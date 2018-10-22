Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle 4 million voters turned out to Afghanistan's parliamentary elections despite deadly attacks, defiantly saying 'We won't let the Taliban win'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

After scores of threats, violence, and technical issues interfered with Afghanistan's parliamentary election over the weekend, more than 4 million people cast their votes on more than 2,500 candidates nationwide, more than 400 of whom are women.

An Afghan woman shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. play

An Afghan woman shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.

(Rahmat Gul/AP)

Subscribe to BI newsletter
Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive BI newsletter.

Afghan voters defied scores of threats, violence, and technical issues to vote in Afghanistan's parliamentary election over the weekend.

More than 4 million people cast their votes on more than 2,500 candidates nationwide for 250 legislative seats. With an estimated 8.8 million registered voters, that's a turnout of 45%.

A record 418 women were candidates in the tense election, which is being held more than three years late and amid threats of attack from the Taliban and the Islamic State group.

See how voters turned out despite the election's conditions:

Afghan officials announced the end of parliamentary elections Monday, after at least 36 people were killed in nearly 200 attacks on the first day of polling, according to Deputy Interior Minister Akhtar Mohammed Ibrahimi.

An Afghan woman casts her vote in a polling station during Parliamentary election in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Tens of thousands of Afghan forces fanned out across the country as voting began Saturday in the elections that followed a campaign marred by relentless violence. play

An Afghan woman casts her vote in a polling station during Parliamentary election in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Tens of thousands of Afghan forces fanned out across the country as voting began Saturday in the elections that followed a campaign marred by relentless violence.

(Rahmat Gul/AP)

Source: Associated Press



The Taliban had vowed to attack the election before a suicide bomber blew himself up in the first attack Saturday in front of a polling station in a Kabul school, killing at least 15 people.

An injured man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Police say a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of a polling station in a school in the northern Kabul neighborhood of Khair Khana, the first major attack in Saturday's parliamentary elections. play

An injured man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Police say a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of a polling station in a school in the northern Kabul neighborhood of Khair Khana, the first major attack in Saturday's parliamentary elections.

(Rahmat Gul/AP)

Source: BBC



Widespread violence did not deter scores of voters for turning out after a 3-year delay, with many telling the BBC they were emboldened by threats of attack, vowing: "We won't let the Taliban win."

Afghan men line up to cast their votes, outside a polling station during the Parliamentary election at a polling station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Tens of thousands of Afghan forces fanned out across the country as voting began Saturday in the elections that followed a campaign marred by relentless violence. play

Afghan men line up to cast their votes, outside a polling station during the Parliamentary election at a polling station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Tens of thousands of Afghan forces fanned out across the country as voting began Saturday in the elections that followed a campaign marred by relentless violence.

(Rahmat Gul/AP)

Source: BBC



Election officials extended some polling sites to Sunday after technical and personnel issues.

Afghans line up to cast their votes during a parliamentary election at a polling station in Kabul, Afghanistan October 21, 2018. play

Afghans line up to cast their votes during a parliamentary election at a polling station in Kabul, Afghanistan October 21, 2018.

(Omar Sobhani/Reuters)

Source: BBC



Independent Elections Commission employees administered paper ballots to ensure a simpler process and reliable results from millions of voters, though the sheets sometimes ran several pages to accommodate the scores of candidates.

In this Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, photo, an employee of Independent Elections Commission, left, prepares a ballot paper for a young female voter before casting her vote at a polling station in Faizabad, center of northern Badakhshan province, Afghanistan’s parliamentary elections entered a second day on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, following violence and chaos that caused delays and interruptions on the first day of polling. play

In this Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, photo, an employee of Independent Elections Commission, left, prepares a ballot paper for a young female voter before casting her vote at a polling station in Faizabad, center of northern Badakhshan province, Afghanistan’s parliamentary elections entered a second day on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, following violence and chaos that caused delays and interruptions on the first day of polling.

(Omer Abrar/AP)

Source: CNN



As a final identification measure, each voter dips their finger in ink after casting a ballot. Beyond verification, the electoral stain makes for an iconic image.

An Afghan woman inks her finger during the Parliamentary elections in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Tens of thousands of Afghan forces fanned out across the country as voting began Saturday in the elections that followed a campaign marred by relentless violence. play

An Afghan woman inks her finger during the Parliamentary elections in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Tens of thousands of Afghan forces fanned out across the country as voting began Saturday in the elections that followed a campaign marred by relentless violence.

(Rahmat Gul/AP)


Though it was under the same guidelines as any other Afghanistan election, this year's record-setting election includes more than 2,500 candidates, 418 of whom are women, aiming for 250 seats.

An Afghan woman shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Tens of thousands of Afghan forces fanned out across the country as voting began Saturday in the elections that followed a campaign marred by relentless violence. play

An Afghan woman shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Tens of thousands of Afghan forces fanned out across the country as voting began Saturday in the elections that followed a campaign marred by relentless violence.

(Rahmat Gul/AP)

Source: BBC



Despite the 2009 passage of repressive Shi’a Family Law policy, Afghan women previously set record voter and candidate rates in the 2014 elections.

An Afghan woman shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Tens of thousands of Afghan forces fanned out across the country as voting began Saturday in the elections that followed a campaign marred by relentless violence. play

An Afghan woman shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Tens of thousands of Afghan forces fanned out across the country as voting began Saturday in the elections that followed a campaign marred by relentless violence.

(Rahmat Gul/AP)

Source: Central Asia Institute



Women set new records of engagement again in 2018 in similarly harsh conditions. Ten candidates were killed during their campaigns for the vote.

An Afghan woman shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Tens of thousands of Afghan forces fanned out across the country as voting began Saturday in the elections that followed a campaign marred by relentless violence. play

An Afghan woman shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Tens of thousands of Afghan forces fanned out across the country as voting began Saturday in the elections that followed a campaign marred by relentless violence.

(Rahmat Gul/AP)

Source: Washington Post



Election officials announced the election's end Monday after they said around 4 million people cast their votes at some 4576 polling centers, out of 8.8 million registered voters.

An Afghan woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 20, 2018. play

An Afghan woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 20, 2018.

(Omar Sobhani/Reuters)

Source: The Associated Press, BBC



Afghan leadership hailed the high voter engagement as a victory over the attackers that had targeted the elections.

Afghan women shows their inked fingers after casting their votes at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Tens of thousands of Afghan forces fanned out across the country as voting began Saturday in the elections that followed a campaign marred by relentless violence. play

Afghan women shows their inked fingers after casting their votes at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Tens of thousands of Afghan forces fanned out across the country as voting began Saturday in the elections that followed a campaign marred by relentless violence.

(Rahmat Gul/AP)

Source: The Associated Press



President Ashraf Ghani said in a speech aired on state television Monday voters had shown "they would not surrender to any threats or warnings," and "they also have the power and will to defeat their enemies."

Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani speaks during a ceremony marking the 23th anniversary of the defeat of the communist regime in Afghanistan, in Kabul May 2, 2015. play

Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani speaks during a ceremony marking the 23th anniversary of the defeat of the communist regime in Afghanistan, in Kabul May 2, 2015.

(REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail)

Source: The Associated Press



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle The Mountain from 'Game of Thrones' has married his...bullet
3 Lifestyle The 10 richest people in Africa and where their billions...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

chickenmonster
Lifestyle A ‘headless chicken monster’ was just spotted in the deep ocean, and people don’t know how to feel about it
Jess has an now-iconic wardrobe.
Lifestyle The 19 best outfits Jess Day wore on 'New Girl'
Lifestyle Africa’s most awarded wine headwinemaker, Neil Groenewaldon opens up over a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon on the business of wine making
Greg Stephen in 2014.
Lifestyle A youth basketball coach admitted to sexually exploiting at least 400 young boys by secretly recording them
X
Advertisement