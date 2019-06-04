His career reads like a script of a blockbuster Hollywood movie superhero.

Before he founded 4G Capital, which is currently the fastest growing fintech in Africa, he was leading a very different lifestyle.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa (BISSA) recently had a chat with Wayne to try and get a picture of his life after work.

Wayne Hennessy-Barrett, the founder and CEO of 4G Capital, a capacity building microcredit company headquartered in Mauritius is an interesting man for sure.

His career reads like a script of a blockbuster Hollywood movie superhero. Before he founded 4G Capital, which is currently the fastest growing fintech in Africa and was recently nominated and listed as one of the companies to inspire Africa in 2019 by London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), he was leading a very different lifestyle.

Wayne served in the British Army for 16 years as an infantry officer where at one point he even conducted operations in Afghanistan. After he left the army he briefly worked as a Personal Executive Officer to 2nd Star Chief of Staff of UK Joint Operation Headquarters, responsible for all UK overseas military operations.

He later served as head of loans Kenya where he was responsible for market break-in, business unit start up, product inception, systems activation to establishment of distribution channels. At one point he was also an advisory member of Ethereum Foundation.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa (BISSA) recently had a chat with Wayne to try and get a picture of his life after work.

Here is an excerpt of our conversation.

BISSA: What are three words which summarizes who you are?

Wayne: In a hurry. On a mission

BISSA: Do you have a morning ritual?

Wayne: Rise early. Pray, meditate, exercise. Time with the family before prioritizing how useful I can be to the team and the mission.

BISSA: I know you are a huge fan of Game of Thrones so who is your favourite character whom you identify with the most in GOT?

HBO

Wayne: Argh! No right answer to this! I guess it’s Jon Snow….I’d rather do the right thing than the easy thing. I’m trying to learn not to upset people in the process.

BISSA: Given a chance to meet three people of your choice across the globe who would you pick and why?

Wayne: Keith Richards – to discover the secret of eternal life, Barack Obama – to shake him by the hand and Elon Musk – to gain more futurist inspiration.

Qualtrics

BISSA: If you had a superpower to solve one global problem in the world today, what power would you love to own and to what end would you use it?

Wayne: As stand-in president of the US, I’d love to incentivise all energy companies to transition from hydro-carbons to renewable energy within 3 years. Let’s get the world off oil and gas and save the planet. Unless I’ve misunderstood the word ‘superpower’…as a superhero I’d use hyper-intelligence to create cold-fusion and limitless clean power for all, to the same end.

BISSA: In Africa, what is your dream destination, favorite African food and music that you can’t get enough of?

import

Wayne: Too tough to call! Torn between my HQ base in Mauritius, with the amazing fusion of food, culture and music, together with scuba-diving, kite surfing etc, and the Masaai Mara in Kenya. I love the freedom and wildness of the bush.