news
Afghan voters defied scores of threats, violence, and technical issues to vote in Afghanistan's parliamentary election over the weekend.
More than 4 million people cast their votes on more than 2,500 candidates nationwide for 250 legislative seats. With an estimated 8.8 million registered voters, that's a turnout of 45%.
A record 418 women were candidates in the tense election, which is being held more than three years late and amid threats of attack from the Taliban and the Islamic State group.
See how voters turned out despite the election's conditions:
Afghan officials announced the end of parliamentary elections Monday, after at least 36 people were killed in nearly 200 attacks on the first day of polling, according to Deputy Interior Minister Akhtar Mohammed Ibrahimi.
play
An Afghan woman casts her vote in a polling station during Parliamentary election in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Tens of thousands of Afghan forces fanned out across the country as voting began Saturday in the elections that followed a campaign marred by relentless violence. (Rahmat Gul/AP)
Source: Associated Press
The Taliban had vowed to attack the election before a suicide bomber blew himself up in the first attack Saturday in front of a polling station in a Kabul school, killing at least 15 people.
play
An injured man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Police say a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of a polling station in a school in the northern Kabul neighborhood of Khair Khana, the first major attack in Saturday's parliamentary elections. (Rahmat Gul/AP)
Source: BBC
Widespread violence did not deter scores of voters for turning out after a 3-year delay, with many telling the BBC they were emboldened by threats of attack, vowing: "We won't let the Taliban win."
play
Afghan men line up to cast their votes, outside a polling station during the Parliamentary election at a polling station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Tens of thousands of Afghan forces fanned out across the country as voting began Saturday in the elections that followed a campaign marred by relentless violence. (Rahmat Gul/AP)
Source: BBC
Election officials extended some polling sites to Sunday after technical and personnel issues.
play
Afghans line up to cast their votes during a parliamentary election at a polling station in Kabul, Afghanistan October 21, 2018. (Omar Sobhani/Reuters)
Source: BBC
Independent Elections Commission employees administered paper ballots to ensure a simpler process and reliable results from millions of voters, though the sheets sometimes ran several pages to accommodate the scores of candidates.
play
In this Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, photo, an employee of Independent Elections Commission, left, prepares a ballot paper for a young female voter before casting her vote at a polling station in Faizabad, center of northern Badakhshan province, Afghanistan’s parliamentary elections entered a second day on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, following violence and chaos that caused delays and interruptions on the first day of polling. (Omer Abrar/AP)
Source: CNN
As a final identification measure, each voter dips their finger in ink after casting a ballot. Beyond verification, the electoral stain makes for an iconic image.
play
An Afghan woman inks her finger during the Parliamentary elections in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Tens of thousands of Afghan forces fanned out across the country as voting began Saturday in the elections that followed a campaign marred by relentless violence. (Rahmat Gul/AP)
Though it was under the same guidelines as any other Afghanistan election, this year's record-setting election includes more than 2,500 candidates, 418 of whom are women, aiming for 250 seats.
play
An Afghan woman shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Tens of thousands of Afghan forces fanned out across the country as voting began Saturday in the elections that followed a campaign marred by relentless violence. (Rahmat Gul/AP)
Source: BBC
Despite the 2009 passage of repressive Shi’a Family Law policy, Afghan women previously set record voter and candidate rates in the 2014 elections.
play
An Afghan woman shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Tens of thousands of Afghan forces fanned out across the country as voting began Saturday in the elections that followed a campaign marred by relentless violence. (Rahmat Gul/AP)
Source: Central Asia Institute
Women set new records of engagement again in 2018 in similarly harsh conditions. Ten candidates were killed during their campaigns for the vote.
play
An Afghan woman shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Tens of thousands of Afghan forces fanned out across the country as voting began Saturday in the elections that followed a campaign marred by relentless violence. (Rahmat Gul/AP)
Source: Washington Post
Election officials announced the election's end Monday after they said around 4 million people cast their votes at some 4576 polling centers, out of 8.8 million registered voters.
play
An Afghan woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 20, 2018. (Omar Sobhani/Reuters)
Source: The Associated Press, BBC
Afghan leadership hailed the high voter engagement as a victory over the attackers that had targeted the elections.
play
Afghan women shows their inked fingers after casting their votes at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Tens of thousands of Afghan forces fanned out across the country as voting began Saturday in the elections that followed a campaign marred by relentless violence. (Rahmat Gul/AP)
Source: The Associated Press
President Ashraf Ghani said in a speech aired on state television Monday voters had shown "they would not surrender to any threats or warnings," and "they also have the power and will to defeat their enemies."
play
Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani speaks during a ceremony marking the 23th anniversary of the defeat of the communist regime in Afghanistan, in Kabul May 2, 2015. (REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail)
Source: The Associated Press