and had been dating a girl for a year and a half. I found out my dad had cancer and I made plans to move back to Missouri. I told her that I loved her, but that I had to leave. She had lived in Michigan her whole life and was very close to her family. I never presumed she would come. After telling her, she sat quietly for a minute and asked, 'So, when do we leave?'

"I proposed within a week." - anonymous Reddit user

"I realized that night that I didn't want to spend my life with anyone else."

"My now-husband and I were at the beginning of a long trip around Europe after living on separate continents for 9 months. On the first leg of the trip, we missed a flight and then the airport was closed because of a terrorist attack, so we were stuck in Liverpool with no luggage (we'd left it at the airport), soaking wet clothes, and no sleep.

"We were both exhausted and grumpy, and each time that it became clear that one of us had reached our limit, the other would step up and take charge for a bit. We didn't grumble, argue, or place blame. We just fixed the problems the best we could and took the time to explore Liverpool. I realized that night that I didn't want to spend my life with anyone else." - Redditor laidymondegreen

"This woman was expecting to spend some time on a beach with her boyfriend and instead was stuck in the awkward situation."

"I love telling this story, I hope you enjoy it. My grandfather was sick and nearing the end of his fight with lung cancer. I got a call from my aunt that I needed to come for another visit as his time was short. "I had assumed she was being dramatic as I had just seen him three weeks earlier and he was going pretty well. I figured I would take my new girlfriend, we would visit the grandparents, and then head off to Miami for a couple of days. "I had no idea what I was walking into. We show up on Friday evening to my grandfather now residing in a hospital bed, about 40 to 50 pounds less than three weeks earlier, and really in bad shape. I was crushed. I had to excuse my self and went out on the porch and balled my eyes out. My girlfriend came out to comfort me and after a while I felt better. Well, we visited all night and stayed the night in one of the guest rooms. "The next morning I was woken up by my aunt who told me quietly that grandpa had passed and she needed my help. I quickly sprang to action and began helping with the arrangements. I was busy calling family, calling a priest, funeral home, and trying to console my grandmother. About noon or so, I realized I kind of forgot about my girlfriend. "Well, she was in the kitchen cleaning up after making lunch for everyone and setting up snacks for family that was on the way. She even had a pie in the oven. This woman was expecting to spend some time on a beach with her boyfriend and instead was stuck in the awkward situation (to put it mildly). "This was the first time meeting any of my family and now she was surrounded by everyone during death in the family. She not only was being great, she never mentioned nothing about not leaving nor any of her feelings, she was just there to help if she could. That warmed my heart and I knew she was who I wanted to be with. My grandmother later that day was sitting thanking my girlfriend for all she did and then said 'I noticed how you handled today, that's enough in my book, you have my permission to marry my grandson.' Little did I know about a year later, with her approval (lol), I made that women my wife." - Redditor 9onthesnap

"We both stopped and slow danced to Christmas music."

"It was Christmas time and we had just moved in together. We were putting up our newly bought Christmas tree way too late on a weekday. I was setting up the tree and I turn around to her sitting on the ground putting the metal hangers through the ornaments. Everything in that moment was perfect, I just stopped and smiled. She noticed and asked why ... I never had to tell her because I could see in her eyes that she knew. We both stopped and slow danced to Christmas music while I soaked in the happiest moment of my life." - Redditor irondan23

"He had made me a mixtape of all our favorite songs."

"When after years of dealing with debilitating anxiety, I finally felt safe. The world isn't crashing into me anymore, and while I do still have things I get anxious about, I know that he'll help me get through them. The exact moment is when he had made me a mixtape of all our favorite songs for me. I still listen to it at least once a day. I love him like crazy." -Redditor ShannyPhantom

"Now I'd be lying if I said I wasn't attracted to her."

"When I was reunited with her after close to 10 years. We went to high school together and knew each other through friends. Graduated and went our separate ways. I joined the military and got married, she hopped around trying to find her place. I got divorced a few years later. Did the single thing for a while and then noticed her on Facebook.

"Now I'd be lying if I said I wasn't attracted to her. But after talking to her for a few days I realized I would rather keep her as a friend. She was just so cool and I had a habit of ruining every single relationship I was in. We ended up talking every single day for six months. Then I took a trip to see her (just as friends). I lasted less than six hours before we kissed. It was so easy to hide from our chemistry behind a computer screen, but in person I didn't stand a chance. We have been together for about three years now. Engaged. A baby on the way." - Redditor Knowledge930

"My dreams were about us just being together."

"My first thoughts when I woke up were about her. My last thoughts when I went to bed were about her. My dreams were about us just being together." - Redditor silverblaze92

"I started reflecting on my own relationship."

"One day, I was at a friend's house with another friend. I was dating my SO for a couple months, I appreciated them but I didn't give them as much love as I usually would if I was head-over-heels. One of my friends was talking about her ex and how horrible she was treated. "I started reflecting on my own relationship and realized that my SO is nothing like my friends' ex. After realizing how rare a person like that is (genuine and honest and kind), I showered him with love. I feel like those emotions were always there, I just didn't really realize it until after I saw how horribly others were treated." - Redditor mhmmgurl8

"He helped take care of my father. He helped take care of me. He never left."

"The last two weeks of my dad's life, he had Alzheimer's. We kept him at home until he had to go into the hospital. I was at my end. "I had been seeing my long distance boyfriend for a couple of months prior and was lamenting my plight. He stopped me and asked, 'Who takes care of you? I'm coming there tomorrow.' I protested, family drama, explaining his presence, not wanting him to have to deal with the situation. 'I'm coming. Deal with it.' He helped take care of my father. He helped take care of me. He never left. Almost two years now. Yeah. He's a keeper." - Redditor aloneinbatcountry

"She won that race, and my heart."

"Our friends were trying to set us up, and we both knew it and were open to it. We were playing a game of Trivial Pursuit, and they made the two of us play as a team. I already knew I liked her, but I fell in love with her during that game. One of the questions was 'Who was the xth President of the United States?' and I thought I would impress her by rattling them all off in order. She had the same idea, and it became a race. She won that race, and my heart." - Redditor honestyfish

"She also embodied all of the traits that I find really important."

"I realized one day that my wife was the first woman I'd dated to genuinely make me laugh, even when I didn't want to. She also embodied all of the traits that I find really important in a partner and was quickly becoming both my best friend and a role model." - Redditor Nine-Foot-Banana

"When I woke up early in the morning and saw him feeding my cat breakfast."

"When I woke up early in the morning and saw him feeding my cat breakfast." - Redditor thatsassygal

"I didn't know her at all and she caught me."

"When I was drunk and stumbling at our university's football game and almost fell. I didn't know her at all and she caught me and said, with the most gorgeous smile I've ever seen, "If you're going to fall, it better be for me.' I looked at her and said 'I'm going to make you my wife so we should hang out after this.' We're getting married in October." - Redditor hardshell1919

"He concluded by saying he greatly looked forward to the day when he could finally return to our dirt mound."

"My boyfriend and I have been together almost two years, but we got off to a bit of a slow start. He was super into me and I wasn't sure if I was into him. We were going out once or twice a week, and I was warming to him, but wasn't sure. I was honest about it and he said we'd take things at my pace, and if I wanted to end it, that was fine.

"Probably about three or four months into it, he took me to a concert at a venue that was outdoors, but had an attached indoor restaurant where we could get food to eat during the concert if we wanted. It was pretty crowded but we managed to secure a high-top table with no chairs on a little dirt mound after we ordered food. Some time later, he went back into the restaurant to pick up our food, but it took longer than either of us expected because I guess they were backed up.

"So he started texting me the most hilarious, cheesy series of 'letters.' I really wish I still had them; I feel like such an idiot that I didn't save them. They were written Civil War-style, like he was a soldier in the field battling through hordes of people to get our food. He concluded by saying he greatly looked forward to the day when he could finally return to our dirt mound.

"I'm not sure if I decided 100% I was in love, but that was definitely the first moment I thought, 'I could really see myself with him.'" - Redditor starryophonic

"He's the lens through which I see all the good in the world, so much so that he becomes it."

"The first time I heard him sing.

"He has a very raw, honest singing voice, one that carries emotion better than any other I've ever heard. He sang a cover of Damien Rice's 'Cannonball,' and I could just hear him feeling the words, pouring out everything he is and was and had been through into them. He brings out that sort of passionate intensity in me, and makes me a better person every day I know him. He thinks he's the lucky one, but he's wrong — he's the lens through which I see all the good in the world, so much so that he becomes it.

"His 'Cannonball' cover is still one of my favorite things to listen to; in fact, I'm listening to it now, because he's at work and I miss him." - Redditor molecularity

"I can't articulate how or why, I'm just not a words person, but I feel it really strongly."

"We weren't even dating yet, that wasn't even something that crossed my mind really. But we became super close in a short amount of time and she got sick. Like seriously sick, I almost took her to the ER a few times, I was so worried. "Leaving her place after she fell asleep, I have to say I cried every time, I was so scared and helpless. This went on for a few weeks, and she got better, brushed it off like nothing had happened, but my reaction to it all has stayed with me. I knew then that I really cared for her more than I realized, and even though we've only been dating for a little while, I'm old enough to know now that she's really special. I can't articulate how or why, I'm just not a words person, but I feel it really strongly. There is something blooming in my heart that I didn't think I was capable of." - Redditor HydrogenatedBee

"She came back a minute later holding the perfect pair of shoes."

"When we went to buy shoes. We had been dating for quite a long time, and I honestly fell in love with her way before that, but that's the moment where it really hit me. I had to buy these fancy shoes for her graduation ceremony, so we went to a gigantic shoe store that had sales. I like to shop, but I'm usually a really efficient shopper: I go into the store, see what I like, try it, pay, goodbye.

"But this time it was just dragging on and on and I couldn't find anything that suited me. I had already tried almost a dozen pairs and nothing I really liked: but the ceremony was close and it was our last chance to shop for shoes. I was getting a bit frustrated, and seeing that, she looked at me and just said 'Wait here a minute. I'll see what I can find.'

"She came back a minute later holding the perfect pair of shoes — pretty much exactly the picture I had in my head, and that I hadn't precisely communicated to her. It was the right size, the right price, the right everything. I was flabbergasted.

"And to this day, that's how I always think of her: the only person that I know who could go burrow in a mountain of random shoes and find the only pair I would really like." - Redditor Calembreloque