It's hard to judge actor's heights on screen.
And sometimes, extreme steps are taken to make folks seem taller than they actually are. Some step on boxes or sometimes camera angles are changed up.
While some short actor heights are known, some others might come as a surprise.
Here are 47 actors you might not know — or remember — are short:
Standing next to the 6-foot-4 Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa), the 5-foot-2 Mother of Dragons (Emilia Clarke) looks tiny.
They still hang out.
Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner might only be a year apart, but the "Game of Thrones" costars stand at 5 feet 1 inch tall and 5 feet 9 inches tall respectively.
They are best friends in real life.
And at 5-foot-7 or 5-foot-8 — there are conflicting interviews — Kit Harington is an inch shorter than Turner and seven inches shorter than the the 6-foot-3 Gwendoline Christie.
Harington met his fiancée on "Game of Thrones."
Standing at 5-foot-7, Josh Hutcherson is a bit shorter than his "Hunger Games" co-stars.
His co-star Liam Hemsworth is dating Miley Cyrus.
And did you know Tom Cruise is the same height as Hutcherson? His second wife, Nicole Kidman towered four inches over him at 5 feet 11 inches tall.
Her husband Keith Urban is closer to her height at 5 feet 10 inches.
Anna Kendrick is a petite 5 feet 2 inches tall next to "Trolls" co-star Justin Timberlake.
She's full of energy.
Her "Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates" costar Zac Efron is just a few inches taller at 5 feet 8 inches tall.
He was recently in "The Greatest Showman."
Scarlett Johansson may pack a punch as Black Widow, but in real life she's shorter than her "Avengers" costars at 5 feet 3 inches tall.
"Avengers: Infinity War" is going to put the team in danger.
At 5-foot-4, Mila Kunis is much shorter than her 6-foot-2 husband, Ashton Kutcher, and her former "That '70s Show" co-stars.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have two kids.
Nicki Minaj may be 5 feet 2 inches tall, but she still slays next to the 5-foot-7 Beyoncé.
Minaj was in a feud with Mariah Carey.
Jon Stewart is 5 feet 6 inches tall, while both Seth Myers and John Oliver are 6 feet tall.
He pops up on TV every so often.
Lady Gaga likes to wear massive heels, but without them, she's 5 feet 1 inch tall.
Her fashion has changed through the years.
President Barack Obama towers over the 5-foot-1 Reese Witherspoon.
Reese Witherspoon and her daughter look alike.
Funny woman Amy Poehler brings the laughs at 5 feet 2 inches tall.
The "Parks and Recreation" cast raged against the NRA after they used a GIF from the show.
Dave Franco is the shortest of the Franco brothers at 5 feet 7 inches tall.
Dave and James Franco have worked together before.
The 6-foot-1 Stephen Amell is a head taller than Megan Fox who stands 5 feet 4 inches tall.
She lets her sons wear whatever they want.
Kristen Bell is a petite 5-foot-1 standing next to her 6-foot-2 husband, Dax Shepard.
She's very open about her life and family.
Even in heels, vocal powerhouse Ariana Grande can't compete with Taylor Swift's 5-foot-10 stature at 5 feet tall.
She was well-known for her iconic ponytail.
Speaking of Swift, she's also a bit taller than the 5-foot-3 Lena Dunham.
Dunham is a controversial figure.
Bruno Mars is dwarfed by Swift as he stands 5 feet 5 inches tall.
He knows how to make good music and music videos.
At 5-foot-3, Isla Fisher is a full foot shorter than husband Sacha Baron Cohen.
She looks like Amy Adams.
At 5-foot-6, Martin Freeman stands six inches shorter than his "Sherlock" costar Benedict Cumberbatch.
He was in "Black Panther."
Hayden Panettiere is more than a foot and a half shorter than her ex-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko. She's 5 feet tall, and he's 6 feet 6 inches tall!
She played a cheerleader on "Heroes."
Elijah Wood looks small standing next to his cast mates from "The Last Witch Hunter." He's 5 feet 6 inches tall.
A "Lord of the Rings" show is in development.
Aziz Ansari, who is the same height as Wood, also looks small next to some cast and crew of "Master of None."
"Master of None" has been critically praised.
Natalie Portman, at 5 feet 3 inches tall, is shorter than her "Thor" co-stars.
She hilariously raps on "Saturday Night Live."
Daniel Radcliffe is among the shortest of the "Harry Potter" group at 5 feet 5 inches tall.
Many "Harry Potter" actors have been on "Game of Thrones."
At 5-foot, Jada Pinkett Smith is more than a foot shorter than husband Will Smith.
She says she is not a devout Scientologist.
Carrie Fisher was a whole foot shorter than her "Star Wars" costar Harrison Ford as she stood 5 feet 1 inch tall.
She had a beautiful way with words.
Kourtney is the shortest of the Kardashians at 5 feet tall. Kim is only three inches taller.
The Kardashians are always in the news.
Joel McHale look like a giant next to the 5-foot-2 Eva Longoria, but to be fair, he is 6 feet 4 inches tall.
She is expecting her first child.
At 5 feet 4 inches, Nicole Richie is a couple inches shorter than 5-foot-6 Kate Hudson.
Her style has evolved.
Drew Barrymore, 5 feet 4 inches tall, looks up to her 6-foot "Santa Clarita Diet" co-star Timothy Olyphant.
She's changed her hair a bit recently.
At 5 feet 1 inch, Vanessa Hudgens is almost a foot shorter than her boyfriend Austin Butler.
She changes her hair often.
Salma Hayek is a short 5 feet 2 inches next to a 6-foot-5 Armie Hammer and his 5-foot-10 wife Elizabeth Chambers.
She is fighting against Harvey Weinstein and the sexual misconduct in Hollywood.
A 5 feet 2 inches, Shakira is more than a foot shorter than 6-foot-4 partner Gerard Piqué.
They have two kids.
Kelly Clarkson stands at 5 feet 3 inches tall, which is more than a foot shorter than her 6-foot-5 "Voice" co-star Blake Shelton..
Clarkson is a coach on the current season of "The Voice."
At 5 foot 2 inches tall, Zoë Kravitz is an inch taller than her 5-foot-1 "Big Little Lies" co-star Reese Witherspoon, but the two are much shorter than their other co-stars, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley.
"Big Little Lies" is returning for a second season.
The 5-foot-2 Christina Aguilera sits more than a head shorter than her partner Matthew Rutler.
Aguilera said she was twerking before it was popular.
"Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland is 5-foot-2.
She is dating former "Bachelorette" contestant Wells Adams.
"Younger" actress Hilary Duff is 5-foot-2 and is more than half a foot shorter than her 5-foot-9 co-star Sutton Foster.
She welcomed a daughter in 2018.
Ashley, 5-foot-1, and Mary-Kate Olsen, 5-foot-2, are a few inches shorter than their younger sister Elizabeth, who is 5-foot-6.
Mary-Kate and Ashley were on "Full House."
Rooney Mara, 5-foot-3, stands nearly a foot shorter than her "Song to Song" co-stars.
She was in "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo."
The 5-foot-2 Rachel Bilson is exactly a foot shorter than her "Take Two" co-star Eddie Cibrian.
She has a daughter with her ex, Hayden Christensen.
Natalie Portman is a powerhouse actress at 5-foot-3.
Natalie Portman graduated from Harvard.
The 5-foot-10 Kate Upton is half a foot taller than 5-foot-4 Olivia Munn.
Olivia Munn follows the 80/20 diet.
The 5-foot-4 Victoria Beckham still can't reach her husband in heels.
She isn't going on tour with the Spice Girls.