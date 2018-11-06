These celebrities shared photos of themselves voting and getting others involved in voting too during the 2018 midterm elections.
Many celebrities are vocal when it comes to politics, no matter what side of the aisle that they fall on. And with the midterm elections happening on Tuesday, stars took to their social media to encourage followers to get out and vote.
We rounded up some of the photos of celebrities who are proudly rocking "I Voted" stickers this year.
#emo#4oCc##Mankind -- that word should have new meaning for all of us today. We can't be consumed by our petty differences anymore. We will be united in our common interests...We're fighting for our right to live, to exist... #emo#4oCY##We will not go quietly into the night! We will not vanish without a fight! We're going to live on! We're going to survive!#emo#4oCZ###emo#4oCd## -President Thomas J. Whitmore, #emo#4oCc##Independence Day,#emo#4oCd## 1996. TODAY, EVERYONE, EVERYWHERE: VOTE!!!
Waking up every day to the news of another tragedy is enough. It#emo#4oCZ##s hard and you can feel so out of control like there#emo#4oCZ##s nothing we can do. But we can.. we can VOTE. Vote for CHANGE. Tomorrow is the big day. Make your plans to vote NOW!!!!! #emo#77iP## go to my story and click on the #emo#4oCc##I Voted#emo#4oCd## sticker to find voting locations near you!!!!
I JUST VOTED IN MY STATE OF FLORIDA!!!!!!!! ELECTION DAY IS NOVEMBER 6 AND EARLY VOTING GOES TO NOVEMBER 4. GO TO VOTE.ORG TO FIND YOUR NEAREST POLLING PLACE, THIS WEBSITE#emo#4oCZ##S INFORMATION IS SO CLEAR AND EASY TO UNDERSTAND. I AM SORRY FOR THE CAPITALS, I JUST FEEL REALLY EXCITED THAT I JUST VOTED BECAUSE I FEEL LIKE IM TAKING MY FRUSTRATION AT THE INJUSTICES THAT HAPPEN IN OUR COUNTRY AND TURNING IT INTO ACTION!!! EVERY SINGLE ONE OF US CAN TURN THOSE FEELINGS INTO ACTION WHEN WE SHOW UP TO VOTE. ONE VOTE CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE. WE CAN CONTRIBUTE AND HELP WRITE THE STORY OF OUR COUNTRY JUST BY TAKING A FEW MINUTES OUT OF OUR DAY TO VOTE!!! ALSO ITS MY GRANDMAS FIRST TIME VOTING IN THE UNITED STATES AND SHE DID HER RESEARCH AND PREPARED HERSELF AND WE ARE ALL FEELING SO GOOD !!! LETS. GOOOO. LETS VOTE! #emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP##VOTE.ORG.
