Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

44 photos of emotional Korean family reunions will melt your heart


Lifestyle 44 photos of emotional Korean family reunions will melt your heart

  • Published: , Refreshed:

AP

  • After more than 60 years apart, hundreds of South and North Korean families separated at the end of the Korean War in 1950 were reunited in August.
  • During the reunions, relatives embraced, cried, laughed, and discussed the lives they had missed out on together.
  • Here's an inside look at the heartwarming reunions.

Almost 180 families from North and South Korea hugged, laughed, and cried as they came together for the first time in 65 years.

After the separation of the two Koreas, thousands of parents, children, siblings, and other relatives became almost completely isolated from each other.

Through a series of family reunions organized by the Red Cross, select family members sat down together with their long-lost relatives for 11 hours over the course of three days in August.

Take a look at the photos of their reunions:

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle Meet Kevin Okyere, 38-year-old who built a billion dollar oil...bullet
2 Gethsemane Garden Inside the exclusive cemetery in Ghana where the...bullet
3 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Lifestyle These are the most popular African travel destinations for US Presidents
Lifestyle Ghanaian women may soon be forced to give birth to a maximum of three children and it might be the best thing ever
John McCain and his mother, Roberta, at the Republican National Convention in 2008.
Lifestyle John McCain's 106-year-old mother was once told she was too old to rent a car in Europe — so she bought a Peugeot
Astrid Menks and Warren Buffet.
Lifestyle Inside billionaire Warren Buffett's unconventional marriage, which included an open arrangement and 3-way Christmas cards