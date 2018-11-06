news

Age doesn't necessarily matter when it comes to love for these Hollywood May-December romances.

From the 12 years between Jay-Z and Beyoncé to the 17 years between George and Amal Clooney, these celebrities have found their match in partners more than 10 years older than them.

Here are 44 celebrity couples with a big age gap between them.

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder: 10 years

Reed, 30, and Somerhalder, 39, started their relationship in 2014. They were engaged in early 2015 and were married in April that same year. The couple welcomed daughter Bodhi Soleil in July 2017.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo: 10 years

Levine, 39, married Victoria's Secret model Prinsloo, 30, in 2014. Prinsloo gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Dusty Rose, in 2016 and announced a second pregnancy on Instagram in September 2017.

Camila Cabello and Matthew Hussey: 10 years

According to "E! News," the 21-year-old singer and 31-year-old relationship coach started dating in 2018. The two were spotted getting close while on a trip to Mexico.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: 10 years

The 26-year-old singer and 36-year-old actress made their first public appearance together in 2017 — a year before they reportedly began dating. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Chopra said that she and Jonas were both wearing Ralph Lauren to the Met Gala, so they decided to attend the event together. She described the night as "fun," but didn't reveal much of anything else.

They confirmed their engagement in August after much speculation.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds: 11 years

Reynolds, 42, and Lively, 31, met and became friends while filming "Green Lantern" about a year before they officially started dating in 2011. They married in 2012. The happily married couple have two daughters, James and Ines.

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden: 11 years

"Modern Family" star Winter, 20, has been dating actor Meaden, 31, since 2016 and moved in with him in 2017.

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander: 11 years

Vikander, 30, and Fassbender, 41, started dating after meeting on the set of "The Light Between Oceans." They married in a secret ceremony in 2017.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé: 12 years

Beyoncé, 37, and Jay-Z, 48, first started dating back in 2001 before tying the knot April 4, 2008. Blue Ivy Carter was born in 2012, and the couple welcomed twins, Rumi and Sir, in June 2017.

William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman: 12 years

"Desperate Housewives" actress Huffman, 55, and "Shameless" actor Macy, 68, dated on-and-off for 15 years before marrying in 1997. They have two daughters.

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon: 12 years

Davis, 53, has been married to Tennon, 64, since 2003. The couple adopted a daughter in 2011. Tennon has two kids from previous relationships.

Zachary Quinto and Miles McMillan: 12 years

"Star Trek" actor Quinto, 41, has been dating model McMillan, 29, since 2013. They moved in together in 2015.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness: 13 years

Jackman, 50, and Lee-Furness, 62, have been together for more than 20 years, meeting on the 1995 set of Australian show "Correlli" and marrying in 1996. They've adopted two kids.

Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin: 13 years

"True Blood" costars Moyer, 49, and Paquin, 36, started dating while filming the first season of the HBO show, which ran from 2008 to 2014. They were married in August 2010 and had fraternal twins, Charlie and Poppy, in September 2012. Moyer has two other kids, Billy and Lilac, from a previous marriage.

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey: 13 years

McConaughey, 49, met model Alves, 36, in 2006. He proposed on Christmas in 2011, and the couple married in June 2012. They have three kids: sons Levi and Livingston and daughter Vida.

Matt Bomer and Simon Halls: 13 years

Bomer, 41, and publicist Halls, 54, married in 2011. They have three sons.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green: 13 years

Fox, 32, and Green, 45, met on the set of "Hope & Faith" when she was 18. They became engaged in 2006 and they reportedly split three years later, but then the couple married in 2010. Fox filed for divorce in 2015. But by 2016, the couple was back together. They have three sons, and Fox is a stepmom to Green's son from a previous relationship.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi: 15 years

DeGeneres, 60, and de Rossi, 45, been together since 2004 and tied the knot in 2008 after the same-sex marriage ban in California was overturned.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie: 15 years

Disick, the 35-year-old father of Kourtney Kardashian's three kids, is now dating 20-year-old model Richie, the daughter of Lionel Richie, who is apparently not pleased with the relationship and told Us Weekly he is "scared to death."

Daryl Hannah and Neil Young: 15 years

Hannah, 57, and Young, 72, got married in 2018. Young confirmed the news in November when he shared a video online urging fans to vote and referred to Hannah as his "wife." People reported that the couple had two seperate ceremonies: one on Young's yacht and another in California. They started dating in 2014.

Kate Beckinsale and Jack Whitehall: 15 years

Beckinsale, 45, was seen kissing Whitehall, 30, in November 2018 while in Los Angeles. Neither has confirmed the relationship yet.

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan: 16 years

"One Tree Hill" actress Burton, 36, and "The Walking Dead" villain Morgan, 52, have been dating since 2009. Morgan has referred to Burton as his wife, but no announcement of an official marriage was ever made. The couple has one son and a daughter.

Amal and George Clooney: 17 years

George, 57, met international human-rights lawyer Amal, 40, at a dinner party hosted by a mutual friend in 2013. The couple tied the knot in Italy in 2014 and welcomed twins, Ella and Alexander, in June 2017.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz: 17 years

Model Klum, 45, started dating Tokio Hotel guitarist Kaulitz, 29, in 2018. Klum opened up to InStyle about how dating a man 17 years her junior makes people bring up age more.

"My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it," she said. "That's really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don't really think about it that much otherwise."

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino: 17 years

Gaga, 32, is engaged to 49-year-old talent agent Carino. The singer confirmed the engagement in October when she referred to him as her fiancé in a speech at ELLE's 25th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration. They've been dating since February 2017.

Olivier Sarkozy and Mary-Kate Olsen: 17 years

French banker Sarkozy, 49, and Olsen, 32, were engaged in 2014 after reportedly dating for two years. They married in a small ceremony in 2015.

Amber Tamblyn and David Cross: 19 years

Tamblyn, 35, married comedian Cross, 54, in 2012. The couple welcomed a daughter, Marlow, in 2017.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham: 20 years

Actor Statham, 51, and model-actress Huntington-Whiteley, 31, started dating in 2010. The couple got engaged in 2016 and welcomed their first child, Jack Oscar, in June 2017.

Annette Bening and Warren Beatty: 21 years

Bening, 60, and Beatty, 81, met in 1991 while filming the gangster drama "Bugsy." The two married in 1992 and have four kids together.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart: 22 years

Ford, 76, and Flockhart, 53, first met at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards. They married in 2010 and have an adopted son.

Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson: 23 years

"Avengers: Age of Ultron" actor Aaron Johnson, 28, met director Sam Taylor-Wood, 51, when he starred in her movie "Nowhere Boy." He was 18 at the time. They were engaged months after meeting in 2009 and married in 2012. They changed their last name to Taylor-Johnson. The couple have two daughters, Wylda Rae and Romy Hero. Sam also has two daughters from a previous marriage.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone: 23 years

DiCaprio, 43, has reportedly been dating model Morrone, 21, since December 2017. According to The Cut, they met at an event in Florida.

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo: 23 years

Saget, 62, and TV host Rizzo, 29, married in 2018. Saget shared a photo on Instagram with the news.

"OK, so we went and did it," he wrote. "And damn are we happy."

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones: 25 years

Zeta-Jones, 49, and Douglas, 74, share the same birthday. The two were introduced at the Deauville Film Festival in 1998, married in November 2000, and have two kids. The couple briefly separated in 2013, but are now back together.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin: 26 years

Alec, 60, married yoga instructor Hilaria, 34, in 2012. The couple have three children together and a fourth from Alec's first marriage.

Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor: 27 years

Cook, a 46-year-old comedian, is dating the 19-year-old singer. The couple has been dating since 2017 and flew to Hawaii for a romantic vacation in early 2018.

Hayley Roberts and David Hasselhoff: 27 years

After two years of being engaged, Roberts, 38, and Hasselhoff, 66, tied the knot in July 2018.

Hasselhoff told OK! Magazine that he did have some concerns about their age gap when they started dating.

"For the longest time I didn't think it was right to marry Hayley as I was so much older and I didn't want to take away the fun and the youth and the excitement of growing old together and having children," he said.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor: 31 years

"American Horror Story" star Paulson, 43, has been dating the 75-year-old Taylor since early 2015. Paulson confirmed their relationship in an interview with the New York Times in 2016.

Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum: 31 years

Goldblum, 66, married gymnast Livingston, 35, married in 2014 and have since had two sons, the second having joined the family in April 2017.

Sean Penn and Leila George: 32 years

The 58-year-old Penn has been dating 26-year-old George since 2016.

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere: 34 years

It was revealed in April 2018 that Gere, 69, and Silva, 35, secretly married "weeks and weeks ago," People confirmed. The two have been dating since 2014.

David Foster and Katharine McPhee: 34 years

Foster, 69, and McPhee, 34, got engaged in 2018 while on an Italian vacation.

Foster has been married four times and McPhee has been married once.

Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell: 38 years

Stewart, 78, married jazz singer Ozell, 39, in 2013 after dating for roughly five years. The two met when Stewart was performing in "Macbeth" at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Arlene Silver and Dick Van Dyke: 46 years

Van Dyke, 92, married makeup artist Silver, 46, in 2012 after meeting her six years earlier at the SAG Awards.

Don McLean and Paris Dylan: 49 years

"American Pie" singer McLean, 73, is dating 24-year-old model Dylan. She shared an image on her Instagram of the two of them in Paris in 2018 and captioned the photo, "A dream with my love." They've been posting photos together since November 2016.