Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa takes a look at the zodiac signs of five African presidents.
They are:
President Muhammadu Buhari
Country - Nigeria
Date of birth - December 17, 1942
Sign - Sagittarius
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Country- Ghana
Date of birth - March 29, 1944
Sign - Aries
President Uhuru Kenyatta
Country - Kenya
Date of birth - October 26, 1961
Sign - Scorpio
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Country - South Africa
Date of birth - November 17, 1952
Sign - Scorpio
President Yoweri Museveni
Country - Uganda
Date of birth - August 15, 1944
Sign - Leo