Lifestyle 34 celebrities who proudly voted in the midterm election

  • Published: , Refreshed:

These celebrities shared photos of themselves voting and getting others involved in voting too during the 2018 midterm elections.

emily blunt jhn play

emily blunt jhn

(Instagram/John Krasinski)

Many celebrities are vocal when it comes to politics, no matter what side of the aisle that they fall on. And with the midterm elections happening on Tuesday, stars took to their social media to encourage followers to get out and vote.

We rounded up some of the photos of celebrities who are proudly rocking "I Voted" stickers this year.

Tom Hanks handed in his today

Jennifer Garner handed in her sticker

Every #vote counts.

Laura Prepon braved the rain to go vote

Jeff Goldblum shared an inspirational quote

Amy Schumer said it all with a hashtag

#votewithus

Julie Louis-Dreyfuss shared a video of mailing in her ballot

Mandy Moore wore her sticker on her nose

Sam Waterson gave voters a ride

Mariska Hargitay shared lots of hashtags

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden posed together

#emo#77iP###emo#8J+kmA==###emo#8J+PvQ==##

Olivia Wilde shared how awesome voting could be

Go be awesome and VOTE YOUR FRIGGIN FACE OFF!

Seth Meyers made voting a family affair

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds took a birthday snap

Drew Barrymore had fun with her sticker

Diddy brought back an old catchphrase

Lea Michele shared an emotional message

Jada Pinkett Smith couldn't say it enough

VOTEVOTEVOTEVOTEVOTEVOTEVOTE!!! I did

Camila Cabello voted in Florida

I JUST VOTED IN MY STATE OF FLORIDA!!!!!!!! ELECTION DAY IS NOVEMBER 6 AND EARLY VOTING GOES TO NOVEMBER 4. GO TO VOTE.ORG TO FIND YOUR NEAREST POLLING PLACE, THIS WEBSITE#emo#4oCZ##S INFORMATION IS SO CLEAR AND EASY TO UNDERSTAND. I AM SORRY FOR THE CAPITALS, I JUST FEEL REALLY EXCITED THAT I JUST VOTED BECAUSE I FEEL LIKE IM TAKING MY FRUSTRATION AT THE INJUSTICES THAT HAPPEN IN OUR COUNTRY AND TURNING IT INTO ACTION!!! EVERY SINGLE ONE OF US CAN TURN THOSE FEELINGS INTO ACTION WHEN WE SHOW UP TO VOTE. ONE VOTE CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE. WE CAN CONTRIBUTE AND HELP WRITE THE STORY OF OUR COUNTRY JUST BY TAKING A FEW MINUTES OUT OF OUR DAY TO VOTE!!! ALSO ITS MY GRANDMAS FIRST TIME VOTING IN THE UNITED STATES AND SHE DID HER RESEARCH AND PREPARED HERSELF AND WE ARE ALL FEELING SO GOOD !!! LETS. GOOOO. LETS VOTE! #emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP##VOTE.ORG.

Kerry Washington said she loved voting

Olivia Munn shared who she is

Emmy Rossum checked voting off her list

Mindy Kaling got her followers involved

Justin Timberlake shared his absentee ballot selfie

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt posed together

#Vote

Reese Witherspoon wore her sticker proudly

I Voted! How about you?!

Zendaya danced for joy with her sticker

I voted, you?

Jimmy Fallon posed proudly

Jessica Alba made voting a family affair

Milo Ventimiglia took a low-key selfie

Michele Selene Ang challenged others to vote too

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw were all smiles

Voted!!!!

