Royal weddings are often lavish events. But they're not just happy occasions for the couple and their families — they attract global media attention, high-profile guests, and jubilant crowds.
From horse-drawn carriages to decadent cakes and wedding dresses whose trains seem to billow for miles, here are stunning photos from royal wedding celebrations around the world.
Kei Moriya and Princess Ayako
Kei Moriya and Princess Ayako (Kyodo/Reuters)
Japanese Princess Ayako and her husband Kei Moriya bow their heads during worship at the Meiji Shrine after their wedding ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, on October 29, 2018.
Ayako gave up her royal status to marry a commoner.
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie (AP)
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, walks Princess Eugenie down the aisle at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex (Owen Humphreys/WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, leave following their wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Prince Joel Dawit Makonnen Haile Selassie and Princess Ariana Makonnen of Ethiopia
Prince Joel Dawit Makonnen Haile Selassie and Princess Ariana Makonnen of Ethiopia (Dotun Ayodeji)
Princess Ariana Makonnen of Ethiopia walks down the aisle on her wedding day at Debre Genet Medhane Alem Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church in Washington, DC, on September 9, 2017.
Prince Willem Alexander and Princess Maxima Zorreguieta of the Netherlands
Dutch Crown Prince Willem Alexander and his new bride Crown Princess Maxima Zorreguieta arrive February 2, 2002 at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, Holland after their wedding. (Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)
Dutch Crown Prince Willem Alexander and his new bride Crown Princess Maxima Zorreguieta arrive February 2, 2002, at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, Holland, after their wedding.
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden
Prince Carl Philip of Sweden dances with his new wife Princess Sofia of Sweden at their marriage ceremony at The Royal Palace on June 13, 2015 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Jonas Ekströmer/Pool /Getty Images))
Prince Carl Philip of Sweden dances with his new wife Princess Sofia of Sweden at their marriage ceremony at The Royal Palace on June 13, 2015, in Stockholm.
Kanjeng Pangeran Haryo Notonegoro and Gusti Kanjeng Ratu Hayu of Indonesia
Gusti Kanjeng Ratu Hayu and KPH Notonegoro wave to crowds while on their journey by carriage during the wedding ceremony parade as part of the Royal Wedding Held For Sultan Hamengkubuwono X's Daughter Gusti Ratu Kanjeng Hayu And KPH Notonegoro on October 23, 2013 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. (Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)
Kanjeng Pangeran Haryo Notonegoro and Gusti Kanjeng Ratu Hayu wave to crowds while on their journey by carriage as part of their royal wedding on October 23, 2013, in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Wales
Lady Diana Spencer, soon to become the Princess of Wales, showing her wedding gown for the first time, turns as her bridesmaids set her train on arrival at Saint Paul's Cathedral for her wedding to Prince Charles in London, July 29, 1981. (Mal Langsdon/Reuters)
Lady Diana Spencer, soon to become the Princess of Wales, turns as her bridesmaids set her train on arrival at Saint Paul's Cathedral for her wedding to Prince Charles in London, July 29, 1981.
Prince Felix and Princess Claire of Luxembourg
Princess Claire Of Luxembourg and Prince Felix Of Luxembourg are seen during their wedding ceremony at the Basilique Sainte Marie-Madeleine on September 21, 2013 in Saint-Maximin-La-Sainte-Baume, France. (Handout/Getty Images)
Princess Claire of Luxembourg and Prince Felix Of Luxembourg are seen during their wedding ceremony at the Basilique Sainte Marie-Madeleine on September 21, 2013, in Saint-Maximin-La-Sainte-Baume, France.
Hisanaga Shimazu and (former) Princess Suga of Japan
Takako Shimazu, second from left, formerly Princess Suga, the youngest daughter of Japan's Emperor Hirohito and Empress Nagako, and her husband Hisanaga Shimazu, left, a bank clerk, laugh during a news conference following their wedding ceremony in Tokyo in this March 10, 1960 photo. Princess Sayako, niece of Takako and the only daughter and the youngest child of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, will be the first princess to abandon her royal status in 45 years when she weds Tokyo city bureaucrat Yoshiki Kuroda Tuesday, Nov. 15. (AP)
Takako Shimazu, formerly Princess Suga until she married a commoner, and her husband Hisanaga Shimazu, a bank clerk, laugh during a news conference following their wedding ceremony in Tokyo in this March 10, 1960.
Christopher O'Neill and Princess Madeleine of Sweden
hristopher O'Neill and Princess Madeleine of Sweden are taken by horse and carriage from the Royal Palace of Stockholm to Riddarholmen after the wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O'Neill hosted by King Carl Gustaf XIV and Queen Silvia at The Royal Palace on June 8, 2013 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Torsten Laursen/Getty Images)
Christopher O'Neill and Princess Madeleine of Sweden are taken by horse and carriage from the Royal Palace of Stockholm to Riddarholmen after their wedding at The Royal Palace on June 8, 2013, in Stockholm, Sweden.
Prince Rainier and Grace Kelly of Monaco
Grace Kelly walks up the aisle of Monaco Cathedral, on the arm of her father, John B. Kelly, for her wedding to Prince Rainier, on April 19, 1956. (AP)
Grace Kelly walks up the aisle of Monaco Cathedral, on the arm of her father, John B. Kelly, for her wedding to Prince Rainier, on April 19, 1956.
Prince Daniel, Duke of Vastergotland and Princess Victoria of Sweden
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel, Duke of Vastergotland share a slice of wedding cake during the Wedding Banquet at the Royal Palace on June 19, 2010 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Jonas Ekstromer/Pool/Getty Images))
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel, Duke of Vastergotland share a slice of wedding cake during the Wedding Banquet at the Royal Palace on June 19, 2010, in Stockholm, Sweden.
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Ashi Jetsun Pema
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Ashi Jetsun Pema (Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)
His majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and the Queen Ashi Jetsun Pema walk out after their marriage ceremony is completed on October 13, 2011, in Punakha, Bhutan. The Dzong is the same venue that hosted the King's historic coronation ceremony in 2008.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip are seen leaving Westminster Abbey, London, on Nov. 20, 1947, following their wedding service. (AP)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip are seen leaving Westminster Abbey, London, on November 20, 1947, following their wedding service.
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene Wittstock of Monaco
Fireworks light up the harbour after the religious ceremony of the Royal Wedding of Prince Albert II of Monaco to Charlene Wittstock on July 2, 2011 in Monaco, Monaco. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Fireworks light up the harbor after the religious ceremony of the Royal Wedding of Prince Albert II of Monaco to Charlene Wittstock on July 2, 2011, in Monaco, Monaco.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Their Royal Highnesses Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge kiss on the balcony at Buckingham Palace on April 29, 2011 in London, England. The marriage of the second in line to the British throne was led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and was attended by 1900 guests, including foreign Royal family members and heads of state. Thousands of well-wishers from around the world have also flocked to London to witness the spectacle and pageantry of the Royal Wedding. (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)
Prince William and Kate Middleton kiss on the balcony at Buckingham Palace on April 29, 2011, in London, England.
King Constantine and Princess Anne Marie of Greece
King Constantine of Greece and Princess Anne Marie on their wedding day, at Athens Orthodox Cathedral, September 19th 1964. (Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
King Constantine of Greece and Princess Anne Marie on their wedding day, at Athens Orthodox Cathedral, September 19, 1964.
Prince Carlos de Bourbon de Parme and Princess Annemarie Gualtherie van Weezel of Belgium
Princess Annemarie Gualtherie van Weezel and Prince Carlos de Bourbon de Parme leave church after their Royal Wedding at Abbaye de la Cambre on November 20, 2010 in Brussels, Belgium. (Mark Renders/Getty Images)
Princess Annemarie Gualtherie van Weezel and Prince Carlos de Bourbon de Parme leave church after their Royal Wedding at Abbaye de la Cambre on November 20, 2010, in Brussels, Belgium.
Yoshiki Kuroda and Sayako Kuroda of Japan
Sayako Kuroda, right, and her husband Yoshiki Kuroda raise glasses of champagne to toast during their wedding banguet at a Tokyo hotel Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2005. Sayako, the daughter of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, gave up her royal status as princess by marrying Kuroda, a Tokyo city employee. (Koji Sasahara/Pool/Getty Images)
Sayako Kuroda and Yoshiki Kuroda raise glasses of Champagne to toast during their wedding banquet at a Tokyo hotel Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2005. Sayako, the daughter of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, gave up her royal status as princess by marrying Kuroda, a Tokyo government employee.
Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark
Danish Crown Prince Frederik and his bride Princess Mary kiss as the Royal couple appear on the balcony of Christian VII's Palace after their wedding on May 14, 2004 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The romance began in 2000 when Miss Mary Elizabeth Donaldson met the heir to one of Europe's oldest monarchies over drinks at the Sydney Olympics, where he was with the Danish sailing team. (Ian Waldie/Getty Images)
Danish Crown Prince Frederik and his bride Princess Mary kiss as the royal couple appear on the balcony of Christian VII's Palace after their wedding on May 14, 2004, in Copenhagen, Denmark. The romance began in 2000 when Miss Mary Elizabeth Donaldson met the heir to one of Europe's oldest monarchies over drinks at the Sydney Olympics, where he was with the Danish sailing team.
Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah and Sarah Salleh of Brunei
Brunei's Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah and his bride Sarah Salleh walk through the aisle after the wedding ceremony at Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2004. The future king of oil-rich Brunei presented his new teenage bride to the world on Thursday in a gilded, traditional ceremony attended by Asian leaders and Arab royalty. (Bazuki Muhammad/Pool/Getty Images)
Brunei's Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah and his bride Sarah Salleh walk through the aisle after the wedding ceremony at Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Thursday, September 9, 2004. The future king of oil-rich Brunei presented his teenage bride to the world on Thursday in a gilded, traditional ceremony attended by Asian leaders and Arab royalty.
Prince Felipe and Letizia Ortiz of Spain
Spain's Crown Prince Felipe and his bride Letizia Ortiz attend a service in Atocha church, following their wedding in Madrid, Saturday May 22, 2004. (Bernat Armangue/Pool/Getty Images)
Spain's Crown Prince Felipe and his bride Letizia Ortiz attend a service in Atocha church, following their wedding in Madrid, May 22, 2004.
Prince Jaime de Bourbon Parme and Viktoria Cservenyak of the Netherlands
Prince Jaime de Bourbon Parme and Viktoria Cservenyak leave after their wedding at The Church Of Our Lady At Ascension on October 5, 2013 in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. (Michel Porro/Getty Images)
Prince Jaime de Bourbon Parme and Viktoria Cservenyak leave after their wedding at The Church Of Our Lady At Ascension on October 5, 2013, in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.
Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy, Prince of Venice, and Clotilde Courau, Princess of Venice
French actress Clotilde Courau looks over the shoulder of her new husband Emanuele Filiberto, the head of the Royal House of Savoy leave their wedding held at Rome's elite Santa Maria degli Angeli church September 25, 2003 in Rome, Italy. (Franco Origlia/Getty Images)
French actress Clotilde Courau looks over the shoulder of her new husband Emanuele Filiberto, the head of the Royal House of Savoy, as they leave their wedding, which was held at Rome's elite Santa Maria degli Angeli church on September 25, 2003, in Rome, Italy.
Ari Behn and Princess Martha Louise of Norway
Princess Martha Louise of Norway and writer Ari Behn wave to crowds as they walk to the Stiftsgarden Palace after their wedding May 23, 2002 in Trondheim, Norway. (Michel Porro/Getty Images)
Princess Martha Louise of Norway and writer Ari Behn wave to crowds as they walk to the Stiftsgarden Palace after their wedding May 23, 2002, in Trondheim, Norway.
Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark
Denmark's Prince Joachim married Marie Cavallier of France in Moegeltoender, Denmark on Saturday May 24, 2008. Prince Joachim and Marie Cavallier of France exchanged vows Saturday in a church wedding attended by Scandinavian royals and other dignitaries. Joachim is Queen Margrethe's youngest son and fourth in line to Denmark's throne. The 38-year-old divorce announced in October that he was engaged to Cavallier, who is 32. (Jens Dige/AP)
Denmark's Prince Joachim married Marie Cavallier of France in Moegeltoender, Denmark, on May 24, 2008. Prince Joachim and Marie Cavallier of France exchanged vows Saturday in a church wedding attended by Scandinavian royals and other dignitaries. Joachim is Queen Margrethe's youngest son and fourth in line to Denmark's throne.
King Mohamed VI and Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco
King Mohamed VI of Morocco sits with his wife Princess Lalla Salma at the royal palace July 13, 2002 in Rabat, Morocco. Public celebrations for the Moroccan king's marriage took place, which broke a tradition of keeping royal wives hidden. (Courtesy Moroccan Government/Getty Images)
King Mohamed VI of Morocco sits with his wife Princess Lalla Salma at the royal palace July 13, 2002, in Rabat, Morocco. The public celebrations broke a tradition of keeping royal wives hidden.
King Letsie III and Karabo Motsoeneng of Lesotho
King Letsie III of Lesotho and his new bride, Karabo Motsoeneng wave to those who attended their traditional Catholic wedding ceremony in the national stadium in Maseru, Lesotho, Friday, February 18, 2000. (Lori Waselchuk/AP)
King Letsie III of Lesotho and his new bride, Karabo Motsoeneng, wave to those who attended their traditional Catholic wedding ceremony in the national stadium in Maseru, Lesotho, February 18, 2000.
Philipp von Lattorff and Princess Tatjana of Liechtenstein
Princess Tatjana of Liechtenstein (L) and German businessman Philipp von Lattorff wave to the audience after their wedding in the cathedral of Vaduz June 5, 1999. The 26-year old Tatjana is the only daughter of the royal couple of Liechtenstein. (Stringer/Reuters)
Princess Tatjana of Liechtenstein and German businessman Philipp von Lattorff wave to the crowd after their wedding in the cathedral of Vaduz on June 5, 1999.
Prince Abdul Malik and Dayangku Raabi'atul 'Adawiyyah Pengiran Haji Bolkiah of Brunei
Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah holds the arm of his son Prince Abdul Malik to bless Malik's new wife Dayangku Raabi'atul 'Adawiyyah Pengiran Haji Bolkiah during the "bersanding" or enthronement ceremony at their wedding in the Nurul Iman Palace in Bandar Seri Begawan April 12, 2015. Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is one of the world's richest men. (Olivia Harris/Reuters)
Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah holds the arm of his son Prince Abdul Malik to bless Malik's new wife Dayangku Raabi'atul 'Adawiyyah Pengiran Haji Bolkiah during the "bersanding," or enthronement ceremony, at their wedding in the Nurul Iman Palace in Bandar Seri Begawan April 12, 2015. Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is one of the world's richest men.
Prince Laurent and Claire Coombs of Belgium
Brussels, Belgium. (Mark Renders/Getty Images)
Prince Laurent of Belgium and his bride Claire Coombs, King Albert and Queen Paola, Nicolas Coombs and Nicole Mertens, wave to the crowd from the balcony of Brussels Royal Palace on April 12, 2003, in Brussels, Belgium. Prince Laurent of Belgium married Claire Coombs at a ceremony in Brussels townhall.
Prince Ali and Reem Ibrahimi of Jordan
Jordan's Prince Ali (R), the half brother of the Jordanian monarch King Abdullah sits next to his bride Reem Ibrahimi, the daughter of U.N.'s Akhdar al-Ibrahimi, during a private royal family wedding held at the Royal Palace in Amman September 7, 2004. (Yousef Allan AJ/GB/Reuters)
Jordan's Prince Ali, the half brother of the Jordanian monarch King Abdullah, sits next to his bride, Reem Ibrahimi, the daughter of U.N.'s Akhdar al-Ibrahimi, during a private royal family wedding held at the Royal Palace in Amman on September 7, 2004.
Prince Mweli Mzizi of the Zulu Royal household and Debra Patta
Radio announcer Debra Patta, left, and her husband, a member of the Zulu Royal household, Prince Mweli Mzizi, right, after their wedding in Johannesburg Saturday January 6, 1996. Several members of Mzizi's family arrived from KwaZulu Natal Province and a number of Patta's relatives flew in from Italy to witness the couple exchange vows. (AP Photo/Cathy Pinnock)
Radio announcer Debra Patta and her husband, a member of the Zulu Royal household, Prince Mweli Mzizi, after their wedding in Johannesburg on January 6, 1996. Several members of Mzizi's family arrived from KwaZulu Natal Province and a number of Patta's relatives flew in from Italy to witness the couple exchange vows.
