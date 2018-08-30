44 photos of emotional Korean family reunions will melt your heart

news

AP

After more than 60 years apart, hundreds of South and North Korean families separated at the end of the Korean War in 1950 were reunited in August.

During the reunions, relatives embraced, cried, laughed, and discussed the lives they had missed out on together.

Here's an inside look at the heartwarming reunions.



Almost 180 families from North and South Korea hugged, laughed, and cried as they came together for the first time in 65 years.

After the separation of the two Koreas, thousands of parents, children, siblings, and other relatives became almost completely isolated from each other.

Through a series of family reunions organized by the Red Cross, select family members sat down together with their long-lost relatives for 11 hours over the course of three days in August.

Take a look at the photos of their reunions: